It’s a quiet Christmas for the Parrill house; grandchildren are miles away and fewer stockings are hung to be filled. Our tree is decorated with love, generations of memories and often tears of the lost, loving hands that made and presented their creations with such pride; of past Christmases, gatherings, family and friends whose lives have enriched ours, but who are now only with us in spirit; and of new memories in the making. It is a ritual we will always honor and pass on to our children and theirs in turn.
We will be a small family gathering this year, including a friend gifting us with her presence. A hearty pot of chili, love and friendship will be served for dinner. Because it promises to be an impossibly beautiful, warm December day, perhaps we'll take a Christmas walk outdoors to discover the gifts of the garden: hellebores, living up to their Christmas Rose moniker nearly in bloom; cheerful yellow winter jasmine showering blooms over the herb garden fence; dandelions in the lawn; birds raiding the feeders; squirrels plotting their sunflower seed forays. Later, we'll have a cup of hot chocolate (maybe flavored with a bit of Bailey’s) under a starry Christmas sky, watching for a meteor or two.
As usual we (mostly me — and my daughter, who either inherited or caught it from me) with our procrastinating ways, have not sent our packages and cards in time for Christmas day, but I think that’s just OK. We will, by our interpretation anyway, be following tradition, as Christmas day is the first of the 12 days of Christmas. So, though we’ve had that song stuck in our heads for at least a month, it ain’t over yet.
In Christian theology, the 12 days commemorate the period between the birth of the Christ child and the arrival of the Magi, culminating in Feast of Epiphany — or Three Kings Day — on January 6. The 12 days are merely representational; factually, the 500 mile journey overland by foot and camel from the Persian Empire to Bethlehem — or Nazareth, where Jesus’ family would have been by that time — would have taken at least four months. Each day is a feast day celebrating a different saint (beginning December 26, St. Stephen’s Day). To really confuse things, many churches around the world use different religious calendars; some 12 days may start on January 7 and run through Epiphany on January 19; others revere a single day and some celebrate until Ash Wednesday — into Lent and Easter, which would have been in keeping with an actual physical journey.
That song we’ve been hearing all of our lives has nothing to do with the Christian version of the 12 days of Christmas, though some religious leaders have proposed to make it so; and that in turn has nothing to do with the earworm of a song that has relentlessly plagued Christmases of my age since Burl Ives and Perry Como recorded it in the 1950s. A younger generation may have John Denver or the Muppets to blame. The English version, first published in 1780 in a children’s book, “Mirth without Mischief” has obscure origins — possibly French. It was likely a “memory and forfeit” game, in which the first participant who made a mistake in the lyrics would have to hand over a gift or kiss to an opponent, which explains why it is so repetitive and endless.
The lyrics have varied over the years. That pear tree the partridge was sitting in may have first been a juniper, or maybe there was no bird at all but just a tree. The four calling birds were “colly” birds, or blackbirds. The five gold rings may have been the markings on the neck of a ring-necked pheasant. There might have been “bears a-baiting,” ships a-sailing,” or whatever was fancied by early players. Mother, rather than teen angst true love, was sometimes gift-giver. It’s been endlessly reimagined in modern times with a wild assortment of gifts, depending on what movie script or tongue-in-cheek parody a writer could invent — from Jimmie Buffet, the Muppets and Jeff Foxworthy to Twisted Sister and the Rock. Even Canadians got into the fun with “Mounties mounting, caribou leaping, beaver tails and a Sta-a-an-ley Cu-up.”
The gift-giving thing varies around the world also. We’re not too late if we didn’t get our gift shopping done timely and sent — only the magic of Santa and his team of flying reindeer and sleigh could accomplish that on time. We can explain — if asked, but our kids know us too well and won’t bother — we are exploring traditions of other peoples and nations, for example, customs of some Latin American cultures who do their gift-giving on January 6 to celebrate Three Kings Day, or others who give a token each of the 12 days. Or we can blame it on Amazon.
Perhaps we can be as wise with ours as were legendary gifts of the Magi: Gold, of course, was a fitting gift for a king but useful also — it was money. Frankincense, more valuable than gold, was instrumental in creating the ancient Middle East trade routes. As incense, it was used to ward off evil, cover bad smells and as an insect repellent (all the same, in my mind). The oil would be in a midwife’s birthing kit as antibacterial, useful in postpartum issues as well as a painkiller (teething) and sleep aid. Myrrh was an embalming fluid (among other uses), which might have been prophetic for this particular child but was also in an ointment for the skin — beneficial for a toddler’s bumps and scrapes. Frankincense and myrrh combined were a powerful medical drug pair in the East for thousands of years. All priceless but eminently practical.
I refuse to feel guilty because my granddaughter in San Francisco won’t get her (totally impractical) gift of cinnamon rolls until next week. She will be thrilled I remembered them at all.
Merry Christmas and blessings of the season from the Parrill house to yours.
