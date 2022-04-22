Spring cleaning. It isn’t just for the house, and in fact, house cleaning isn’t something I’m much interested in anyway when the world is in flower outside my door. The exception might be the jumbled tangle of sweaters and sweatpants in what was once a closet that has to be all pulled out, dumped, refolded and sorted into piles to be reshelved or bundled to be taken to the nearest thrift store. Summer clothes are brought out in their places with a feeling of weight being lifted from my shoulders.
Haven’t seen my phone all day, and really, don’t even remember where I left it. Spending the day spring cleaning the garden gives me more satisfaction when looking out at my brick patio relieved of chickweed (but still studded with golden dandelion suns) than in seeing a freshly vacuumed living room rug. Not being plugged in to daily terrors of the outside world via news reports and unrest on the internet and instead connected to Nature’s world wide web gives my mind and soul a refreshing, much-needed reset from winter’s doldrums.
A rosy purple canopy of redbuds guides me down the bluebell-lined path to the studio door, where my escape from strife is often in canvases and paints, but I have no mind for going in there today, either, when there is also a need for spring cleaning, for spiderwebs and dust balls to be chased out of corners and creative clutter put away. I refuse to be sucked into that morass; it can be saved for a rainy day, as can my untidy closet. My soul needs to be filled with birdsong, sunshine and flowers today.
The yearly ritual of spring cleaning, necessary in the days of wood heat with its attendant ashes and smoke, closed-tight houses and detritus of constant indoor living, isn’t so much a thing anymore, with modern appliances and furnaces. But it is nice to be able to fling windows open to fresh, fragrant breezes, flood out stale house air and chase out dust motes and cat hair suddenly highlighted on every surface as spring sunbeams reach dark corners.
The origins of the ritual, beyond simply having a clean house as a new beginning of the year, are rooted in ancient cultures. In Jewish traditions, houses were (and are still) thoroughly swept and cleaned inside and out in preparation for Passover to get rid of every last crumb of leavened bread (chametz). “Shaking the house,” or “khooneh takouni,” an Iranian custom of the Persian New Year during the April purification festival of Songkran, is celebrated with a thorough house cleaning, bringing in fresh flowers, buying new garments, having get-togethers with family and friends and pouring water over each other and Buddha images to wash away the past year’s sins and bad luck and to ask for blessings. Japanese and many other cultures all over the world clean out their houses in preparation for welcoming deities, often beginning in December (whew, I’m already way behind) to bless their homes.
In the Victorian era, when there was soot and grime from coal and wood fires and kerosene lamps blackening walls, furniture, windows and every surface, it all had to be scrubbed. Rugs were dragged outdoors to be beaten and aired (no vacuum cleaners in those days) and often rolled up and stored to expose cooler wood floors for summer.
Popular English journalist Isabella Beeton unequivocally stated in her indispensable household guide, “Mrs. Beeton’s Book of Household Management” (1861), that “spring is the usual period set apart for house-cleaning” and brooked no nonsense about not having a clean house. She was only 21 when she wrote it with all the energy and optimism of youth. Although her book was filled with a wealth of much-needed advice for the times, recipes and directions (not hints) for running a household, few of us have time or patience for that any more, especially as we grow older and discover more interesting pursuits. Isabella died after childbirth at 26, not having lived long enough to get all that nonsense out of her head, though her short life was filled with much valuable contributing to society.
I’d rather be in the garden where the melatonin my body manufactured to put me in a state of winter torpor with cold, dark days will be flushed out with sunshine. My body as well as my mind will be refreshed and energized with sun-given vitamin D. With my hands in the dirt, I’ll absorb soil microbes (Mycobacterium vaccae) that have been found to have similar effects on neurons in the brain as Prozac.
I’ll sit on the sun-warmed patio, sharp garden scissors in hand and fingers on soft moss growing between bricks, to snip weeds too big to pull out without ripping up moss and all. Fish crows are comfortably gossiping (what do crows talk about, I wonder?) by their elm tree nest and discovering a tiny patch of pale blue field violets I barely managed not to pull with a handful of chickweed.
I can feel my body relax, mind drifting in quiet peace, totally immersed and grounded in becoming one with Earth. If I close my eyes in meditation, I have the sensation of being 10 inches tall, like Alice in Wonderland when she drinks from a tiny bottle to shrink and fit herself through a wee garden door, with honeybees as big as cats and daffodil suns towering over my head.
With a healthy swig of Nature’s magic elixir to detoxify my mind and body, strife and noise of the disparate and troubled times falling away, I can hear Louis Armstrong’s voice running through my mind: “I think to myself, what a wonderful world.”
Yes, it is. A most miraculous place.
