Adam and Nicola Higgs sold the property at 1918 S. River St., Carthage, to Brent and Renee Laney. The sale was handled by Linda Lawson and Mendy Lasley with Charles Burt Homefolks in cooperation with Roland Miller with Elite Real Estate Group.
David G. Box Jr. and Carrier Box sold the property at 1624 N. Florida Ave. to Lewis Vance. The sale was handled by Doris Carlin Team with Keller Williams Realty of SWMO in cooperation with Allyn Burt with Charles Burt Realtors.
Nathan Montgomery and Whitney Montgomery sold the property at 1402 Spring St., Bentonville, Ark., to Keith Bryant. The sale was handled by Nina C. Helms with RE/Max R.E. Results in cooperation with Allyn Burt with Charles Burt Realtors.
Kelly M. Gough sold the property at 300 N. Highway D to Diego Jimenez and Amber Jimenez. The sale was handled by Michelle Clemons with NextHome in cooperation with Allyn Burt with Charles Burt Realtors.
Tien Dang and Hang Thi Do sold the property at 2534 Stephen St., Carthage, to Altonia Swingle. The sale was handled by Wren Vickers with Charles Burt Homefolks in cooperation win Andrea N. Queen with Keller Williams Realty of SWMO.
Luis A. Jones sold the property at 2754 Annelise Lane to Melissa Smith and Aaron C. Smith. The sale was handled by The Jonathan Leach Team with Keller Williams Realty of SWMO in cooperation with Spencer Aggus with Realty Executives Tri-States.
Schuber Mitchell Homes LLC sold the property at 2510 S. Joplin Ave. to PTE LLC. The sale was handled by Ryan Flanagan of Keller Williams Realty of SWMO in cooperation with Stephanie Willis of Realty Executives Tri-States.
Kathy Ebersold and the estate of Lottie Rowell, Estate Number 21AP-PR00143, sold the property at 1825 W. A St. to Ryan Lee Vermillion and Kirsten Wiley. The sale was handled by Brenda Phipps of Realty Executives Tri-States
Jamie Bridgewater sold property at 1624 Lucas Drive, Webb City, to Mirka Y. Merida. The sale was handled by Jahnavi Johnson of Market Direct Realty and in cooperation Brenda Phipps of Realty Executives Tri-States.
Christopher M. Tucker and Leilani M. Tucker sold property at 2401 S. Wall Ave. to Frank Owens Jr. and Jennifer Marie Owens. The sale was handled by Tiffany Johnson of Realty One Group Ovation in cooperation with Brenda Phipps of Realty Executives Tri-States.
Mark D. Robertson sold the real estate at 2506 S. Joplin Ave. to Nathanael Dunn. The sale was handled by Spencer Aggus with Realty Executives Tri-States.
Zach James and Rikki James sold the property at 627 N. Pearl Ave. to Codi Turner and Jaxon Meredith. The sale was handled by Audrey McAuliff with Keller Williams Realty of SWMO in cooperation with Mason Williams with Realty Executives Tri-States.
Smith and Smith Investment Co. sold the property at Belmont Drive, Lot 19, to Haven Homes of Southwest Missouri LLC. The sale was handled by Spencer Aggus and Dave Cook with Realty Executives Tri-States.
