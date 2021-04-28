One upcoming event of this summer is the “attack” of the Magicicadas (though sounding like something from Harry Potter, that really is the genus name) of which publicity has many convinced will be a locust plague of biblical proportions, but fortunately, it will be a nonevent for Missouri. Cicadas are not synonymous with locusts either. We can lay the blame for that confusion on early North American religious colonists who, not familiar with our native periodic cicadas and frightened by emergent swarms, mistook them for feared locusts of the Bible. Cicadas — a superfamily of more than 3,000 members worldwide in the order of Hemiptera (true bugs) — are mostly harmless insects resembling a giant, big-eyed fly rather than the short-horned grasshopper known as a locust. Magicicadas, 17-year periodic cicadas of eastern North America, known as brood X (for 10) are due to emerge in late April through June by billions in the eastern United States from New York to Illinois and south as far as Georgia, spanning 15 states. After having spent the first 17 years of their lives as nymphs underground feeding on plant roots, they will emerge and molt to hatch as adults leaving their crunchy exoskeletons attached to every tree. Living about 4 weeks while the males thrum their tymbals in raucous, deafening song to attract mates, the females lay eggs in twigs of young trees before dying. As eggs hatch, the twigs fall to the ground with the young nymphs that then burrow and feed for the next 17 years.
But while the East Coast states are wearing ear plugs and getting the heebie-jeebies ducking swarms of clumsy bugs, the closest brood X Magicicadas will get to Missouri is western Illinois; we won’t be hearing their loud racket until 2024, when a different brood, known as XIX, will emerge here. That doesn’t mean we won’t be seeing cicadas this summer, as we do every year; Missouri has a number of species of annual cicadas that spend two to five years in the ground as nymphs before emerging in late July and August, familiarly known as “Dog Day” cicadas. They molt as adults and sing their buzzy songs — identifiably different for each species — and mate. The 2-inch-long adults don’t eat, but have mouth parts resembling a small, sharp straw to suck plant juices. They don’t intentionally bite humans, but it has been reported that upon occasion a hungry cicada might mistake a human for a plant and attempt to suck its juices, resulting in a small but painful puncture wound. It is not wise to hold a live cicada in a hand for closer inspection.
A side note: Female cicadas will often mistake the sound of a string trimmer, mower or power saw for a mating song, so to avoid encounters with amorous lady cicadas, it will be best to schedule any furniture making or lawn maintenance for early morning or evening when they are not active. But it will be high summer before we have to worry about that here.
As I’m assessing damage from February’s deep freeze, it appears woody ornamentals took the worst of it, many losing blooms and some entire branches. The hardest hit were our azaleas. Most lost all leaves and flower buds, and for a while, it was doubtful that a few of them were even still alive. I’ve refrained from pulling any out or doing any pruning and was gratified this week to see new leaves beginning to appear on their lower extremities. One or two bloomed on low branches that had been under a thick layer of oak leaves and thus protected from the worst cold. I’ll remember that lesson if or when it happens again next winter: to cover them with a cylinder of wire filled with leaves or straw as is often recommended for hydrangeas and roses in more northern gardens. Their hardiness has never been much of a worry in our zone, but times, as Bob Dylan sang so prophetically, they are a-changin’.
Nandinas that appeared to have succumbed are finally resurrecting, spouting leaf buds on lower trunks. I’ll wait to cut them back until I see how much is well and truly dead. Abelias look a little worse for wear also, but a judicious pruning should bring them back.
New leaves are finally showing on native wisteria Clara Mac, but bloom buds are gone, and sadly, there will be no long white fragrant panicles of blooms this spring. It will give me an opportunity to prune out dead and tangled branches and shape it into the tree form I want.
Nothing is showing on crape myrtles, though it is still early. In many years, they won’t leaf out until sometime in May. Nicking the trunks still reveals green inner bark, so I have hopes they won’t have to be cut to the ground. Waiting a few more weeks to take any drastic action won’t cost anything but my patience.
Likewise, I’m still waiting on hydrangeas. Natives oak leaf and Annabelle show no signs of winter distress, other than normal die-back. But though less-hardy mopheads (Hydrangea macrophylla cultivars such as Nikko Blue, David Ramsey and Endless Summer) may have lost some of or all their blooms for this year, there is still hope last year’s canes may show buds.
It’s too bad weeds and invasive tree seedlings weren’t affected by winter’s wrath. That bit of freezing just seems to have spurred them on like some sort of cryogenic fertilizer. Maybe Mother Nature knows best as usual; keeping my hands busy pulling weeds keeps them off my pruners until she can adjust things.
