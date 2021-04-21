Ah, sweet, soft, gentle April, she of perfumed lilacs and golden daffodils, of the scent of fresh green grass and fragrant earth, she who sings promises of renewal in birdsong. And sassy, fickle April of many moods, not wanting to be taken for granted, slapped us in the face this week to remind us what she is capable of, to teach the value of patience — and not to plant tomatoes until her sister May says so.
Memories are short when it comes to spring, and in our desire to see winter done and gone — especially this year when, after a relatively mild winter, the Arctic decided we needed a refresher course in what winter could be and delivered that polar blast in February that froze our, um, socks off — we forget winter might not actually be over in the Ozarks until May.
It may not happen every year, but spring, according to folklore and the Old Farmer’s Almanac, often has a series of cold snaps known as “little winters,” singularities in the fluctuation of weather that bring us up short in our false sense of security with the warming days. These “little winters” are variously known as ”dogwood winter,” “blackberry winter,” “redbud winter” and other colorful regional names. My personal favorite might be “Linsey-Woolsey britches winter” in mid-May when long johns, winter woolies and boots are packed away in the back of the closet, out of sight and mind until fall.
Often right around April 20th — and on the dot this year — is dogwood winter, which may merge with blackberry and redbud winters if they happen to be blooming at the same time, when that polar air we thought was gone does a flippant reversal with a last cold kiss goodbye, nipping flourishing budding plants (and those tomatoes that some hasty gardeners thought were a good idea to plant for an early start, having forgotten last year’s lessons). It sent us frantically in panic to linen closets for blankets and sheets (and as one lady with an expansive garden reported, her husband’s golf shirts) to cover tender hostas, astilbes and other perennials and had our gardens looking like an explosion in a bedding factory. A morning of snowfall, though causing some alarm, wasn’t cold enough to freeze anything but was actually beneficial, delivering moisture and a bit of nitrogen with it. It was pretty; fairy flakes gently falling with no wind, inspiring a walk to enjoy or inspiring us to watch from indoors with a cup of whipped cream-topped hot chocolate. Any snow accumulation was gone almost as soon as the snow stopped.
Fortunately, the predicted low only lasted a few hours overnight. Most hardy perennials, bulbs, trees or shrubs won’t incur more than slight damage unless the temperature dips below 25 degrees, and I was betting on that. A tour around Chaos on Wednesday morning to retrieve blankets from a few favored plants I did cover in a moment of better safe than sorry revealed no visible frost burn; not a wilted leaf nor drooping petal; irises in full flower and bud were still standing tall. I don’t believe temperatures dropped much below freezing here on the southern edge of winter’s last stand.
In areas where cold may have hit harder, fruit trees and strawberries in full bloom might show some damage. Black centers in flowers will be the telling sign of no fruit this year. Tender growth on most perennials hurt by frost can simply be trimmed away, though hostas in full leaf with minor cosmetic burns should be left alone to grow and provide energy for the plant, ignoring our urges to make them look better; unless a really hard freeze turned them to mush. Most perennials will recover easily and woody plants will replace lost leaves.
Now that our short-lived dogwood winter is over, can gardens be planted? We don’t have to wait to taste fresh radishes and lettuce. Anticipate carrots, beets, cabbages and hardy herbs such as thyme, sage and oregano, but hold the tomatoes, basil and dill, tender veggies and annual flowers for another week or two at least. Maybe even wait until after Mother’s Day when nights have settled above 50 degrees, in spite of all impatience to get on with summer. Linsey-Woolsey britches winter may still lie ahead.
Meanwhile, spring rolls on with all its wonders. Our red-shouldered hawks may now have babies in the nest, as both parents are spending a lot of time flying back and forth, and even indulging in a bit of interior decoration. I watched the male pluck a small leafy twig from an elm and carry it back to the nest and wondered what the heck he was doing, so off to Google I went to learn that red-shouldered hawks (and others) replenish their nests with bits of fresh greenery and moss through the brooding season. This habit seems not fully understood. Perhaps it is an attempt to repel parasitic insects with insecticidal cherry or pine, or to keep the nest clean, or as in one case, hatchlings were observed nibbling bits of the leafy nest lining. Our hawks don’t appear to be choosy with their décor, just picking what’s available, including a twig of oak flowers we saw Mama hawk carry home on another day. They haven’t been aggressive at all so far. I haven’t had to resort to a hard hat even when working in the garden directly below their nest, though as the babies grow, a rain hat in case of messy “bird bombs” might be appropriate head gear.
For those longing for dirty hands in the soil, the annual Ozark Gateway Master Gardeners Plant Sale will be held this coming 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, May 1, at Crosslines of Joplin, 320 S School Ave., Joplin. There will be a greenhouse full of annuals and a wide variety of perennials and shrubs. You won’t want to miss it.
