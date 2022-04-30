“Let the rain kiss you.
Let the rain beat upon your head with silver liquid drops.
Let the rain sing you a lullaby ...”
— Langston Hughes,
1921, Joplin
Can you hear that? That whooshing sound that accompanies each raindrop? That’s the sound of weeds growing.
I have a (sort of) free week to work in the garden. At least, that’s my excuse why I’m not out there pulling those weeds. A few accompanying cool nights are a reminder of “Blackberry Winter,” traditionally occurring as blackberries are just coming into bloom.
We always get caught up in the delights of spring, plant everything because it’s warm and want to get our hands in the dirt — and forget that May can be as bipolar and moody as April, with a sharp reprimand for our impatience and a slap on our eager tomato-planting fingers. Night temperatures need to be above 50 degrees for them to go into the ground — but it’s coming, though we may be muddling them in between showers.
May often seems to like a dramatic entrance, verdant gown spangled with flowers and arms raised high summoning Tempestes and Fulgora (Greek and Roman goddesses of storms and lightning), accompanied by a tympani of thunder, dark billowing clouds surrounding her wild crown of viridian and crystal rain-drenched leaves against purple-bruised skies. Liquid silver showers and torrents fill rivers, pools, gutters and puddles, hydrating forests and gardens, and sometimes in sudden (and sodden) surprise, thoroughly soaking raincoatless humans caught betwixt car and house with an armful of groceries. I imagine I can sometimes hear bell-like laughter at the end of a thunder roll when it’s me. Nature in many of her aspects can have a wicked sense of humor.
But before all of May’s melodramatic histrionics: If one of April’s moments could be bottled, it would be distilling the fresh scent of growth, green and petrichor with top notes of creamy, vanilla-rose scented lilacs and clove-infused Korean spice viburnum (Viburnum carlesii). Stepping out onto the deck and breathing in their blended perfumes is both evocative and sultry, a wordless poem, an unspoken ode to life.
Between rain showers, the heady fragrance follows me down the path to the woods, mingling with candy-sweet scents of woodland phlox and violets, past sweet puffs of late double jonquils, bleeding hearts and Jacob’s ladder. A faint bitter aroma of fading daffodil blooms wafts by on the light breeze.
Mayapples flounce palmate umbrellas though the trees, shielding elegant, waxy white, lightly fragrant blooms (rarely pink) from prying rays of the sun. They’re mostly unseen except by bumblebees, turtles, toads, elves and my own inquisitive eyes as I bend down to explore their hidden world. A favorite of my Michigan childhood woods, mayapples have always been one of my most anticipated spring wildflowers, second only to white trilliums.
Mayapple (Podophyllum peltatum), a native woodland plant, ranges from eastern North America to Texas. “Apple” in common name only for small yellow round fruit appearing in late spring, mayapples are the only member of their genus in the barberry family. Related podophylums are found in Asia — most familiarly, a hybridized variety with attractive mottled leaves known as Spotty Dotty. My credit card squeaked in shock when plant lust overcame good sense and I bought one of those, but it became a missing 411 (case of mysterious forest disappearances) as it vanished a few years later and has not been seen since.
Growing from a single rhizome, mayapples form dense colonies of tubers that send down roots from each node, producing leafy shoots unfurling in mid-April. Those with single leaves are infertile; stems with two leaves produce a single flower bud in the leaf axil. Easily transplanted (I dug my start from a bulldozer-threatened colony decades ago) in spring as they are coming up, they prefer light shade and woodsy soil.
But while entirely suitable for a woodland, their summer dormancy leaves an empty spot, which makes them not a desirable plant for a perennial border, as the tight colonies don’t leave much root room for anything else, and they are somewhat fussy about bedmates. In our woods, wild ginger and Solomon’s seal crowd their feet companionably and fill in for them in summer, but all three are colony-forming rhizatomous species that can easily swamp other perennials unless ruthlessly curtailed each year.
Though mayapples are toxic in all parts except for their 2-inch lemon-yellow fruits, roots were used by Indigenous peoples as laxatives, emetics and wart treatment. Their chemical, podophyllotoxin, has uses in anticancer drugs. Often called American mandrake, podophyllum should not be confused with true mandrake, a European native subject of much folklore; the roots aren’t man-shaped and won’t shriek when pulled.
Plants are avoided by deer and other herbivores. Though ripe fruits are eaten by box turtles and opossums and edible by humans in limited quantities, the seeds are also toxic. A jelly made of the fruit is said to be quite bland, tasting like an overripe melon.
I’ll leave them for the critters. Even if I were inclined to experiment, I’ve never seen a fully ripe one. They are always long gone — and enjoy their lovely flowers in May whilst keeping an eye out for those elves. I know they are under there. I can hear them chortling.
As for those tomatoes, Mother’s Day should be ideal for planting. Put the Ozark Master Gardeners plant sale, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at Crosslines of Joplin, 320 S. School Ave., on your calendar. There will be a greenhouse full of a wide variety of annuals, perennials and some garden shrubs, all in support of Crosslines’ garden project in Joplin.
Right across the street at 1112 E. Second St. and just in time for Mother’s Day gifting is the Blooms of Hope potted plant and flower sale, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, May 6, and from 10 a.m. until supplies are gone on Saturday, May 7. This sale benefits Watered Gardens Family Hope Center.
