Chaos has the August blahs. Except for the pink happiness of tall phlox, ironweed, naked ladies and the gold of rudbeckia doing their best to make it look as if somebody lives here who cares, Chaos looks a bit raggle-taggle, partied too hard and hungover.
While there isn’t a whole lot to do in the August garden (except to vainly try to keep up with weeds encouraged by frequent rains — not that weeds care whether it rains or not) besides taking time to smell the flowers, we have been taking the wheelbarrow for walkabouts again to haul off weedy trees (how do those elm sprouts grow 2 feet tall overnight?); deadhead faded perennials; cut off floppy, yellowing uglies; and keep a sharp eye out for my summer nemesis, mulberry weed also known as crabby weed (for good reason — it makes me crabby pulling solid patches of it out of my beds. I truly wish extinction for that species; it needs to go to a particular hell with Japanese beetles, chiggers and ticks). Ripe seeds of larkspur, rose campion and a few others can be scattered where I want them, hoping ants and/or mice don’t carry them away.
Hostas will get one last application of Milorganite to see them through summer and fall root growth — and to discourage deer visits — but it’s too late to do any more feeding of shrubs and perennials past this first week of August. Container annuals can still be fed to keep them lush and beautiful through fall with a weekly dose of fish emulsion fertilizer. We are through cutting back mums and asters and doing any pruning except for removing dead branches.
That same sharp eye has to be mindful of on-the-move butterfly caterpillars and chrysalids, which are fastened to vines and tall plants, resembling dead leaves at first glance. I barely stayed my hand that was about to give a yank to a weedy, overgrown clematis vine when I noticed one hidden. Butterflies are rebounding in numbers this year, and I don’t want to lose any through careless haste.
Herbs and scented-leaved plants are lush with ample rain as summer sun releases their volatile oils into the air. One whiff of aromatic thyme or lemon balm as I brush by when weeding around them and I am lost in fragrance, transported to a blissful place where hustle and bustle and the ills of the outside world fall away and the passage of time fades, as it often does in a garden.
Many plants have richly scented leaves, a presumed survival mechanism against being eaten by herbivore predators; by manufacturing chemicals they may make leaves taste nasty enough that a hungry caterpillar or animal won’t eat them. That doesn’t always work against human predators; we love the flavors of rosemary, basil and sage. Apparently, the plants didn’t think that one through — though, on second thought, they’ve seduced us into propagating, planting and nurturing them to ensure survival, so perhaps their strategy is actually highly successful.
Many highly aromatic plants have evolved small, inconspicuous flowers that are pollen and nectar rich but have little or no scent, so the plants must advertise their wares to attract specific pollinators with the same fragrant foliage that keeps away deer and voracious bugs. I’ve read they can also “adjust” aroma factors of their flowers up or down, depending on what they want to attract, and may also emit subsonic clicking sounds only audible to pollinators. An interesting fact: Compounds in herbs’ essential oils may inhibit growth in nearby plants, much like the juglans chemical emitted by black walnuts — another scented species — to keep a “social distance” clear for themselves and their progeny.
Mediterranean regions have produced most of our favorite fragrant herbs, such as the aforementioned basil, thyme, rosemary, sage, lemon balm, bay trees, oregano, tarragon, lavender, marjoram and many others filling those carefully labeled little jars taking up space in our kitchen cabinet we use to flavor our spaghetti, pizza, Mediterranean diets and Thanksgiving dinners. Upon inspection, all have tiny flowers — even lavender and sage, though those are arranged en masse to look bigger than they really are — and as an indication of how far a plant will go to ensure a satisfactory sex life, most have tiny purple stripes on lower lips of the flowers, visible to bees’ ability to see ultraviolet light indicating “landing strips” for nectar-seeking insects. (An aside: Bees cannot see red, which is why hummingbirds often seem to prefer red flowers — the bees have already robbed their blue favorites.)
The oils produced by fragrant herbs so appealing to our noses and taste buds appear to also protect plants from loss of moisture in arid, hot climates. Lemon verbena, one of my favorites, is native to equatorial South America. Several of my beloved scented geraniums (pelargoniums) hail from hot, tropical Africa. Their blooms, often also small and insignificant in red, pink, mauve or white, though some are noticeably pretty, are not nearly as striking as the much-loved, brilliantly flowered “geraniums” filling pots across America that also protect themselves with distinctively aromatic leaves. Scented geraniums come in a wide variety, from tiny lemon, ginger, apple and rose-scented, to 4-foot-tall citronellas (sold as living mosquito repellents — though I am not sure how well it works; seems to me a person would have to be sitting in the pot to reap the benefits of its effectiveness).
From a large collection of scented varieties, I’m now down to one old apple-scented specimen that has managed to survive my somewhat inadequate geranium-parenting skills, and a citronella/rose that is showing incipient signs of becoming a monster. They live in my greenhouse over winter and in summer, reside on my deck, where I can smell them on a hot day along with a lemon verbena tree and, this year, a basil. Though basil is reputedly a fly repellent for outdoor dining, when a few leaves were inadvertently crushed while repotting, it was instantly swarming with flies and has been every time that I crush a leaf to perfume my fingers.
Something is definitely a-myth with its advertising.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.