Are we done yet? Winter kept storming back in and shoving spring aside, making her spill her basket of flowers with another blustery “and another thing!” I, for one, am tired of that conversation. I’ve heard all I want to hear from that old blowhard.
Mother Nature and I are both done dealing with that bully. I just want to slap him back to the depths of the Arctic where he can sulk under a melting glacier to learn some manners, but I suspect she will simply lull him to sleep with birdsong, soft breezes, and the smell of fresh grass and flower perfume.
So when Sunday presented itself with sun and snow-melt puddles, we pulled up our collars against the old troll’s icy fingers still trying to tease their way down our necks and headed for Springfield to the annual Lawn and Garden Show to soak up some spring.
It did not disappoint, with the scent of hyacinths and tulips wafting around us as we wended our way through squadrons of garden tractors, mowers and Bobcats (I swear they get bigger every year, with tires taller than myself and dashboards like airplane cockpits) to get to the good stuff: vendors with garden displays, plants, garden art, tools of plant destruction and construction, and plenty of creative ideas for this coming summer’s landscape. There also was a plethora of information from the Missouri Department of Conservation (giveaway trees this year were redbuds, but we passed, already surrounded by a forest of them), Grow Native, Springfield-Greene County Botanical Gardens and Greene County Master Gardeners.
Missouri One Call was giving away wildflower seeds in the lobby among other goodies, and I went away with a handful of packets. Jim bought himself a new folding saw (he who cannot resist shiny new tools) and a handy bucket stool (I may borrow that one). I found a pair of tough Wonder-Grip garden gloves that actually fit my small, short-fingered hands and a variegated wandering Jew starter plant I didn’t know I needed; a display of rex begonias and a visual feast of colorful wind-spinners were salivated over but resisted.
I filed away a mental list of plants for an April trip to Wickman’s Garden Center and Carson’s Nursery, both in Springfield and with wonderful displays and elegant benches that tempted me to sit and while away the afternoon among blooming azaleas and tulips. Fazoli’s pizza and a bag of kettle corn on the way out (I will pay for those when my jeans don’t fit this week) finished off our adventure.
I awoke to reality after our spring immersion on a warm, sunny Monday to walk through Chaos and view the aftereffects of winter’s last stand. It isn’t as bad as I feared; some hellebores look sad but not defeated, with buds still colorful under tattered but sheltering leaves — this is why I don’t remove old leaves until mid-March — and daffodils, with built-in antifreeze, are unbowed. Snowdrops waved cheerfully as I passed, crocuses smiled up through icy patches and I was again gently reminded of nature’s resilience under adversity.
This will begin a busy month in the garden. Our first project will be to transplant every mahonia seedling I can find along the south fence, with their deer-discouraging prickly leaves, and for the early, fragrant yellow blooms to help with late winter nectar-seeking honeybees from a hive our neighbor, in his retirement avocation as an apiarist, will be placing close by.
The 200-foot “border” outside our fence and mostly on our (now) neighbor’s property was begun as a repository for fall leaves a decade or more ago when it was an abandoned, empty lot to smother and kill off thick poison ivy, honeysuckle, multiplier rose, blackberries and euonymous growing next to our fence and slow the incursion of those invasives into our garden. Years of composting leaves have manifested into deeply fertile soil with volunteer perennials from seeds and bulbs inadvertently dumped with yard waste settled there: iris, daffodils, hellebores, lunaria, a thriving patch of bee-loving chocolate mint, ajuga, spiderwort, bidens, several bird-planted wildflowers and a spread of vinca minor that, though categorically invasive, also serves a bee buffet of sky-blue flowers.
We will, in a cooperative effort, be planting more bee-friendly flowers there this year to fill it out and make it a full sunny wildflower meadow. I have young plants of native penstemon, wild blue sage (Salvia azurea), yarrow and columbine to add, and our neighbor has a wealth of winter-sown seedlings. A pokeberry or two might be allowed (as if we could keep them out).
A big yucca (transplanted with a backhoe, the only way) appears to have taken its move well. If it blooms as it did in its former location across the empty lot (saved from brush mowing), it will be a beautiful centerpiece as well as a bee magnet. There is space for an elderberry, and a young dogwood, sadly deer antler-mangled, will be replaced with a bird-friendly tree — perhaps a serviceberry or crabapple to go with young hawthorn, redbuds and sumacs already growing there.
Some of my newly acquired “wildflower” seed packets can be sown in bare patches. As with most so-called wildflower mixes, they are about 50% annual cornflowers and cosmos, but bees and butterflies will love them anyway, and they will fill in until the natives are ready to bloom in their second year.
We’ll take a wheelbarrow for a walk in the woods and along this border to pick up fallen branches and limbs to be dumped on the brush pile, discard or repair weatherworn and broken garden ornaments, and perhaps on a warm day I’ll clean the small pond of leaves and replace rock edges dislodged by raccoons and opossums looking for a drink.
While I’m doing that, Jim can use his folding saw to prune winter-broken branches. He will enjoy his sharp new gadget, and it will be his justification for buying it.
