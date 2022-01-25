January opens the box of the year
And brings out days that are bright and clear
And brings out days that are cold and grey
And shouts, “Come see what I brought today!”
— Leland B. Jacobs
What goes around comes around, as the saying goes. There’s a “condition” I’ve been afflicted with that seems to pop up in late winter and early spring, and no, it isn’t a virus — more like an addiction, though it may be easily transmissible with enough enthusiasm. It’s more deep-rooted in my psyche rather than my physical being, and though it rises and wanes like my achy knee when the weather changes, there appears to be no lasting treatment. It has no formal name; I just call it “begonia-itis.” This year my relapse was triggered by a velvety, black-leafed rhizomatous begonia; it’s revealed itself to be a midwinter bloomer topped with a froth of pinkish-white flowers wafting a subtly sweet evening fragrance. A friend (thank you, Amanda Stone) shared some of her begonias with me when most of mine were dispatched by 2021’s arctic blast. It was a tiny slip of a thing with miniscule, silky black leaves. I optimistically put it in a pot and kept it in the greenhouse all summer. Like Topsy, it grew and grew and is now nearly 2 feet across. (An aside for 21st century generations: That’s an idiomatic phrase: Topsy was a slave girl in Harriet Beecher Stowe’s “Uncle Tom’s Cabin”; when asked where she came from, she said with a twinkle in her eye; “I s’pect I grow’d. Don’t think nobody ever made me.” Topsy’s growing came to be a common phrase in American vernacular to mean something growing with rapid expansion, usually without a plan. It is still often used in reference to overloading government bills.)
This fall, my beautiful, black, velvety begonia came to winter in the house with a few others I didn’t trust to leave in the greenhouse for fear of another February disaster, and it has thanked me in flowers. Naturally, with such an elegant house guest, I wanted to know her name as we were never formally introduced. Though an exhaustive internet search turned up plenty of her close relatives, alas, her true identity remained elusive (“Black velvet with that slow Southern style … black velvet, if you please.” I’ve always loved blues rock; maybe I’ll call her Alannah in honor of the song’s writer). With over 700 varieties of rhizomatous begonias existent, I’m not surprised. I did find a whole host of black begonias from my enabling dealers — Logee’s and Glasshouse Works online catalogs — to trigger renewed obsession, all with soul-stirring names such as Midnight Magic, Black Fang, Dark Shadows, Black Truffles, Black Beauty. If that wasn’t enough, another caught my eye with a galaxy of color in Cosmic Candy, and now I’m hooked again. Resistance is futile.
January thaw — that few days of warm weather generally occurring during the last week of January — has come and gone, and we are back to what passes for winter in the Ozarks. Sixty degree days pulled snow crocuses and snowdrops out of the ground — though it will be another week or so before they bloom — and opened flowers on hellebores. Those that blackened with our last cold spell have already enthusiastically thrust up new buds and blooms.
Late January always has something to show us. Patio stones sport dandelion gold, witch hazel is in full whisker and spring-flowering bulbs are poking up everywhere.
As spring countdown begins with the end of January and beginning of February, it’s time to prune deciduous trees (except maples and birches, which can be pruned in midsummer), grapes and shrubs that don’t bloom in spring. Forsythia buds are already swelling; branches cut to bring indoors will be in bloom in a week or so. I’ll snip a few hellebores for the house; they are excellent cut flowers, and so many are in bloom the garden won’t miss a few.
I’m at that twitchy stage in winter where I have to keep my hands firmly in my pockets so my busy fingers don’t start cutting back and neatening up the garden, even though everything looks scraggly and unkempt. The only chores allowed are picking up fallen branches, replacing rocks on path edges daily, straightening wonky hosta tags, solar lights and tipped-over concrete garden ornaments (raccoons must be partying wild at night).
Bluebird houses need cleaned out this week and the insides rubbed down with ivory soap to discourage wasp nesting. Bluebird scouts will be soon looking for suitable housing. One house must be completely rebuilt after woodpeckers redesigned it. There is often feuding between bluebirds and woodpeckers for residency, as bluebirds like to use those nicely constructed woodpecker holes in tree snags and woodpeckers seem to want to remodel bluebird houses to suit themselves. I’ve witnessed several intense discussions between these both extremely territorial feather-heads. While house sparrows, chickadees and titmice are notorious for usurping bluebird housing, they seem to not be the usual issue here, aced out by our many woodpeckers
A most mystifying puzzle this week was a small scarab beetle (deceased) discovered in our kitchen sink. Where does a beetle — identified as a margined shining leaf chafer beetle: brown-shelled and green iridescent, about the size of a Japanese beetle but without the tufted black and white “racing stripes,” endemic from the lower East Coast to Texas, commonly seen in summer in Missouri — come from indoors in the middle of winter on the coldest day of the year? Our best guess was that it might have hitchhiked in a bag of sweet potatoes and met its end at the paws of our cat patrol.
I’m not going to worry about it overmuch. I’ll just be over here ordering begonias. And Brent and Becky’s summer bulb catalog came in today’s mail. There be lilies in there. I’ll need a fresh pot of coffee and more chocolate.
