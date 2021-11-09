Is winter coming? Maybe, or not. We’ve finally had our first frosty mornings, though only my beautiful morning glories, delicate divas as they are, have turned up their tendrils. Tropical plants are all safely indoors, leaving deck and patio mostly bereft of color, and that won’t do; so I’ve planted pansies in a long piece of leftover guttering attached to the deck railing (originally to grow lettuce and radishes in spring) where I can see their cheerful faces through breakfast room and kitchen windows. With luck they’ll last all winter.
Squirrels have returned, after the population was severely reduced by our nesting hawks this spring. As irritating as they can be; raiding feeders, piling walnut hulls everywhere and digging up newly planted bulbs; I’ve really missed the antics of the little rascals. One chubby gal, spying me sitting in the sunroom, made a big show dashing through dogwood limbs, back and forth to the hanging (but empty) feeder and chittering at me through the window. I got her blatant hint but still haven’t filled that feeder. It’s a mast year for walnuts and acorns, plenty for her to eat without her desired sunflower seed treats. I’m tempted to fill the feeder with black walnuts, but she probably wouldn’t appreciate that as they are everywhere and too easy to find. She won’t starve, but like Mamie May, she thinks treats should be forthcoming and wants them now. Spoiled, just like the cat.
I am not sure where she is nesting; a cozy hollow in our oak next to the back porch has seen competition with raccoons in recent years. One squirrel found her way into my studio closet ceiling, but we can’t find where she got in. Now is the time to discourage squirrel breaking and entering and squatting in attics before they cause damage to a house tearing up electric wires and insulation. Eviction needs to be done before food stores are in, December mating starts and babies are born in January and February. It may take careful inspection to find their entry point; squirrels manage to get into some very small spaces which should be boarded up or sealed as they are discovered, first making sure they are not trapped inside. They will find their way out if they are, making another hole that will have to be fixed. Sheet metal or hardware cloth make good barriers.
Squirrels typically build two types of nests: for winter, in tree cavities or buildings; or summer nests (called dreys) tucked in sturdy crotches of trees, resembling hawk or other large bird nests, built of leaves, bark, twigs and lined with leaves and moss for warmth and comfort. They may also build alternate storage facilities or commandeer woodpecker nests for winter pantries and supplementary housing.
Groundhogs have gone into hibernation; at least I’m not hearing any more early evening bumping and thumping under my studio where they have a den; but raccoons are still out and about being their rapscallion selves, digging into the compost for kitchen scraps, generally knocking things over and causing a ruckus. Opossums are scurrying about undercover of darkness, avoiding predatory owls and seeking out every meaty or seedy morsel they can find to survive the lean winter. I’ve shared paths with box turtles this week, delaying their hibernation to roam about in this unseasonably warm weather to nosh on the generous buffet of bugs, slugs and worms still served in our mostly green garden. Deer are being kept busy and away from the hostas with an abundance of pears falling from a tree in the vacant lot next door. If, that is, they can beat raccoons, who want them too — and Jim, who also likes them and needs to learn to make preserves with the half-bushel he’s scavanged so far.
This has been the year for our perennial garden chrysanthemums. After the last few years of being decimated by frost before they got a chance to bloom, they are finally glorious; great fragrant, fluffy mounds of flowers swarming with late butterflies and many species of bees and flies taking advantage of the largess of pollen and nectar before a killing frost—which, if weather forecasts are to be believed, won’t be for a while yet. In spite of tender vines and annuals turning up their buds at a mere 30 degrees, mums are tougher than that, and it will take temperatures in the mid 20s to make them call it a year. I’ll mark colors and take cuttings in spring to mix them up; somehow all the yellow ones have wound up in the front garden with pink, red and peach in the back.
Our JRAC Open Studio Tour was great fun. We loved meeting and chatting with several dear readers of this column who took time to wander through the garden with promises to visit in spring when Chaos is in its fulsomeness. Thank you all for coming and for your kind and generous comments.
One lovely lady (and neighbor, as it turns out) brought me ripe persimmons for seed. They should be planted fresh, and need a winter’s chilling, or stratification period to germinate so after removing seeds from the fruit, I’ll plant them in a pot filled with a mix of compost and soil and bury it in a corner of the compost bin to overwinter, covered with a piece of chicken wire for squirrel and raccoon protection with high hopes for spring seedlings.
Maybe I’ll give in and fill that feeder today, just for some squirrely fun. And look for that entry hole into my studio ceiling again.
