I think our Annabelle hydrangeas are drunk — hungover and flopped to the ground, tipsy as a partygoer after the third margarita. The 13 inches of rain we got last week seems to have been one drink too many in an already wet year, and I almost wanted to call AA when I stepped out the door to find their pretty heads drooped across the front walk. It did look a bit alarming, but it isn’t totally uncommon to find Annabelle — and often her mop-headed hydrangea cousins as well — in that relaxed state following heavy rains.
While normally fairly upstanding, sober ladies, this summer’s combination of rain and sunshine has caused our Annabelles to grow fast and tall but weak; thin, tender stems are unable to hold up those huge white blooms heavy with water. They won’t completely stand up again after drying out, but the droopiness doesn’t mean hydrangeas are sick or dying, just being unladylike.
The heavy flowers will lighten as they fade and dry, and Annabelle will be fine, though likely needing a bit of remedial late winter pruning to remove bent stems. Blooming on new wood, Annabelle hydrangeas (Hydrangea arborescens) can be cut to the ground and will grow to bloom as usual in summer, though it’s seldom necessary to prune them at all, except to remove faded flowers and dead branches.
Pink and blue mophead hydrangeas such as Nikko Blue (Hydrangea macrophylla) that bloom on old wood are a different story, and should not be cut back after mid-July to allow buds to set for the next season. Newer cultivars blooming on both old and new wood also benefit from not being pruned. David Ramsey, Endless Summer, Twist and Shout, etc., produce early flowers on past year’s growth (if not winter-killed) and continue into summer with more flowers on new stems, so they are a win-win with long-blooming ability.
If not done already, it isn’t too late to tidy sprangly and out-of-bounds spring blooming shrubs before buds form for next year. Forsythia, spring-blooming spirea, beauty bush, mahonias and viburnums can still be pruned before end of July, if needed for shaping or to keep them a reasonable size. Lilacs seldom need any trimming, except for removing spent blooms (being careful to snap off only dry stalks and not cutting into ends of branches where new buds form), dead and diseased wood.
With more than ample rain, Chaos’ vines seem to have gone mad, and all need to be taught some manners. I’m almost fearful of standing still in the garden lest I be mistaken for a trellis by some enthusiastic wisteria waving tendrils at any available object. Autumn clematises are clambering over any nearby bush. Dutchman’s pipe vine, maintained solely as host for pipevine swallowtail butterflies, is aggressively seeking new territory 10 feet or more away from its fence, winding tough shoots around every day lily within reach. Close inspection is necessary when pulling out those vagrants as black and orange swallowtail caterpillars are likely to be adventuring along with them. But except for those wayward shoots, Dutchman’s pipe should be kept hands-off with it’s precious butterfly cargo until fall, and even then, one should be watchful for overwintering butterfly chrysalids when cutting it back.
Nearly every vine can benefit from some summer discipline; those wandering wisterias need long shoots shortened at least one last time before the end of the month, and the autumn clematis needs to know who’s boss (not me, obviously, though I continue in vain trying to exert some illusion of authority) with a final good shearing — the third or fourth of summer — before it blooms in late August.
Summer and fall-blooming shrubs such as summer spirea should wait to be shaped after flowering into fall and late winter. We’ll leave anything producing berries and nuts — such as hollies, witch hazel, pyracanthas and roses with colorful hips for birds and decorative winter interest — though Jim got poked one too many times by our old pyracantha’s thorns and gave it a whacking it won’t soon forget. It may now be plotting justifiable revenge.
I’m scattering seeds of annual wildflowers and some perennials in bare spots now, as the best time for planting seeds of hardy plants and wildflowers is when Nature does it; right as they ripen and are fresh. Quite often seed saved for later planting goes into double dormancy mode and may not germinate for two (or more) years, especially if it needs to be cold stratified through a winter outdoors.
There are never enough columbines, but where I want them instead of willy-nilly through the garden, so it has been my goal to stay on top of seed-laden stalks, cutting them before pods pop open to fling seed into every crack and crevice. A friend gifted me seeds of blue columbines; the hummingbirds and I will be gloriously thrilled. In spite of a reputation for being shade lovers, columbines grow best in full or part sun, but love their roots in cool soil under gravel, bricks or rocks.
Coreopsis seed is ready to be harvested and scattered also. Bare spots where daffodils held court in spring could share space with the later blooming coreopsis, as could sparse areas where spiderwort has been cut back. They will be pretty companions next May.
And one can never have enough money — the plant that is. Bright mauve/pink or sometimes white flower clusters of money plant (Lunaria annua) — aka honesty, silver dollar, moonwort — that resemble garden phlox are bee favorites in March. They last through April and are followed by seed pods (called silicles) in July. Interestingly, this biennial native of the Balkans and Asia is a member of the cabbage family, though not an edible one. I like to scatter lunaria seeds throughout the garden for early season color; sun or shade makes little difference. Each pod forms a sort of “sandwich” with eight to 12 seeds attached to a shiny, paper-thin central membrane. When outer skins and seeds are removed, the remaining centers resemble silver dollars — hence the common name — with a second life in dried arrangements.
Speaking of margarita, I believe I’ll have one myself, sitting on the porch swing in the evening, commiserating with Annabelle. But only one. I don’t wish to be found keeping her company sprawling over the walk come morning.
