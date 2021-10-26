It’s an eerie, chill and windless night in the woods on All Hallow’s Eve; a mere silver arc of waning moon barely penetrates the murky, spectral shadows cast by its dim, cold light. Not a sound is to be heard save the whispery touch of a falling leaf; neither the twitter of a sleepy bird nor the call of a hunting owl splits the night. I came to close the back gate, forgotten before the quickly darkening night fell, and retraced my steps. But there — just over my shoulder — a faint rustle of leaves broke the stillness and out of the corner of my eye, maybe a slip of a form — just a darker shadow really, nothing more, nothing to say anything was really there at all — passed by with an eerie little rush that might have been a trick of the imagination. An opossum? A mouse? Was that a glint of a ghostly eye reflecting off my flashlight beam or a merely a drop of dew? There — what was that? A vagrant breeze reached a clammy finger down the throat of my hoodie as a sinuous, ebony shape detached itself from a gate post, streaking away up the path. My heart leapt, adrenaline leaving my knees weak and my blood cold and watery — only a black neighborhood cat out for a nightly prowl. The shadows grew deeper and more brooding as my steps quickened to reach the pool of warmly glowing porch light. I flung myself through the door and snapped the lock behind me. As I paused to catch my breath and stare out into the blackness, the prick of a claw on my arm made me jump and whirl to find our own black Mamie May’s glowing green eyes staring into mine and demanding her dinner.
Mamie May had met her doppelganger this morning, that new black neighborhood cat staring through the patio door like an image in a mirror. Except for the golden amber eyes meeting hers of green and a small white patch on its throat, they were twins. She seemed a bit nonplussed, but neither one made a move nor a hiss, locking eyes in a silent, arcane sort of communication before the interloper saw me and flew away down the steps.
Black cats are as closely identified with Halloween as witches — though it didn’t start out that way. Scots and Irish settlers brought their end of summer Samhain and All Hallow’s Eve traditions and festivals with them to North America, though their witches were not scary and evil but were wise women and healers, often with companion cats, mostly black. It wasn’t until the 1800s that Halloween traditions as we know them became part of American culture and the Celtic custom of questing for soul cakes and masking to hide one’s identity from evil spirits morphed into trick-or-treating and dressing in costumes — including the pointy-hatted, green-skinned, warty-nosed comic characters witches had become, brooms, black cats and all — the fun no doubt fueled by savvy businessmen who knew how to make a buck off of myth-loving, superstitious American minds. And still do.
We have cat-hating Pope Gregory IX to thank for witch hunting and the burning of black cats in Europe. On June 13, 1233, a papal bull called Vox in Rama was issued, implicating black cats with Satan and witchcraft. The ensuing persecution of all felines so depleted the cat population, some scholars believe, that it allowed bubonic plague (known as Black Death) carried by rats to sweep the Continent, killing half of all Europeans. In North America, overzealous, religiously intolerant Puritans ruined black cats for our continent with the Salem witch trials in 1692; a black cat kept in a house was believed a sure sign of a witch who would speak to the devil through her cat or could herself transmogrify into a cat to carry out her evil spells. Superstitions of evil surrounding black cats still persist today, with black cats, especially on Halloween, sometimes targets of pranksters and cruelty by human ghouls.
In England and Asia, black cats were considered good luck. In France, black cats were supposed to have magical powers, but it was thought best to stay on their good sides by offering them treats — one superstition cats could appreciate. A black cat on a sailing ship would protect it from storms, though it was known that a twitch of its tail could cause one. If the black cat left a vessel when it was in port, it meant the ship would sink.
A black cat with a white patch, like Mamie May’s visitor, was known in Celtic traditions as Sidh, a fairy a who would steal the soul of one departed by walking over the body before it could be claimed by the gods, thus giving rise to the custom of overnight “wakes”; to keep cats distracted with games, songs and treats until burial could take place.
It’s said that if a black cat crosses someone’s path from left to right they are cursed for eternity; if right to left, it is good luck. Or it just means it is going somewhere — probably to wind itself around your feet or lead you to the cupboard where the treats are kept. Either way, you’re likely trip over her and spill the pumpkin spice latte (you had to have because, you know, October) in your hand, the bad luck of not only a ruined drink but a floor-mopping to boot.
It’s all just a bunch of hocus-pocus anyway. Isn’t it?
Beautiful, sweet and loving, black cats do hold magic, as Mamie May confirms, but it’s mostly of the furry purry kind that keeps your lap warm on a rainy afternoon as you read a good book, sleeps beside you on a cold winter night, tickles your cheek with whiskers and kitty kisses in the morning, and never holds a grudge when dinner is late.
Still, keep black cats indoors this weekend for their safety. Not all goblins and ghouls are out there for wholesome fun. Have a safe and sane Halloween, and save a Snickers for me.
Visit our Facebook page for more black cat superstitions and to find out what kind of brew Macbeth’s three witches were really stirring up in their cauldron.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.