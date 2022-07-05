The thermometer may not read as hot as Death Valley (114 degrees, but as the saying goes, it’s a dry heat), but we have humidity and a heat index to make it match. I might like to think of it in Celsius, rather than Fahrenheit, at 40 degrees. The psychological factor of the lower number should count for something, though I’m not sure it will really make me feel any cooler.
At this point, we’re just waiting it out, hauling hoses, running soakers and sprinklers, and hauling watering cans trying to keep our gardens at least hydrated enough to stay alive until the drought breaks. We were missed by most of the recent thunderstorms, as thunder rolled all around us, but like many politicians’ promises, it was all noise and very little action. The half-inch we finally got a day or two later was welcome, but not nearly enough, and it dried out by the following noon.
If weather prognostications hold true, there might be a glimmer of relief this weekend and the coming week with promises of more atmospheric grumbling that might or might not deliver, and slightly cooler temperatures to follow.
The afternoon garden is oppressively silent as heat begins to build; there’s not a twitter of birds, nor a rustle of so much as a mouse through leaves on the forest floor. Only the slightest of breezes tickles leaves at the very treetops.
The only movements in the sweltering heat are butterflies and moths on mating flights through upper branches, not bothering with nectar and pollen feasts waiting below; busy honeybees taking advantage of every available bloom; and wasps focused on caterpillar and spider hunting. There is not a bird in sight; they’ve gone deep into the woods or coolness of brush piles to escape the afternoon heat.
It’s as if the garden is holding its breath, waiting for the cooler night to bring an hour or two of morning relief.
Morning it will be before I venture out to see what, if anything, is going on in the garden. Trees are dropping leaves to conserve what moisture they can. I’ll soon have to break out my leaf blower to rediscover paths. Day lilies have begun to go into summer dormancy even before they finish blooming, leaves withering while flowers are still opening and bright. When temperatures ease off, fresh new leaves will appear and grow until fall.
A wheelbarrow full of bagged cypress mulch awaits a cool morning to be spread in the barest spots, before my energy dissipates under the heat. I would ask Jim to do it, but I know where I want it, and by the time I got done explaining, it could be done already. He does the wheelbarrowing and disposes of endless piles of weeds that seem to happen every time I go outside, whether I intend to pull them or not.
Echinacea (coneflowers), brown-eyed Susans and Queen Anne’s lace are making bright bouquets, mostly unfazed and loving the heat, as are tall garden phlox and Black and Blue salvia. Summer bulbs are in their glory, tiger lilies a conga line of orange fire through the woods, crocosmias splash bright crimson against a background of lemon balm and calla lilies glow above very early cobalt flowers of plumbago.
Wide, spiky, deep maroon leaves of Sparkling Burgundy pineapple lily (Eucomis comosa) are thrusting above catmint and hardy geraniums), and down in its center is the tiny pineapple-shaped bud giving the plant its common name. It will stretch into a tall spike of burgundy flowers, lasting several weeks before drying into attractive seed heads holding their shape until fall. An interesting and long-lasting cut flower, pineapple lily is not one to invite an appreciative sniff, as it is pollinated by flies and rather reeks. Perhaps triggered by the heat, it is coming into bloom nearly two weeks early this year.
Native to South Africa, pineapple lilies are a bulbous tropical perennial, dubiously hardy in our zone (listed as hardy to Zone 8) and usually grown in containers, though this one has survived four years of basic neglect here in our Zone 6B garden. It is always a surprise when it returns in spring, as I never really expect it to make it through winter. A thick cover of catmint, geraniums and leadwort may provide sufficient protection, or maybe it is just another one of those plants that pays no attention to rules.
It looks like I’ll still be waiting for my other garden stinker, a voodoo lily — also dubbed black dragon, dragonwort, snake lily and stink lily, among others. It’s now over 25 years with no sign of a flower. An Asian native bulb, voodoo lilies may take years (or even decades) to bloom, I’ve learned, but it should be past its teen years and grown up by now.
I’m beginning to lose patience waiting for it. Though if it does finally consent to bloom, it will produce a curious, wonderfully phantasmagoric flower that resembles a calla lily but with a deep purple, phallic spadix. It stinks to high heaven, and I might briefly regret for a few days the aroma, highly reminiscent of rotten meat lying on a barnyard dung heap. I remember, quite regrettably, once smelling one in bloom in another garden.
Voodoo lilies are pollinated by carrion flies. I would not be at all surprised to see a swarm of carrion beetles all over it. Some species bloom in late summer after the foliage dies, others in spring or early summer before the plant comes up. I don’t know which this one is, as I’m still waiting for that flower.
Maybe I should just adjust my attitude and admire its beautiful, leafy presence while pretending this is its native rainforest and do a naked rain dance under a sprinkler to a CD of shaman drumming. It can’t hurt, and who knows? It might summon up a good summer thunderstorm — one that does not bypass the Interstate 44 corridor this time.
Meantime, we wait. I’ll be sipping a gallon or so of iced tea and reading “Heat Zone Gardening” by Dr. H. Marc Cathey to see where the American Horticultural Society recommends gardens might go from here.
