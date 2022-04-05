10 most challenged books of 2021 1. “Gender Queer,” by Maia Kobabe. 2. “Lawn Boy,” by Jonathan Evison. 3. “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” by George M. Johnson. 4. Out of Darkness,” by Ashley Hope Perez. 5. “The Hate U Give,” by Angie Thomas 6. “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian,” by Sherman Alexie. 7. “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl,” by Jesse Andrews. 8. “The Bluest Eye,” by Toni Morrison. 9. “This Book is Gay,” by Juno Dawson. 10. “Beyond Magenta,” by Susan Kuklin. Source: American Library Association

