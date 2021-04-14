There’s a lot to be said for oak trees. If it weren’t for oaks, folklore would never be able to tell us that it’s safe to plant corn and squash when new oak leaves are as big as a mouse’s ear.
But to learn the real value of an oak tree, we need to listen to Doug Tallamy, the undisputed voice for the value of native plants, who has released a new book, “The Nature of Oaks” in which he outlines the importance of oaks in our ecosystem. With their immense size, these monarchs of the forest have the ability to sequester huge amounts of carbon from the atmosphere and release it into the soil. The gigantic root systems and broad canopies are important in managing watershed. And oaks are unmatched as a food source for caterpillars; to quote him from a recent interview with garden author Margaret Roach: “Over 900 species of Lepidoptera — and most of them are moths — use oaks, and there’s no other genus that comes close to that. The reason that’s important is that caterpillars are transferring more energy from plants to other animals than any other type of plant eater.” Caterpillars feed birds (a single pair of breeding chickadees must find between 6,000 and 9,000 to rear one clutch of young, Tallamy states), and that’s an astounding lot. Insects actually contain more protein than beef — though I think I’ll pass on adding bug burgers to my own diet. Ninety-six percent of land birds raise their young on insects of all kinds — and raptors such as eagles and hawks that don’t generally eat insects themselves, dine on insect eaters.
Our acre and surrounding woods are largely red and white oaks. Though I’m sometimes irritated in spring with fallen catkins covering the garden, with the golden powdering of everything with pollen and in fall with acorns rolling under my feet like marbles (an oak beside the back door is not necessarily the best place in a yard, but it got here maybe a hundred years before me, so it has seniority), I know a good rain will make pollen and catkins vanish in a matter of a day or so.
Oaks don’t directly provide food for pollinators as the flowers are wind pollinated, but if it weren’t for oaks to sustain caterpillars, there would be many fewer adult pollinators for everything else. More than 500 species sustained by oaks are butterflies, among them delicate hairstreaks, dusky-wings and red-spotted purples. Beautiful mourning cloak butterflies feed on sap dripping from holes in the bark generated by other insects and by woodpeckers. Many moth species, often unnoticed as both adults and larvae, are small, gray-brown and expertly camouflaged but one, the hickory-horned devil which morphs into the regal moth, can get as large as a hot dog and sports fearsome-looking orange “horns” on its turquoise-green body. It is also found on hickories, walnuts and tulip poplars. Also visible as adults are colorful rosy maple moths, polyphemous, cecrops and imperial moths.
Besides the caterpillar population, oaks are alive with a wide variety of other insects — walking sticks, tiny gall wasps (those round things found on the ground often mistaken for some kind of fruit are galls that oaks form around wasp eggs), katydids, tree crickets, lace bugs, twig girdlers, cicadas, and on and on, all of which are food for birds, frogs, salamanders, mice and snakes, which are in turn food for other animals and bigger birds.
Oaks in fall leave a seemingly endless supply of big, tough leaves that persist on the ground, unless raked. Though they often form a thick blanket over seedlings and ephemerals struggling to come up, they do have practical advantages. Lasting up to three years, the slowly decaying oak leaves help keep moisture in the soil for all other trees in the woods, important during summer droughts; suppress weeds; provide habitat for ground-dwelling creatures and protection from damages of winter cold that would otherwise occur with bare soil. They also slow the devouring of valuable leafy compost by earthworms, as tough oak leaves are harder to digest than thinner tree leaves.
I carefully remove some of the top layer of leaves in spring from more delicate plants that would be smothered under that heavy cover, watching for rolled-up cocoons of silk moths, e.g., luna and cecrops that fall to the ground with leaves in autumn (many other caterpillars drop to the ground and tunnel under litter and soil to pupate, like the hickory horned devil) and anything else that might be sheltering there, and spread the leaves to compost in an area where anything I might have missed can escape.
Those pesky acorns in fall that threaten me with bodily damage are valuable food too: for deer, mice, squirrels, insects and some birds, especially woodpeckers, who like to stuff them into crevices in tree bark and stones on the sides of our house (noisy alarm clocks on sleepy fall mornings) and are mostly gone by spring. The empty caps and shells make good mulch, raked and tossed on a nearby bed of ferns and hostas.
Of nearly 60 species of oaks in North America, the most commonly used for landscaping are pin oaks, with graceful, sweeping branches, and tall, sturdy Shumard, scarlet, red and white oaks, with a life span often exceeding 300 years. Though generally slow growing as a species, many oaks may grow between 18 inches and 2 feet a year.
Newly planted oak saplings should be protected from deer, who love fresh young oak leaves almost as much as hostas. As with other young trees, they can be shielded with fence wire cylinders until the trees grow big enough deer can’t reach them; the fences also serve to guard from bark-stripping antler rubs in fall. Fertilizer should not be applied until the trees are well established.
While there are many other beautiful trees for landscaping, at least a few should be oaks. But don’t plant one by the back door. Just sayin’.
