By the time this Globe Weekend Edition hits mailboxes, nothing much will be left of Thanksgiving dinner; maybe a smidgen of gravy to go with a few scraps of turkey and dressing, and perhaps one carefully saved wedge of daughter Bethany’s traditional crustless pumpkin pie to fight over (whoever gets up first will get it for breakfast — no remorse).
Our bathroom scales seem to have actually fled the premises in terror this year, rather than face the weighty aftermath of too much turkey, sweet potatoes, dressing, pies and cinnamon rolls. Much of the leftovers will have been packed in Tupperware and sent home with guests with warm hugs, prayers and love — with enough saved back for a day or two worth of lunch.
Other than the lively conversation of loved and cherished companions on Thanksgiving Day, leftovers of turkey, dressing and gravy are my favorite part of the festival — the real reason I still prefer to play hostess rather than relinquishing the reins to my more than willing daughter. I still remember one disastrous year a couple of decades or so ago being taken out to dinner, under protest, sans leftovers. I may have cried. I’m sure my attitude was one of ungrateful grumpiness, totally unsuited for the season. Neither has been allowed to happen since — neither the lack of leftovers nor the ungrateful grumpiness.
I’ve spent a lot of time this past week just standing in the garden, meandering the paths in the woods, slowly turning, looking, reflecting under the tracery of mostly bare branches as southerly breezes set the last russet and gold oak and hickory leaves twisting and dancing. There is still a surrounding of color: the scarlet and orange of maples, the burgundy viburnums and hydrangeas, and across the unmowed, tawny grasses in the empty lot cum field next door, blood-red burning bushes that have invaded the far woods. Cardinals, woodpeckers, nuthatches and chickadees all eye me from the walnut tree as I lean sipping my coffee over the deck rail. They hop from branch to branch, scolding about the state of empty birdfeeders and urging my feet into motion to serve their breakfast. One lone yellow butterfly searches for last sips of nectar among the fading chrysanthemum flowers, and a cobweb spider living over the basement door all summer still guards her web from the safety of a curled, dead leaf she has somehow gathered, though I doubt there is much left for her meals. We have still not had a hard, killing frost; many hostas, water plants and perennials are still green, though tender morning glories, periwinkles and impatiens are long gone after a few 30 degree nights.
Pausing to sit on the old wood bench by the small pond, my fingers trace Eeyore’s words from “Winnie the Pooh” that I carved there years ago, now lichen and moss covered: “I was just sittin’ here enjoyin’ the company. Plants got a lot to say if you take the time to listen.” It seems more important than ever to do just that, take time to listen to their voices. We have so much more to learn.
I’m going to once again — because it is still relevant — quote from a Thanksgiving column I wrote a few years back and found meaningful enough to repeat during the tumultuous events of 2020 — and still don’t think I can say it better, in this year that too — though we can cautiously breathe a little easier and fear has slowly begun to loosen its strangling grip — is stricken with tragedy and unrest. As I re-read my words, I knew I needed to be reminded myself how much there is to be thankful for even through these difficult times, not only on that one particular day set aside. Thankfulness should be a part of our daily lives. And to remember, no matter how rough the winter winds, the earth will turn as it always has for eternity, spring will inevitably come, and the sun will once again warm our souls.
“Right on the top of the gratitude list for me is the garden. It might seem like an insignificant part of the whole; but in a way, it is the frame of the picture, the infrastructure, the hook on which hangs our entire existence. A garden is not a mere reflection of nature; it is nature, underscoring our own small place in the vastness of a universe where mighty suns are distant stars that kiss the night sky.
We can’t separate ourselves from the life of a garden; whether it is our own small patch, the wilderness of the forest, grasses of a prairie, tundra of the North, swamps and seas, jungles of the equator, or sands and desert. Birth is here, in the garden. Life and death go on by the second, lifetimes are spent, differences recognized and respected, lessons learned. Mistakes are made, hearts broken, but triumphs are great. Hard work pays off in huge rewards, slothfulness leaves little to show for it. Petty quarrels go on and are resolved, or not. Entire wars take place unseen by human eyes, garden denizens are hapless victims of weather, predators and circumstances. Chaos reigns, drives nature and change. Peaceful co-existence leads the way to inter-species reliance, where one hand (or root) feeds another. The garden is a microcosm of life where every atom, every microbe, every insect, every animal, every plant and flower are all vital to the eternal circle of life, with Mother Nature’s loving hands in mindful attendance.
As we turn to our gardens for inspiration, perhaps we will find answers to our most fervent prayer: let there be peace, harmony, healing and renewal for our souls and for this small, living, endangered planet Earth that nurtures and gives us life. We desperately need to join our hands with our Mother and help her take care of it. It’s the only home we have.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.