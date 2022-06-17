Nothing in nature ever stays the same. Life is complex, ever-changing, dynamic and always in flux, no matter how we try to control it.
It seems never more evident than when I walk down the paths of Chaos, set foot on thick moss I swear wasn’t there a month ago, gaze in wide-eyed and shocked amazement at the speed in which a small patch of wild ginger has become an onrushing torrent, and look with some regret at empty spaces that just a few short weeks ago were blooming with daffodils and wild phlox. Incoming tides and waves of Nature have swept on, unheeding of human wishes to slow it down, ebbing away the eagerness of spring and flowing onward into a summer of roses and lilies and blooming hostas.
Soon, those will also retreat into the sea of time, and fresher waves of summer will wash in boatloads of tasty garden treasures to plunder, bringing with them clouds of butterflies and growing wildlife babies. Already wren nestlings in the house by the back door have gotten their wings, and fish crows are no longer yelling at anyone who gets near their nest. Fawns are trotting along after watchful does instead of being left to nap under bushes (and sometimes even in gardens).
Fat black-and-red swallowtail caterpillars, just eggs mere weeks ago, are doing their best to denude the overgrown, tangled mess of pipevine on the herb garden fence and will, in another week or so, be ornamenting tall stems, trellises, trees and walls in chrysalises like dangling, dried leaves. As the unrelenting flow rolls on, bringing summer’s delights, it also deposits the detritus: ticks and chiggers and Japanese beetles, the not-so-desired aspects of summer, along with the inevitable heat and doldrums high summer brings.
But that’s how Nature works. Sometimes, just like in all life, incoming and changing tides bring positive things, sometimes bad. Sometimes a storm off-shore changes everything, and tides have to go out before coming in again with fresh new things to discover.
I’ve gotten so accustomed to Nature’s mostly gentle creeping, incoming flows that it often comes as a great surprise to see how much of the garden she has claimed for her own and what has simply faded away, sometimes to return years later. Even mighty trees have gone; others have come to take their places with the constant ebb and flow of life.
Once upon a time, as I seem to recall in the dimmest recesses of my mind, so long ago it seems to be a fairy tale, I cleared honeysuckle, cat briar and euonymous to enrich soil, create and plant neat shady perennial beds in the woods garden with hostas, ferns, native phlox and a few other companions. Along with them, I planted a few wild ginger and giant Solomon’s seal, white and yellow violets and a few tiger lilies for height. Impatiens were interspersed for summer color and a few daffodils for spring bloom.
When I look over past photos of those gardens, I know my memory serves me right. Neatly mulched, nicely spaced, they looked much like photos in my shade garden books — for a few years or so. Silly me, I expected them to stay in that state of perfection.
What I failed to take into account was the determination of Nature to fill every square inch of my nice soil. The vigorous growth of those few natives, spurred on by the ideal growing conditions I gave them and plentiful rain (before climate change brought on summers of increasing drought), erased my nicely mulched spaces. Hostas, ferns and lilies grew by leaps and bounds. I was delighted by my “successes” — at first.
Then a bit of trepidation turned to alarm as native ginger relentlessly flowed over and through everything, swamping smaller plants with its accomplices, the wild violets. The transitioning of my neat, picture-book garden into a natural wild space had begun, and in spite of my best efforts, there was little I could do about it but watch in awe of Nature’s power. I tried. Ginger conquered new territory overnight, and I couldn’t pull violet seedlings fast enough to keep up — and still can’t.
But as usual, Nature’s cycle goes on. One spring, we were treated to glorious waves of woodland phlox down through the trees, only to be disappointed the following year when the beautiful display had dispersed. An unprecedented flush of pill bugs due to unusually copious spring moisture ate every young hosta shoot to the ground as it came up; by fall they had retreated to normal, beneficial numbers. An invasion of army worm moths came a year or two later; in more recent memory, fall web worms cloaked every tree with undesired Halloween decor. A voracious horde of Japanese beetles was the next invader; all ebbed to normal irritant levels in succeeding years.
This summer I am delighted to see Carolina spider lilies (Hymenocallis caroliniana) have swelled to a fat basket-size clump after dwindling to a single bloom last fall. Likely responding to the mild winter and ample rain this spring, it will need careful attention to give them ample water should we have (another) summer drought.
On the other hand, a favorite and always lush Journey’s End hosta, planted next to my studio path, is half the size it has always been — for no apparent reason. It appears healthy, but small. A hosta suddenly declining in size may be due to drought the previous year, lack of available root room, or being attacked from below by voles. A few other hostas have simply disappeared, leaving seedlings behind to celebrate the ebbing of one life and rejoice in the birth of another.
So it goes, the endlessness of ebb and flow and life in a garden. I’ll be in the garden, pulling ginger and violets to stem the rising tide.
