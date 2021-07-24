A Tettigoniinae of the Orthopteran order flew in one recent evening, stopping for a quick meal and a bit of companionship on our deck before departing for a distant part of its world. Despite the name that sounded like it was from “Star Trek,” it was not a visitor from outer space: this late-night guest, though nearly as secretive and shy as a visiting alien, is more familiarly known by her common name: katydid. Perched at the very top leaf of a brugmansia, she supped on what might have once been an aphid, unconcerned with my presence and the bright spotlight suddenly lending her stardom, all the while waving dramatically long, expressive antennae at the camera I poked in her face like a bug paparazzi.
Katydids, cousins of grasshoppers and crickets, are a large family, composed of over a thousand species worldwide, though only six are known in North America. There are two genuses, true and false katydids — though despite the misnomer, “false” katydids are actually true katydids. They are called that because their song is not the strident “katy-did-katy-didn’t” but rather a softer, shorter “tzeety-tik.” They are fairly common in Missouri, though seldom seen as they are largely denizens of treetops and well camouflaged, with bright green — sometimes dead-leaf tan, yellow, daylily orange and occasionally tall-phlox/pink — 2-inch bodies masquerading as leaves, complete with veins. In spring and early summer, vulnerable katydid nymphs so well blend in with foliage they are virtually invisible in their two-month journey to adulthood.
Supplemented by aphids or other small insects, a katydid’s diet consists mostly of plants. They are not fussy about their food, sampling a wide variety but often preferring goldenrods and other native plants. They are seldom very destructive in a garden, though in large numbers they can be crop pests, similar to their grasshopper relatives. Our guest, an “oblong-wing” in the false katydid category, didn’t bother to nip at the brugmansia she landed on; it may not have been to her taste. Something has been eating it, but I can’t find a culprit.
Female katydids lay eggs in fall on stems in overlapping rows resembling flat seeds. The eggs may take as long as two years to hatch in some species — yet another reason to not be too quick or tidy with garden cleanup. They are incidental but valuable pollinators as they wander through the garden taking nips of blooms here and there, and they are tasty food for any number of birds sharp-eyed enough to see through their camouflage.
That rather soothing, distinctive crescendo of sound gently filling the summer night air is produced by rubbing comblike wing edges together; mostly males, singing mating songs or defending territory. Females tend to be a little quieter but do trill answering calls. Katydids hear through timpana that look like little holes on the shins of their forelegs, which they will raise in the air.
The katydid moniker is onomatopoeic, a marvelous word meaning the name sounds like the sound it makes, but several fables of its name origin take us down a rabbit hole with tales of exposing murderesses, tattling on guilty parties — “Katy did it” — while perhaps also pointing with a raised leg or twitchy feeler.
Joining the impromptu deck party was a fat Dutchman’s pipe-vine swallowtail caterpillar. It spent the better part of the day checking out the accommodations for the perfect spot for its metamorphosis until it wandered onto the doormat; whereupon I relocated it, keeping it from underfoot. It immediately scurried up the house siding, where it stopped. By morning, I found its chrysalis attached to the wall under shelter of the eave.
It’s safe from a nest of red wasps nearby. The pipevine caterpillar, feeding on toxic native Dutchman’s pipevines (Aristolochiaceae), aka birthwort, incorporates the plant’s poisons into its body as its defense, making it lethal in turn to nearly all predators except for a lizard or two. Even normally caterpillar-parasitizing wasps avoid them.
With deep maroon with orange spikes warning they are not to be messed with, pipevine caterpillars are among the most striking and elegant of the butterfly world, but their soft appearance is deceptive. The plush appearing skin is tough enough to survive an investigative bite from a predator, and when attacked, a distasteful liquid is released from pores. The toxin is not only used by caterpillars; it is also contained in the similarly tough-skinned adult butterflies and even in the eggs. Orange, which is a warning color to predators in many species, also persists in the butterfly’s wing spots.
Alternate hosts for pipevine swallowtail cats are wild ginger and Virginia snakeroot, also in the birthwort family, with similar, cupped or pipe-shaped blooms. We see dozens of black swallowtail butterflies in the garden every year; it’s probably the most abundant species here. Several other butterflies such as black spicebush and parsley swallowtails, Dianas, red-spotted purples and female tiger swallowtails mimic their coloring, though not the toxic qualities. This defense, known as Batesian mimicry, occurs when a species evolves to look like a harmful species while not being toxic or dangerous on its own.
Our caterpillar will emerge from its chrysalis for about two weeks as a beautiful butterfly, returning to the pipevine to lay eggs, pollinating flowers along the way, in the everlasting cycle of life.
I expect to find many more of their dead-leaf chrysalids attached to every handy surface as this summer’s caterpillar brood matures.
Alien species from another planet could have nothing more complexly intriguing and weirdly mysterious than exists in this insect world here on our own Zoomorph, aka planet Earth. Take that, “Star Trek.” We can go where man has never (or seldom) gone before — right here, if we take time to look.
