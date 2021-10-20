I’ve never met a plant that used a calendar. They don’t read, calculate (well, maybe — not so sure about that) or wear watches; their internal systems respond to temperature, sunlight, day length and available food, few of which correspond to any human-configured calendar system I’ve ever known.
Each year varies, sometimes by as much as a calendar month. Going over photos from previous years, I find striking differences in every single year, with variances getting more erratic as climate changes develop. Most vagaries can be blamed on weather; even bulbs pre-programmed in their DNA to bloom at specific times will often pull back if temperatures suddenly dip into an arctic zone and resume a week or two later when the sun warms the earth more to their liking. Others — well, one never knows what goes on in their tiny botanical minds.
Morning glories, for instance. They have been stirring my soul, huge trumpets of Heavenly Blue, ever since Mama grew them over wagon wheels my father mounted on tall posts just outside the back door of our Michigan farmhouse. Cascading mounds of cerulean blue summer sky bloomed every year from July on, where summers didn’t really warm until May. Morning glory seeds were mandatory along with spring zinnia, marigold and vegetable seed purchases, necessities for our farm garden. Mama never nicked her seeds or soaked them in hot water for fast germination, as I have learned to do; she just stuck them in the warming soil where spring rain swelled them into growth.
My soul craves those glories of my childhood mornings in my Missouri garden. Every year I’ve planted them, climbing up lattice to bloom along the deck railing. Some years, I’ve blamed so-so success on it being a bit too shady, or on hot, droughty summers. In others, the vines have climbed to the top of any available support and into the overhanging tulip magnolia but never bloomed in such profusion as Mama’s glorious glories. One year, I planted them over a tall stump left when a blackjack oak died, and with great expectation watched them clamber over up, ecstatic to see the first flowers (in July — I have picture proof) but just as they were nicely opening, a deer ate them. I ran out stomping and screeching in my best banshee imitation as its tongue twitched the last blue morsel into its mouth. In response, the deer simply twitched an ear as if to say, “What are you on about?” before turning to saunter off with an insolent flip of its departing tail like a middle finger salute.
I thought I would get ahead of things this year, starting morning glories in my greenhouse in March to plant in early April. One hundred twenty days until bloom, the seed package read, so the last of June. I fed and watered them faithfully. July passed; they grew to the top of the deck railing but nary a bud. August crept by, they wilted in heat but survived. By the last of September, vines were into the top of brugmansias, tendrils reaching for magnolia branches, still not a hint of blue. Moonflower vines planted with them bloomed sparsely. Finally, in this late October, all are vigorous and bristling with tiny buds — but only two flowers open so far (though not quite as heavenly a blue as usual) with frosty November nights looming. Sigh. They seem to have formed some kind of unholy alliance with my brugmansias, which skipped normal flowering in July and held off until this week to open their beautiful white trumpets.
If this sunny fall weather lasts long enough, It will be satisfyingly worth the wait. I’m not optimistic. Mama’s morning glory success gene seems to have skipped me.
It’s been a strange year for gardens. Many plants played catch-up after the devastating February freeze. Crape myrtles rushed to get back their full height, not blooming until nearly September. Nandinas did not flower at all, spending all their energy on regeneration after being nearly killed to their roots. Wisteria bloomed in July, lilacs in September, and a friend has flowers on tulip magnolias this week. Ours did it in June, having been denied most of its March beauty.
Hardy tall garden mums, nearly two weeks late blooming are on the cusp of color. Fingers are crossed that we won’t get that one hard slap of late October frost that has taken them out for the last three years in a row, followed by pleasant but sadly mumless fall days for weeks after. Goldenrod has already faded, waving fuzzy seed-filled fingers at passing birds. One balloon flower and a few tall phlox are still holding on, and a single blue spiderwort has suddenly awakened, maybe to show the morning glories how it’s done.
Wild asters are crowded with wasps — mostly drones scavenging for themselves until winter death, laid off from employment when queens vacated the nests — as well as bees stockpiling food for winter’s hibernation and aflutter with small, orange-brown skipper butterflies fresh from a late metamorphosis in our long fall. A large and confusing family, skippers look like a cross between a moth and a butterfly, with fat, furry bodies walking on all six legs (other butterflies only use four) and wings held flat or cocked up like a jet plane, but DNA places them squarely as butterflies. This last brood may lay eggs — hatching in 10 days to overwinter as caterpillars in hollow grass stems — or may simply die to be repopulated by southern broods moving north next summer. Our little guys defy positive identification. Could be a grass skipper or one Audubon identifies as a Delaware skipper. Only the butterfly knows for sure.
In spite of self-promises to take cuttings and move tropicals into the greenhouse before October’s end, perfect fall days and nights only dipping into the 40’s have me procrastinating. I’m not ready to give up morning coffee on the deck (albeit wrapped in a blanket) surrounded by flowers. Cool autumn temperatures agree with them; impatiens and geraniums are more fulsome with flowers than they have been all summer. Though I know it’s inevitable, my pruning hand can’t seem to touch the beautiful begonias quite yet. My old Thanksgiving cactus in its usual summer corner has set plenty of buds, triggered by shorter days and cooler nights of autumn, and can stay out until the last day before predicted frost.
Still, maybe I won’t have to let my sunny, flower-filled morning coffee go for a while yet. Benches are temptingly full of cheerful pansies at nearby Joplin Greenhouse, and I have empty pots to fill.
