A ladybug startled me landing on the page of a garden book I was reading — right between a daisy and a rose on the left hand page — as, cozily cat and blanket warmed, I was enjoying coffee and Christmas chocolates on a frigidly cold winter day. I gently flicked it onto the windowsill next to me, hoping it would find a crack behind woodwork to spend the night, perhaps to emerge in a day or two when snow and ice were gone. Then in warmth of afternoon sun, I could catch it and take it outdoors where it could find a bit of bark or a chink in the rock wall of the house in which to spend the winter — or find another way to get back indoors.
I haven’t seen it again, though where there is one, there are likely more. Ladybugs, or ladybird beetles (Coccinellidae) as theye are properly known, congregate in large numbers looking for warm winter quarters, mostly under tree bark or in voids in rock. But they will also often find their way into walls of buildings through cracks we didn’t know were there. Occasionally, a confused one or two — or a dozen — will get all the way indoors, perhaps down from attics or up from basements on sunny winter days to startle unsuspecting persons who may be lounging with coffee and chocolates, reading and dreaming of summer gardens.
Those cute, tiny, black-and-red beetles we all love (as long as they are outdoors) — even embroider on clothes, and make pillows and jewelry in their images — are voracious defenders of our gardens, consuming millions of plant-eating insects. While overwintering, ladybugs enter a state known as diapause, when they can live on stored fats as long as eight to 20 weeks. A good thing for them; there isn’t much in here for a ladybug to eat, except maybe a wee spider or two hiding behind a bookcase or a few spider mites on a brugmansia.
There are some 5000 species of ladybugs worldwide: The most familiar to us are the bright red-and-black, five-spotted North American natives, or seven-spotted European ladybugs (introduced in the 1900s). However, Asian ladybugs introduced in the 1970s by the Department of Agriculture to combat aphids in crops (another government agriculture project gone awry) that have become invasive in the U.S. — and the ones we buy at garden centers — may be the ones we are hosting as roommates. Also known as harlequin ladybird beetles (Harmonia axyridis) they are often more orange than red with more, smaller spots (or none) and large white oval markings with a black “M” on the upper bodies. There is not much we can do about the invasion; it’s too late to stop it, as with many other imported insects (birds and plants as well — think starlings and chickweed) deliberate or not, and while Asian ladybugs are as hardworking in garden defense as our natives — though they do tend to war and eat each other — we may have to deal with them as occasional house pests.
The glossy red color of the elytra (hard shells protecting their fragile wings), similar to orange and black in butterflies, is a warning to predators of toxins they carry — a trait called aposematism — though some birds, frogs, wasps, large spiders and dragonflies don’t care whether they taste nasty or not. If warning colors aren’t sufficient to prevent them being eaten, they flip over and play dead, which apparently makes them even less appealing as a meal.
All ladybugs are mostly harmless, though a swarm that has gotten into living spaces from a wintering colony that is found clustering on windowsills and walls can be a bit disconcerting. Left alone, they won’t eat or damage anything. However, if upset by attempts to dislodge them, they may secrete a defensive, smelly, yellowish secretion that could stain walls and fabrics. Stepped on or squashed, they are extremely stinky and the odor doesn’t go away easily. Lemon, citronella or orange essence cleaners will help dissipate any nasty smells. If they become too much of an indoor winter pest, vacuuming and dumping them outdoors is a best option; but add a few drops of citrus or lavender oil to the vacuum cleaner after use. It is probably impossible to get rid of them all; there will still be some until they leave in spring on their own.
At least our houseplants will be bug-free, as ladybugs not only eat aphids in the garden, they also have a healthy appetite for spider mites, scale insects and mealybugs. (Having learned this, I now realize how my bay tree that went into the greenhouse a couple of years ago with a mild infestation of scale insects did not have a trace of them when I brought it out in spring. Yay, Team Ladybug.)
A ladybug will bite in self-defense if inadvertently squeezed, but it is a small pinch that seldom leaves a visible mark, though a sensitive person may notice localized itching.
Many superstitions are associated with ladybird beetles. I knew as a child, if one landed on me, to make a wish and recite the poem: “Ladybird, ladybird, fly away home, your house is on fire and your children are gone.” (I always thought the poem was sad, but I now know the origins of that old English poem may stem from farmers who burnt fields after harvest as ladybugs were leaving to overwinter.) Then I should gently blow on it so it would it fly away and take my wish to the fairies. Killing one meant as luck as bad as that from stepping on a sidewalk crack, which I was also afraid to do, just in case. According to folklore, ladybugs bring love, good weather or good fortune: If a ladybug lands on something of value, a better one of that thing — be it a car, house or other object — may be forthcoming, the number of spots counting how many days, weeks or months will pass before a wish comes true, depending on how much patience a person has.
Fun fact: Ladybugs have been astronauts. NASA scientists once sent some into space in a study on aphids.
A ladybug in the house indicates prosperity, positivity and new opportunities. I’m going with those wishes for 2022. It could only get better, with a lucky ladybug army on duty in the garden.
