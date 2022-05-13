May is all about showtime with its big beautiful blooms: irises, peonies, bright rhododendrons, fat snowballs and hydrangeas, blowsy viburnums, dramatic clusters of wisteria and festoons of roses along the top of the stone wall.
It’s all about honeybees, bumbles and butterflies; about turtles and groundhogs and baby deer. So much feast for the senses, so much color and fragrance and birdsong and sunshine and fresh new life, sometimes so much everything that I’m almost too anxious to take it all in, lest I miss something.
It is easy — with nose deep in the candy fragrances of irises, eyes tracking bright butterflies and ears full of trilling frogs and mockingbird melodies — to be missing the small things right under my feet, sometimes the most delicate and elusive gems of all. It’s so easy to forget to look down while glamour and fancy dress are claiming excited attention.
I have to be reminded every spring of the mossy path spangled with minuscule fallen stars from deciduous holly blooms overhead, dusting the tiny spore capsules of the moss like snow; of tiny bluets in the lawn; or a bee, so small as to be only visible in its Lilliputian world by the flash of sun on its iridescent wings as it seeks pollen under the noses of Brobdingnagian-size bees and butterflies.
It lifts my heart to step into filtered shade of our woods garden — where mere days ago, rue anemones flirted with wild crested irises and dogtooth violets — to find blue-eyed grass, the smallest member of the iris family, gently waving in the breeze above thick leaves and secret flowers of wild ginger.
Blue-eyed grass (Sisyrinchium angustifolium) is a New World native perennial with exquisite, blue, inch-wide, yellow-centered blooms atop thin, irislike foliage. It’s often mistaken for grassy clumps when not in bloom. The 6- to 12-inch foliage grows from small irislike rhizomes, forming dense clumps, flowers rising on bracts above the leaves. They open from late morning until sunset to preserve the precious cargo of pollen and nectar for day-flying pollinators, and I often see them bent to the ground by heavy, pollen-seeking bumblebees. With a long bloom period, they may continue flowering into July with adequate rainfall.
Young blue-eyes often pop up in places many yards away from the parent plants, as brown seed capsules burst with tiny black seeds (those not harvested by birds) carried on the wind. They grow easily in woodsy soil, along stream banks, in open prairie, rock gardens and ordinary soil, and they don’t seem to care whether they are in sun or partial shade, though they may bloom better in full sun. I never know where they are going to show up, but like woodland phlox, they are welcome wherever they decided to set up house. Always a bonus, sisyrinchiums are not a tasty snack for Agnes and her clan.
Sisyrinchiums are extant through the Americas with varying guesses of 50 to 150 species. It’s not well studied or cataloged, largely due to promiscuity of the genus and many natural hybrids resulting from such wanton behavior, but angustifolium is the most commonly identified in eastern North America. A few more floriferous species with larger flowers from other regions may be found in garden centers and with native plant vendors, often in varying shades of periwinkle blue to purple, mauve, white and all shades between. Once introduced into a native population, it will readily breed into it.
A little farther down the path and through the gate into the open meadow, above narrow foliage spears hidden among the sparse grass, are tiny half-inch stars of yellow star grass (Hypoxis hirsuta). Almost appearing to be a shorter version of blue-eyed grass in yellow, the 3-inch-tall plants, formerly classed in the lily family, now have a branch all their own — hypoxidaceae, or the star grass family.
I’ve tried transplanting a few of the small bulbous, crocuslike corms into my meadow and lawn, as they swear they aren’t the fussy type, but they never stay long, preferring less competitive open grassland digs to the company of clover and violets. I may tuck a few into my rock garden this year and see if they like the companionship of small succulents and dianthus better.
Though yellow star grass produces no nectar, the pollen is a food source for scores of tiny native bees, flies and beetles. Field mice often dig and eat the small corms, but the plants are largely ignored by deer due to dislike for its hairy leaves. Native Americans used hypoestes flowers to make tea as a heart medicine, for stomach problems and colds, and the corms medicinally to treat diarrhea, ulcers and for colic, lending it a common herbal name of colic-root.
Much of the adventure of gardening is in the delight of the smallest things, right under our noses, though sometimes we have to be on our hands and knees to see them — which, coincidentally, is the right position for pulling weeds.
If I could meet the Cheshire Cat and find the right magic mushroom to nibble, I might shrink to fairy size and get the golden key to the hidden garden, as did Alice in Wonderland. Or just possibly, if I keep my eyes open and look down, the golden key will already be in my hand.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.