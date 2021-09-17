This fall, I’m going to try to get my small greenhouse ready for tropical plants and houseplants that need to come inside in just a few short weeks. The autumn equinox is coming this week, with October looming over our shoulders. I know if I procrastinate — that “there is always tomorrow” thing — I’ll be out there on a cold night just before a freeze is predicted. I’ll be stuffing overgrown and protesting plants in at the last minute and going full Karen on myself with no manager to call, especially if frosts come early this year — and with climatic changes, nothing is as usual. I have fewer plants to overwinter after February’s storm that knocked out power and the greenhouse heater at 2 a.m. in below-zero cold.
Though I didn’t try to replace all my lost botanical souls, this summer’s newly adopted begonias, geraniums and a purple “Mona Lavender” plectranthus, a relative of Swedish ivy, are too pretty not to keep. I’ve learned a hard lesson, though — I’ll take cuttings of those beauties and other favorites to keep in the house, just in case. All of them root easily in water, and if a midwinter tragedy happens again, I will have replacements come spring.
Begonia cuttings should be of top, unflowering growth, with two or three nodes or joints and at least 4-6 inches long. Those with no joints won’t root. Remove all bottom leaves and put into a clear vase or jar at least two-thirds filled with fresh water, preferably not tap water. Refresh regularly. Geraniums and others do well with the same treatment or with their cut ends dipped in rooting hormone, stuck in potting soil and kept watered.
I’ll also make water-root cuttings of two of my angel’s trumpets, or brugmansias, because one never knows, though they will be safely indoors — white, single-flowered B. suaveolens, and “Peaches and Cream” with variegated leaves and pale peach flowers. Until it froze last year, my favorite pink B. arborescens always overwintered in the greenhouse because it was too big to bring indoors. It never failed to produce dozens of blooms over 15 glorious summers. I’m still lamenting my lost plant, but I have high hopes for its successor, which at 5 feet is beginning to branch at the top and has its first flower bud. It will winter safely indoors with the others this year. I’ll make room for it somehow. Maybe I don’t really need that chair.
South American native brugmansias — in the nightshade family along with tomatoes, potatoes, tobacco, petunias and datura — are known for their foot-long trumpet-shaped flowers, which can be white, ivory, peach, yellow or pink, and often are deliriously ruffled and frilly. Semiwoody shrubs, they are capable of growing 10 feet tall or more if not pruned. Tropical and hardy to only zone 8 and above, they must be pot-grown in our zone 6. Partial to part shade, especially in our scorching Ozark summers, they need regular water. They wilt dramatically when thirsty, making me leap to my feet with a hose to prevent disaster. It’s fascinating to watch them go from apparent near death to ecstatically quivering and upright in less than five minutes. Though they are unbothered by most insects, tomato hornworms will sometimes find them tasty, and an occasional slug may happen by.
Mature brugmansias should be pruned at least once a year, preferably in fall just before being brought indoors for winter. If it is still flowering, wait until the flowering period is done. Cut off all old growth to about a half-inch above a leaf node, keeping the Y branch formation if possible and reducing the plant by about a third. The plants could be kept dormant in the basement with only moderate watering over winter, but we keep them as houseplants on our cool back porch. Ours will get repotted in spring with fresh soil and time-release fertilizer, with root-pruning if needed to keep them in the same 26-inch pots. Our teenage B. arborescens will move up to a 20-inch pot.
Christmas and Easter cactuses will stay outdoors on the deck until the last minute before frost and be brought in the house. It takes short days and cool weather to set buds on the Christmas cactus. I’m also going to make room for a Queen of the Night succulent given by a friend as a cutting as well as another species of the cereus family new to me this year — a rooted cutting of a 10-foot-tall monster plant covered with huge buds in an Arkansas greenhouse. I must have been out of my mind to bring that home.
All of the plants being brought indoors for winter can be repotted if needed while I’m getting the greenhouse ready at my leisure, to avoid having that chore in spring when I’m busy with other things. They need to be thoroughly inspected for hitchhikers like ants and slugs, fallen leaves, acorns, extraneous weeds and tiny spiders that will migrate to build filamentous webs in every corner once they find a cozy winter home in the house. Sweeping them up and ushering the busy little architects back outside can be a daily chore, only to have more appear by next morning. If some are missed, I can always try to pass them off to visitors as Halloween decorations in a few weeks.
In the greenhouse, spiders are welcome, along with a tiny frog and blue-tailed skink I’ve seen already living in there, though they will undoubtedly eat the spiders. Such is the circle of life.
