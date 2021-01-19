Newspapers in Education (NIE) is an international program sponsored locally by The Joplin Globe and community partners. The program promotes and increases our children’s literacy by using the newspaper as a teaching tool. NIE is a unique way for schools, businesses and the local newspaper to work together in a partnership that benefits all of us — now and in the future.
Through the use of daily news, editorial, features and even advertising, students at all grade levels can learn math and cost comparison skills, geography and meteorology, history and current events and how they shape our world, all while improving reading and comprehension. The NIE program helps motivate and teach students with a “living textbook.”
Our Newspapers in Education (NIE) program is dedicated to engaging the next generation of readers by promoting literacy and journalism throughout our communities. Our goal is to educate, inform and inspire our youth by providing educational and learning resources in a fun and interactive way.
Want to help us?
The Joplin Globe NIE program provides newspapers, both in print and digitally, to area classrooms and is funded by contributions from local businesses and individuals. Please contact Globe NIE Director Amanda Stone at astone@joplinglobe.com or (417) 627-7288 to contribute. Many Globe subscribers who temporarily stop their newspaper delivery for vacation donate that time and portion of their subscription to the NIE fund. To schedule your stop, call the circulation department at (417) 782-2626.
