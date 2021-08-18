There is never an end to lessons learned in a garden. No matter how much we think we know — and are often as absolutely certain of it as those who insist Earth is flat, weather reports are accurate, everything on the internet is factual and your mother has eyes in the back of her head (that may be true) — gardening always has something to teach us.
Over the years, the most certain lesson I’ve learned is no matter how right I think I am, past lessons are often in error; what may have been right yesterday is not truth today.
Just for fun, I’ve been reading over some garden practices of the past century. Shock and dismay are barely adequate to describe my reaction to what we once believed as gospel, much of which had to do with wanton flinging about of poisons such as arsenate of lead to control cabbage worms; chlordane to soak the lawn for ants, grubs and chinch bugs (I know, something you probably never heard of: tiny, pepper-and-salt-size bugs living in lawn thatch that can kill grass; but if a fescue lawn is going as bald as its gardener in August, it could mean chinch bugs); 2,4-D for weeds; nicotine sulfate and DDT for all bugs and flies; and mercury and copper sulfate for any fungus that dared to rear its ugly head. It’s a wonder anyone survived their gardening. We now understand that the more chemicals used in a garden, the more are needed to kill “bad” bugs as insect predators are killed off, with birds and reptiles next on the extermination list.
Practices such as double digging (which involved digging the top layer of soil in trenches, then digging it another shovel deep, flipping the top layer to the bottom of the trench and mixing compost and manure with the excavated soil and layering it on top) — were once thought to be essential to have a successful garden. It worked, too, often resulting in beautiful, fertile gardens — but required a strong back and unlimited energy. Often, references were sprinkled through vintage garden books regarding a “yard man” who was paid to do it. Few gardeners want (or need) to work that hard these days, and I’m one of them. Been there, done it.
Still, there are a lot of great lessons and tips to be plundered from great gardeners of the past, many forgotten that should be revisited and a lot more to be learned everyday as we have cycled past Rodale, square foot gardening, Jerry Baker (remember his stale beer recipe for lawns?) and sorting through modern myths popular on the internet that don’t really work (no, household vinegar, Epsom salts and soap won’t kill weeds, it just burns off tops of perennial and annual weeds and by default any larkspur, coreopsis and echinacea seedlings you may want to keep.) Horticultural vinegar might work, if it was heated, but proposed effectiveness is mostly marketing. Boiling water works on dandelions just as well. But then, so does simply getting down on hands and knees to pull that euphorbia, pigweed, crabgrass and crabby mulberry weed — for which, incidentally, I have found a fitting new name: “pregnant weed,” as it comes up already flowering and seeding in August. Bah. Also, even if weeds are too tough to be pulled completely, yanking off tops before they can mature keeps them from setting seed until they can be properly dug out. I often weed-whack patios and paths if I don’t have patience to do a proper job. After a time or three, weeds use up their resources and give up.
So what else have we learned? Here’s a few:
First and most important, a garden is a personal space. It doesn’t need to be perfect or like a botanical garden, which is impossible without a crew or at least a "yard man." It should be a sanctuary. Bringing home the entire inventory of every garden center in a 50 mile radius is as addictive as chocolate, but most of the plants will die anyway. Plant favorites, experiment a little, but keep it simple
Just because it’s native and good for pollinators doesn’t mean it should be in a cultivated garden. Some natives are takeover-ish thugs (violets, Virginia waterleaf, goldenrod, Dutchman’s pipe vine, etc.); unless your hygge is spending long, frustrating days cursing, digging and tossing, research their habits before giving them root room. Many are alligators of the plant world: They can’t be tamed as garden “pets” and are best left in the wild with deer, armadillos and raccoons.
It’s easy to increase existing perennials from seed (rudbeckia, columbines, echinacea); plant as Nature does when seeds ripen and they will be a season ahead of seeds saved to plant in spring. Chrysanthemum cuttings can be stuck directly into soil and kept watered for new plants.
Need more impatiens to fill out containers and can’t find any left to buy? Cuttings of existing plants stuck in potting soil will be new rooted plants in a couple weeks.
Wasps are garden predators; if not bothered, they won’t be a bother. A brown paper bag stuffed with paper and hung from the eaves keeps red wasps away from living areas; they see it as a hornet nest.
Don’t put weeds with seeds in the compost pile.
It’s easy to make gardening mistakes. Just because you adopted a plant doesn’t mean you can’t kick it out. It isn’t family. A shovel is your friend.
Trees grow; what was sunny a few years ago might be full shade today where daylilies and irises won’t bloom any more. They need to be moved.
Groundhogs don’t like black pepper dusted on plants.
Box turtles love watermelon and cantaloupe rinds, strawberries and tomatoes, and will repay for treats by helping to keep a garden slug-free.
Chickweed, henbit and dandelions are eternal. We won’t win.
Watering moss with chlorine-infused city water will kill it. Let it go dormant; rain will revive it.
Hydrangeas need watered daily in August or will wilt with guilt-inducing drama.
Plants move. If they aren't liking where they are planted, they will often relocate mysteriously to another part of the garden without notice.
Most garden advice books were written by somebody in Connecticut.
August is the longest month of the year, at least 90 days of hot, 48 hours each. A pitcher of mint iced tea or a cool mojito on sweltering afternoons, watching swallowtail butterflies feeding on native thistle and bumbles on anemones does wonders to bring on September.
