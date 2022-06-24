Excuse me, did we skip a month or two? Did I somehow miss a time slip and not know we’ve gone directly into August? I’m definitely not ready for these searing temperatures in June.
We’re being tortured by hot sun. Plants are withering and scorched, and the ground is too hard to even stick a trowel into — though somehow not so hard that weeds, natives and those ubiquitous orange “ditch” daylilies (Hemerocallis fulva) can’t come up through it. Go figure.
Our gardens are in trouble, no doubt about it. Ample rains that made everything so lush and beautiful didn’t help to enable plants to withstand a sudden climate switch to Death Valley. All that rain encouraged shallow roots, especially on newer plantings, that will die of thirst as the first 6 inches of soil turns to a substance resembling concrete. Digging down a foot deep to plant a forgotten perennial last week was nearly futile, requiring a rock pick and several gallons of water, and that was before it got really hot.
Nothing was ready for this, not having been weaned off of spring and hardened to be heat resistant with deep roots and tougher leaves. Like humans, plants need a good “base tan” before getting full hot sun exposure, and if they don’t get that gradual transition for protection, it can mean severe burns or even death.
The woods garden probably suffers most at Chaos, as trees soak up every drop of available moisture their roots can reach to sustain new growth, and the massive loads of leaves they produced before their rainfall was snatched away in the hot space of a week, leaving forest floor companions gasping for a drink. Many early summer woodland wildflowers are following spring ephemerals into dormancy: mayapples gone, trilliums and bloodroot not far behind, delicate woodsia ferns rapidly browning as they retreat underground to escape heat and conserve their cores.
Bare spaces left behind are begging for their thinning blanket of fall leaves to be augmented with shredded leaf or hardwood mulch to help retain every drop of coolness and moisture. Cover up soaker hoses, which work more effectively when covered and in full contact with soil so capillary action (water percolating into soil) can take place. Deep watering twice (or three times) a week is much more beneficial than shallow daily watering with a hose. Container plants may need thoroughly soaked morning and evening.
Fertilizing anything should be stopped in this kind of heat — even lawns, which should be mowed at least 3 inches or more to shade roots. Any tree pruning beyond removing obviously dead branches should be put off until cooler weather to avoid disrupting a tree’s hydraulic systems. Too hot to work that hard, anyway.
I worry most about our hostas; several are already suffering with heat-scorched leaves. As summers began getting hotter and drier a decade ago, I mostly gave up planting any new hosta varieties or replacing lost ones as several hostas declined or disappeared, their northern, cold-loving genes not compatible with our increasingly brutal summers. Dark blue-green giants with thick leaves appear to be tougher and also the last on deer Agnes’ menu, though even those may not be safe as summer progresses.
Hostas especially benefit from a good side-dressing of mulch, keeping it very thin around the crown and up to 2 inches over the root zone. We may be soaking each hosta with buckets of water for a while to keep them hydrated in addition to our watering system. A huge old August Moon is exposed to full sun following lost shade from our deceased maple, burnt badly last summer. Three young redbuds taking the maple’s place aren’t yet big enough for much shade, so we’ll rig up a shade cloth for protection. An old deck umbrella would also work to protect vulnerable plants from burning.
Speaking of Agnes, deer get as thirsty as we do, and will be likely to invade our hydrated garden in search of watering system moisture, especially with fawns to raise. A bucket of water placed well outside the fence for them may satisfy their need for drinks so they won’t be so desperate as to ignore deer repellents and jump fences. Our little pond at the bottom of the woods is a watering hole for possums, those pesky raccoons, squirrels and even foxes, but it’s also a temptation for deer, and once those knotheads decide to come in, we can’t keep them out again.
Birds will be desperate for water also. This kind of heat is unusually early in the season; many birds still have nests and fledglings. Water is vital for their survival, so all birdbaths are kept full. Our backyard pond’s waterfall is frequented by small birds; the pond itself a swimming pool for local red-shouldered hawks to take turns for a cooling bath.
Bees are also seeking water, visiting both birdbaths and pond. Shallow saucers of water at ground level are kept filled for box turtles, which will often show up for a cool shower and drink from a hose as I’m watering as temperatures climb.
In a vegetable garden, tomatoes, eggplants and peppers may stop blooming and producing above mid-90s, and likely show signs of sunburn with leaves turning white and scorched. Putting up a frame or fence posts to stretch shade cloth, or even old bed sheets, across may save them until it cools off a bit and they start producing again. Cool-loving lettuce, broccoli and other cole crops are going to bolt in the heat (flower and go to seed); harvest as much as possible, pull the rest and wait until fall for a second crop.
Success with sweet corn and vine crops (squashes and gourds), which love heat, is possible. Soak all root zones well in early morning or evening instead of overhead watering. Pumpkin seeds normally planted around the first of July can still go into the ground.
I was always a sun-worshiper, working in it in my garden center job every day, but I don’t do well with the kind of hand our changing climate is dealing now. It’s important for me to remember to take care of the gardener as well as the garden with plenty of water, frequent breaks, working in early mornings and evenings and shade whenever possible.
Maybe while I’m sitting in the shade with a cold drink at day’s end, wanting to believe dubious promises of a cooler July, I’ll drop a note to those continually tinkering botanical engineers about inserting weed genes into our favorite plants to make them truly drought-resistant, like poke, ragweed and those daylilies. Seems to me like something they need to consider for our future. Mars will need those.
