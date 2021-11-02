Fall is coming slowly to the Ozarks this year, with awaited color lagging behind as trees are still mostly stubbornly green. Some are already bare. Elms are skeletal against the sky; the tulip tree and black walnuts shed their leaves weeks ago and we are ankle deep in oak leaves. The red dogwood outside the sunroom window is bathing the room in a rosy glow, but those in the woods are still in summer mode. A lone hickory gleams like a yellow torch at the edge of the woods, and sumacs have taken on a burnt-orange tone instead of usual crimson red. Maples, usually first to turn, are at last beginning to turn into flares of red against the so-far unwavering sea of green. I suspect with the switch that turns off daylight savings tonight and leaves us in 5:30 p.m. dark this week, color may descend upon us as suddenly as early night, imminent frost, gloves and scarves.
While I’m grateful for the coming winter’s rest and yearning for the first snowflakes, there is a niggling little itch in the depths of my brain for spring that refuses to be ignored as I remember there is still plenty of time to get spring bulbs planted; in fact, November is perfect timing for getting tulips into the ground. I haven’t considered buying any new bulbs this year as nearly every nook and cranny is filled with 30-plus years of planting; but it’s a fall ritual I love, so I may see if I can still find a few sweetly scented hyacinths to mingle with golden carex in a bed by the patio, and maybe a few fancy ruffled and double tulips. Generally regarded as annuals, fancies add romance to the spring garden, and as a handful of tulip bulbs isn’t any more costly than a few six-packs of pansies, planting them new each year is a viable option. Perennial red or yellow Appeldoorn tulips and other single varieties are generally hardier, often returning for years, but a Dutch bulb grower once told me that in our zone 6 climate they need planted a bit deeper than the 6 or 8 inches planting directions indicate; plant about 10-12 inches deep to keep them cool, as heat will make them divide quickly, get smaller and quit blooming after a year or so. Besides, if planted as shallowly as package instructions indicate, they will soon be squirrel food. Small species tulips should not be planted that deep, however; bury them no more than 4-5 inches or they may not come up. Always measure depth from the top of the bulb, not depth of the hole.
Squirrels do like to dig up bulbs. They watch where you put them and investigate to see if it’s something they might want to eat as soon as your back is turned — sometimes not even waiting that long — leaving those they don’t like scattered on top of the ground to be planted all over again. A square of chicken wire over the bulbs, pinned down or buried about an inch deep, will stop those squirrelly excavations, and the plants will still come up through it. Red pepper dusted on the ground may help until a good rain settles the soil and the stinkers can’t find them anymore.
If tulips just don’t come up at all, the cause may be vole trouble. Voles, plant-eating relatives of field mice, tunnel underground or make use of existing mole runs to eat tulips and other bulbs. Moles usually get blamed because their runs are visible, but they are carnivorous and not guilty, only looking for juicy worms and grubs.
Voles can be stopped by making a topless basket of hardware cloth (a metal screen available at any hardware store) big enough to hold the bulbs and sinking it into the soil. Bulbs can be planted in the baskets and voles can’t chew through the screen to get to them. We usually take our chances as voles don’t much like digging in our rocks, plus I don’t like to work that hard to plant anything. Alternately, a layer of chicken grit (available at a farm store) in bottoms of planting holes may stop underground vole raids. Daffodil bulbs, being toxic, are not bothered.
Deer love tulip flowers as delicacies. Because no amount of repellent keeps them away from their favorites (the equivalent of brownies for this human, I suppose), I must plant them close to the house to have any for myself to enjoy.
Nearly all bulbs and corms (crocuses) are easy to plant and grow and usually succeed even if you do it all wrong and plant them upside down. The general rule of thumb is to plant them twice as deep as they are tall, pointed end up. Flat, lumpy Anemone blanda — soak those in water overnight before planting — has no distinguishable top or bottom; those bulbs can be planted on their sides. If not planted deeply enough, many bulbs have claw-like roots which will pull them down to the right depth. A pinch of bulb food stirred into the bottom of each hole gets them off to the right start.
If procrastination has reared its lazy head, you just forget or succumb to end-of-season sales, almost all spring-flowering bulbs can be planted up to the end of December — even into January as long as the ground isn’t frozen — and still come up in spring. Do check sale bulbs to make sure they aren’t dried up or moldy before buying.
Some of our old, overgrown clumps of daffodils are long overdue for division, not blooming well anymore; with young bulbs pushing up above the ground. We’ll lift them on the next nice day, replant small ones in trios among irises along the streetside fence to grow on to maturity and tuck bigger ones in front of our row of oakleaf hydrangeas. Each old clump may yield as many as a hundred bulbs (I counted, once) so there will be a lot of holes to dig.
We’ll see how much I still love that fall bulb-planting ritual when it’s all done.
You haven’t missed it! If you forgot about the JRAC Open Studio Tour this weekend, there is still tomorrow. Stop by Empire Market for maps and to buy a studio card that will make you eligible for drawings at the end of the tour (optional — the tour is free). Studios will be open noon-4 p.m. for you to see amazing art and meet the talented artists responsible. Or come by Chaos first, get your map, studio card, a brownie and cup of hot cider. We may be free for a short tour of the garden, but don’t expect too much — the garden chrysanthemums are gorgeous, hellebores, arums and ferns are green, but that’s about it. If you do miss the studio tour, our Chaotic studio will be open by chance or appointment most afternoons until Christmas. Stop by for a chat, a cup of tea and check out the art, Jim’s walking sticks and the winter garden. Masks are optional but suggested indoors.
