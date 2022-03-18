I can’t stand it anymore. This is it.
The WMGs — weapons of mass gardening — are unleashed. My pruners and rakes are coming out.
I’ve seen queen wasps looking for summer nest sites, tiny iridescent green native bees competing with honeybees for nectar, bluebirds fluttering around their houses and a Carolina wren checking out my greenhouse for a good place to “wrent.” I don’t think so, sister. There are plenty of empty watering can apartments hanging on the tool shed wall — pick one.
In spite of hopes of cardinals lurking around the forsythia bush and basement door, they have gotten the last sunflower seed handouts and need to look elsewhere for lunch. Most of the flock of 20 or so hanging around all winter have flown home to their own territory for spring homesteading; only the two or three year-round resident pairs remain. Even woodpeckers have abandoned the last tidbits of suet cakes in favor of live grubs and nesting sites.
The tattered and freeze-burnt leaves hiding hellebore flowers have to go so I can greet their pretty faces in softening spring sunshine on my morning walks. Old stalks from last year’s perennials are lying loose and broken; time to pick them up and cut remaining stems back to 4 or 5 inches.
Ephemeral wildflowers are struggling to come up under cover of thick leaves; top layers can be safely and carefully removed and dumped to our long composting area where anything inadvertently picked up can safely escape, or under our oak leaf hydrangea shrub border. There are still critters living under the bottom layer, not ready to emerge for another few weeks, so I won’t go all neat freak. Bugs are supposed to be there; it’s their living room, not mine.
It may be a dull spring for some of our early shrubs and trees. No pink showing on our old tulip magnolia prompted a cursory inspection, only to find every bud I could reach was black inside. Apparently near-zero cold of a few weeks ago called blooming over for this year. Even normally hardy forsythias showing early golden promise have stopped in their tracks, though I can’t tell if buds are dead. Winter got them last year, too. There are only a few flower buds on any lilacs after their fall blooming spell. I can’t tell about redbuds yet; they may just be late. Dogwood buds are showing signs of cracking, so there is hope there.
My next garden project is pruning climbing rose New Dawn on the garden wall. Recent winters have not been kind to it, though it normally doesn’t need much pruning. A good thing, too, because it has prodigious thorns — there is a lot of die-back. As Jim won’t touch it, it becomes my job. Left to him, he would prune it to the ground, and I really can’t have that. I won’t describe what he did to a pyracantha — did I mention he isn’t a fan of thorny things?
It needs to be done this coming week if I am to do it at all, before it begins to leaf out. I’m prepared with sharp bypass pruners and loppers for the biggest canes and tough leather gloves, as well as a scarf to keep my hair out of the way — climbing roses have such an entitled, grabby attitude about their space.
The real problem with pruning climbing roses is identifying what to cut. Usually, the rule is green canes are alive, but with climbing roses any shade of gray or brown might be also. If a cane snaps in my hand, I know it is dead and can come off. Canes that bend but don’t break are usually alive. Black canes are definitely dead and should be cut at least an inch into live growth, just above an outward-facing bud, if one is visible.
I’m not too worried about shape at this point, as the only shape I want for this rose is alive. I’ll shorten the long grayish-brown canes at the top of the wall for now and see what needs pruned further after (or if) it blooms in June. Green canes with brown tips will be trimmed also into live growth and tied with loose zip-ties (flexible plastic ties work too) to wire at the top of the wall to keep them in line.
I like reading about instructions for training climbing roses espaliered into zigzag patterns and spirals around a post, always in artistically drawn illustrations, but seldom in real life. I don’t have the patience to discipline a recalcitrant rose with its own notions to conform to my way of thinking. If I want one to grow how I’d like to see it, I’ll paint it instead. At least there I have a modicum of control and final say.
Fear not the pruners. There is really no way to prune a climbing rose wrong. Just get the dead stuff out and cut the most untidy, unruly canes. It will grow back, and anything missed can always be done at a later date before or after its second flush of blooms in June.
Every cane could be shortened to the top of the wall and would still live to bloom another day. Think what a new rose looks like bare-root or in a pot at a garden center: nothing but bare, short stems, though I won’t go that far. I’ll just repair as best as I can what winter has done to it and see what happens next.
That’s going to be my catchphrase for spring of 2022, and maybe the entire coming decade. Wait and see what happens next.
