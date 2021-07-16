At the end of every perfect summer day should be a stroll through the Chaotic garden at dusk. Something magical happens with the setting of the sun: the noisy busyness of the day ceases as the firefly lights of evening flicker through the trees accompanied by the sleepy twitter of birds settling in hidden, secret places for shelter and protection from dangers of the night.
The darkening trees fold around me like a warm embrace as I step cautiously down paths my feet know well during the day that are now unfamiliar in the gathering gloam. Thick moss silences my steps as the evening chorus of night insects and tree frogs begins, tentative and low at first, rising to a crescendo with the waxing moon hanging in a thin silver crescent in the western sky. A cloud of bats rises from nowhere against the darkening, purplish sky, darting silently ninjalike, swooping and dipping and turning in pursuit of moths and mosquitoes.
A lone deer steps out of the far woods, taking notice of me standing by the gate with flickering ear and wagging tail, but I am no threat to her and she knows it. Her companions will not be far behind, but I think our garden is safe from their appetites, at least for now. A slight whiff of last week’s application of Liquid Fence still lingers on the still air. If I can smell it, I know its anathema to their sensitive noses. I’ve not seen Agnes since her pregnant days, though her cohorts have been about. I miss seeing her fawns prancing behind her as she teaches them the best way into my hosta salad bar when I’m not watching.
Far at the bottom of the woods, creamy-white candles of bottlebrush buckeye spectacularly light the way to the north gate. Planted some five or so years ago as a small sapling a friend brought to us from a Tennessee trip after we salivated over them in a botanic garden there on our own trip, it is now nearly 8 feet tall and as wide, anchoring our row of oakleaf hydrangeas. Native to the southeastern United States (though not to Missouri), bottlebrush buckeye (Aesculus parviflora) is winter hardy north to at least to zone 5, thriving in woodsy, rich soil and partial shade. The 18_foot-tall, whiskery, upright “bottlebrush” blooms are alive with nectar seeking butterflies, hummingbirds, orioles and bees in the daytime and moths at night. The broad, five-fingered leaves turn a sumptuous, glowing gold in fall.
Bottlebrushes may produce fruit similar to related native Ohio buckeye but not always when grown out of their native range. Squirrels and chipmunks love the nuts, though they are toxic to humans (and livestock). Deer don’t apparently care much for buckeyes — at least, they haven’t munched on ours so far. It may get larger yet; some specimen buckeyes have been recorded at 15 feet tall or more and as wide. Missouri Botanical Gardens calls it one of the best summer-blooming shrubs for shade; I know it ranks right up there on top of my favorites list.
Strong growers, bottlebrush buckeyes tend to sucker and want to make colonies of themselves. We’ll have to watch that and make sure they don’t misbehave — any worse than their neighboring hydrangeas, kerria and elderberries at least.
In the meadow patch, steely gray-green globes of native rattlesnake master (Eryngium yuccifolium) glow softly in the gathering dusk. Its thistlelike flowers are stiff with sharp-pointed bracts. The foliage bears a closer resemblance to a yucca, with silvery, tough, spiky leaves, than the carrot family to which it belongs. It is a host to black swallowtails, along with its ferny-leaved cousins Queen Anne’s lace, carrots and parsley. Intrigued with its unusual flowers, I planted this one, hoping for a colony of them, but in spite of dire predictions of aggressive self-seeding, I have yet to see a single seedling.
I had thought of moving rattlesnake master to the perennial garden to grow with echinaceas and rudbeckias, but niggling second thoughts about its preceding reputation warned me I should leave it right there and move some echinaceas and rudbeckias to the meadow instead. It is already in a companionable crowd of monarda, goldenrod, mountain mint, brown-eyed Susans and swamp milkweed, and there I think it belongs. We have enough aggressive plants near the house without adding another. We are already afloat in a sea of black-eyed Susans, tall phlox, spiderwort, columbines and, currently, tiger lilies. Some natives just don’t behave at all well in a neatly ordered garden — not that we are likely to ever have one. I much prefer a plethora of flowers (even if some of them are in my way) teeming with life to a sterile, well-groomed landscape without a bug or bird in sight.
My musings as I look over the meadow garden are disrupted by a rustle in the gravel path, and out of the corner of my eye I catch a fat opossum scuffling along, nose to the ground, completely oblivious to my presence. It’s apparently headed to the pond for a drink, and I step quietly out of its way.
Time to head for the house before night spiders crisscross paths with silken traps. Time for deck-lounging with a drink of my own, watching the stars spin slowly overhead on this still, cloudless evening and listening to an owl in our big oak calling to its mate across the neighborhood before the warm glow of my studio light — left on when the magic of the night lured me down the garden path —draws me back to my paints and brushes like a moth to a flame. A perfect summer’s evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.