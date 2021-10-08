The world is full of things I didn’t know. Some are “well, I’ll be” moments, some just plain — well, weird.
Bananas, watermelons, pumpkins, tomatoes, peppers and oranges are berries, produced by a single flower with one ovary. But strawberries, raspberries and blackberries are not. The term ”berry” is actually a botanical one, encompassing fruits that have three layers: skin, pulp and inner seeds. Broken down further, fruits with a core like apples and pears are called pomes, and if they have a stone fruit, like peaches, olives, avocados, most nuts, cherries and dates, they are drupes.
But what about the ones we know as berries? Those are aggregate fruits, produced by many small flower ovaries gathered together, with many small edible seeds on the outside.
Peanuts are not nuts; they are legumes, like peas. Strawberries are not really fruit after all (the seeds are) and rhubarb is a vegetable. Corn is a fruit. Botany is weird.
Bananas don’t grow on trees. Not only are they huge berries, but they grow on giant perennial herbs with pseudo-stems of densely packed leaves; the bunches grow upward — a phenomenon known as negative geotropism — not downward as one might imagine. I did know that.
Bird brains may be small, but are more than twice as densely packed with neurons as primate brains, giving them phenomenal cognitive power. Crows and parrots can learn words to communicate with humans; can think; develop and use tools; recognize human and animal faces; are self-aware (recognize themselves in mirrors); like music (dancing cockatoos, for example, and they learn tunes from other birds and our musical instruments, especially cellphones); give and receive affection; self-medicate and are skillful hunters. They watch humans, know who fills feeders and where sunflower seeds are kept (cardinals went to my basement looking for them when feeders weren’t timely filled). Ornithologists still haven’t unraveled their navigational skills. A bird weighing a mere 12 grams is able to cross continents and oceans to find its way precisely to the same backyard every spring and fall without a map. I can’t find my way across town without one. Maybe they really are smarter than we are; we should think twice about calling someone a feather head. It could be a compliment.
Plants can hear. Flowers are their ears, researchers say; sound vibrations of nearby bees cause flowers to release more and sweeter nectar to tempt bees in for better pollination. And they communicate with one another through chemicals released into the air. Are plants sentient in mysterious ways scientists haven’t yet discovered? We learned about benefits of talking to plants in the ‘60s, the same era in which astronauts went to the moon with less technology than is contained in cellphones. Discourse with spinach or radishes might be quite revealing — how do they feel about being eaten? Plants also respond to music and grow better when it is played to them, though I don’t think they care much for techno or rap.
Spiders have tiny, cute furry paws and claws like cats. The hairs covering their legs and feet are sensory organs by which they smell and feel. Claws are used to construct complicated webs and hold down prey.
Little jumping spiders, with their cute furry, sometimes colorful bodies and multiple eyes, are often interactive with humans; seeing in color and UV light wave lengths with their high resolution, binocular, 360 degree vision. They are insatiably curious, will turn to look you right in the eye with an air of studied intelligence (what can they be thinking?), and if you show them, will even watch videos of bugs on a cellphone screen. Capable of jumping long distances, jumpers are voracious hunters as their analytical brains need lots of food. Spider eating spiders, they will often catch and eat other spiders many times their size. Males perform complex mating dances, and if a female is impressed, she will let him mate with her. But it is a fatal attraction, as she will eat him for dessert. If one jumps on you, it may see you as a safe place and protection from a predator. Or it may just want to be friends and play with your cellphone. Jumping spiders are the cats of the arachnid world.
Insects (and spiders) are born with brains hard-wired with all information needed to survive. They are also capable of learning from mistakes, to change behavior when an action doesn’t work for them. Some tiny spiders and insects have brains that fill up almost all their body cavities, and food they eat is directly converted into brain power.
Butterflies have two types of eyes: single chambered eyes to see individual objects, near and far; and 12,000 eyes which serve as central vision, enabling them to see color, form, predators, flowers through a spectrum of light wavelengths from red into ultra violet, invisible to human eyes. Markings on butterfly wings we can’t see, but they can, identify individual butterflies — which are also not totally symmetrical and vary not only from one butterfly to the next but from one wing to another.
Color patterns in the same species of birds are not always the same either, though it might appear that way to our undiscerning eyes. Individual birds have subtle feather variations, enabling birds to tell each other apart, much like the variations in butterfly wings or in human and animal faces. Similar individuality is true across every species, biological and botanical.
Blue jays are brown. Their feathers have no blue pigment, but modified cells on the structure of the barbs scatter light — in a way similar to a prism — that the visual cortex of our brain processes as blue. It’s the same for all blue-appearing birds; none have any blue pigment, which is rare in nature. When a blue feather is held against a light, the reflections are lost and it is only brown.
An average adult human brain has more than 100 trillion neuron connections. So why can’t I remember where I left my cellphone? Or my coffee cup, or my pruners or ... what was I trying to remember?
William Shatner is 90. Wait, what? Maybe after all those years spent going where no man has gone before as captain of the starship Enterprise, he is living proof of time dilation (the faster and farther one travels out in space, the slower time passes, causing biological aging to slow relative to time on Earth). Or maybe he just has exceptionally good genes, like Betty White and Jimmy Carter.
As he says as the peripatetic host of the frequently amusing and always entertaining “Weird or What?” videos exploring the world’s unusual, strange and often creepy anomalies, “Yeah, the world is weird. And I love it.”
Me too.
