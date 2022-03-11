Mosquito armies are already invading.
About an hour after leaves and muck were cleaned out of our little woods pond, and while I was enjoying the view from the waterside bench, warm sun on my shoulders and snowdrops at my feet, watching red-shouldered hawks playing mating games in the treetops and idly noting a cloud of hackberry gnats had hatched already, I was ambushed by not one, but two — and thus begins the battle of biting bugs.
I don’t know if my pond-cleaning and the emergence of those pesky bloodsuckers were correlated, but a mosquito dunk went into that small, still water source right away, as there are no fish to eat the larvae. It’s too small to keep any; I tried a few goldfish, but raccoons ate them. Not much I could do about the gnats, but seeing them let me know summer’s insects are emerging with the sun.
It is nearly time to safely, but gently, begin spring garden cleaning next week, after winter’s last (hopefully) frosty, grumpy “hmph” has been spat this weekend and spring finally loses patience and boots him up to the last jet stream north.
I often find helpful tidbits wasting time scrolling on the internet instead of being productive while I’m impatiently waiting for spring to actually happen. I ran across a mention of garlic spray used as a mosquito repellent in Disneyland — and it apparently works. If it’s good enough for Mickey Mouse, it’s good enough for me, I say.
I intend to try it. Old wives’ tales tell of wearing garlic necklaces, or merely eating garlic, to make a person repellent to vexatious vampires of all kinds, but science says that’s nonsense — it just makes one repellent to other humans. However, mosquitoes do appear to hate garlic smell, and the spray does the job. If our deck smells like an Italian restaurant this summer, that will be why — and I’m sure I’ll be perennially hungry for spaghetti with garlic toast.
Here’s a recipe for a simple homemade spray: Mince fresh, raw cloves of garlic (or ready-made minced garlic will work) and cover with mineral oil. Let the mixture sit in a glass jar for 24 hours. After soaking, remove garlic chunks and mix 1 part oil to 5 parts water. Strain through cheesecloth and put in a spray bottle.
Spray it around ponds, birdbaths or wherever mosquitoes breed. It also works as deer and rabbit repellent, and is even reported to repel armadillos (and maybe groundhogs?). I would not, however, use it around plantings for bees and butterflies, as it might give nectar a bad taste, or around foliage that butterfly and moth caterpillars eat.
It is effective against aphids on roses and fungus gnats on houseplants. Anecdotal evidence suggests that garlic spray (and garlic planted in rose beds) repels Japanese beetles, may be effective against cabbage worms and even squash bugs. But I won’t rely on it for Japanese beetles; I’ll also plant 4 o’clocks and plenty of geraniums.
I also have an unused bottle of a commercial repellent product called Garlic Barrier I might try. Since garlic repellent is safe and organic, it could be useful for us chemical-free gardeners; I’m interested in knowing if anyone else tries it and how well it works. Reapplication may be necessary after two to three weeks. One caveat: Ingested garlic is toxic to dogs and cats and should probably not be used around plant-eating pets.
Our next project is cleaning out leaves from the long border of irises and daffodils along the streetside fence, and removing dead iris leaves from last season’s growth that might be harboring funguses. Irises don’t benefit from being mulched; rhizomes need to be exposed to sunlight and good air circulation to help prevent diseases. Soft, squishy and withered rhizomes need removed, and those too crowded can be divided and replanted. Irises could do with a light spring fertilizing, being careful to get it around and not on exposed plant tissues.
Several trees were trimmed and/or removed along our street last summer, so this iris bed should be getting quite a bit more sun. The shade had gotten so deep over the years that they didn’t bloom in former traffic-stopping glory any longer. Their daffodil companions are almost dancing with eagerness to be out from under that thick leafy blanket and show their stuff.
An interesting interlude happened one afternoon when a tiny visitor appeared from nowhere and hung out with me for about an hour in the studio: a baby jumping spider not more than a quarter of an inch long, still pale juvenile tan, perched a foot away as I painted. It appeared to intently study me with black curious eyes, occasionally turning to face the screen of my cellphone video and then back to me. As I have discovered, jumping spiders have excellent vision, appear to be comfortable with humans and are intensely curious, though this one seemed awfully young for such awareness.
My guest was so small and fragile I was afraid of inadvertently crushing it, so I finally gently captured and moved it to the greenhouse. If it makes its way through the window screens and comes back to visit, I’ll welcome my wee companion to stay and guard my studio from invading insects; perhaps it will learn to make art.
Spring seems slow to come to the Ozarks this year. Spring flowers should be out and dancing with life, but most are still in bed, and those that aren’t are wishing they had stayed there. But as I used to tell my impatient wiggling children in the back seat, “No, we’re not there yet. Quit whining.” I need to listen to myself, enjoy the flowers as they come and have conversations with visiting spiders. I might learn something.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.