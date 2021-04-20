Cathy Reed
Pittsburg High School
“Mrs. Reed helps people including myself with stuff they need to get done. Mrs. Reed is there for people who are feeling sad or down and reasons with them. She is kind and nice and the people who know her adore her. Mrs. Reed helped me get through the school day the day after my kitten died. I have helped her when her cat died. Mrs. Reed is always there for me and everyone who needs help in general.”
Haylee Skinner, student
