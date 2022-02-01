Hang on to your hats and mittens: It’s February and it feels like déjà vu all over again. I’ve seldom had much of a love affair with January and its frequent damaging ice storms (though it has played nice with a few glorious days recently, perhaps making up for past bad behavior). Now February, which I always anticipated with a sigh of relief with its snow crocuses, daffodils, snowdrops, hellebores and its short gateway to spring, is going delinquent and fast getting kicked off my friends list.
I must admit, however, I really am looking forward to snow — just not ice. I’ve come to realize how much I truly miss real winters from my early years that start in December and go into March, when the garden sleeps and doesn’t worry me by waking up too early and getting its tender parts frozen.
We won’t be taking chances this year with unexpected loss of electricity as we saw in the last traitorous February. Jim dug out our kerosene heater, and it will be going into the greenhouse in lieu of the electric heater, just in case. And this storm comes on Groundhog Day to boot. Any smart groundhog will have dug herself another foot or two deep in her burrow and set her alarm for no earlier than mid-March, the way things are going; at least we know there will be no early spring predictions from that source.
Some of the blooming hellebores will be covered again. Piles of leaves and overturned big pots covered with blankets saved many last month, though we couldn’t get them all and sadly lost a lot of opening buds. I’ll cut some flowers for the house this time so we will at least get to enjoy them for a while longer. A couple of nice late January days gave us time to prepare — with plenty of dire warnings from our local meteorologists — so we weren’t caught with our plants down and our buds vulnerable.
When this is over — and it will be soon, I hope — I have a new experiment to try: growing microgreens. They are the latest gardening buzz, even for those who don’t have gardens, as they can be grown indoors on a windowsill year-round. Microgreens are essentially seedlings of radishes, lettuce, basil, beets, kale, arugula, pea shoots, spinach, broccoli or almost any green vegetable, and even sunflowers and wheat grass. There is no wait for them to mature; microgreens can be harvested almost as soon as they come up, in 10 to 14 days.
Restaurants have been serving microgreens in salads, main dishes, smoothies and more for years, and we likely never noticed, except to wonder how come we couldn’t get that intriguing flavor when we tried to make those same meals at home. Now, the “secret” is out and microgreens are available at some whole-food stores — but pricey, and not always easy to find. Those toddler-size seedlings are packed with more intense flavor than mature plants, and come with nine times more vitamins and nutrients, such as beta carotene, antioxidants and vitamins C, D and K.
Microgreens have become the latest “growing” trend. It seems to me they are an easier step up from “superfood” sprouts we used to grow in jars during the ’70s — everybody had a jar or two of alfalfa sprouts under the kitchen sink. They were (and still are) delicious in a salad or stir-fry, but now sprouts are widely available and a lot less trouble to buy than grow.
Growing microgreens seems simple enough. I’ll need to save a few clear plastic containers that salad greens and spinach come in; they have drainage holes and lids to keep germinating seeds warm and moist until they come up. I’ll also need seed starter soil, a sunny place to put them and a variety of green veggie seeds. (Tomatoes and peppers aren’t good candidates as they are botanically fruits, in the nightshade family and their leaves are toxic.) A marker to label each container would be handy. It’s not an expensive proposition: a package of radish, lettuce or salad green seeds for a couple of dollars (or less) contains enough seeds to sow two or three containers and have some left over for the next round.
Containers will be lined with paper towels to keep soil from spilling out, filled about half full of (dampened) planting medium, and I’ll sow seeds thickly, not worrying about having to thin them out. They aren’t going to be needing maturing space. A spray bottle filled with water is good for spritzing to moisten it so tiny seeds aren’t dislodged. Larger seeds such as beets, sunflowers, beans or peas may have to be soaked overnight before planting, but small seeds can go directly into the soil. The containers will go in a sunny spot, kept moistened when necessary — and wait. When nicely started, a solution of seaweed or other organic fertilizer will help seedlings develop nutrients, but I might not use fish emulsion. The soil can be reused two or three times before dumping in the compost bin.
When nicely growing, greens can be snipped with a sharp pair of scissors just before serving. Just rinse and enjoy. I’m thinking they will go well with redbud flowers and violets on a salad or simply tossed in my morning omelet.
Seed racks are already in garden centers. I have a long list, and my mouth is already watering.
