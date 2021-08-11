It up and got hot, dry and humid, which seems like a contradiction in terms, but I suppose that’s to be expected of August. We aren’t in the garden a lot on these sweltering days; a few brief hours in the morning, but by ten o’clock I’ve hit the shady deck with a cool drink. Evenings are my favorite time of day; I love being outside in the cool night air. Jim, not so much; he’s most often indoors in front of a fan with a book, bored with just sitting and contemplating the night sky.
Not that there is much to contemplate these days; the haze of smoke from the tragic western fires has dimmed all but brightest constellations and planets. I can barely pick out my favorites: Cassiopia, the Lady in the Chair, directly overhead, and Perseus; hoping to catch a glimpse of Perseid meteor showers, at their peak in August, but I would have to be either a very early riser or insomniac to see them in the wee hours before dawn. The city isn’t the best place for star gazing, though; most constellations above the horizon are blotted out by the orange glow of city lights. I miss the beloved dark of my childhood in the country when the whole of the Milky Way stretched across the entire sky, and to use astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson’s happily coined word, a “squillion” stars twinkled and spun overhead; beautiful nebulas and star clusters so clear, though hundreds of light years away, it seemed all one would have to do was reach out to touch them.
The night wood is nearly quiet in August. The rhythmic buzz of katydids has muted to a mere whisper; the rasp of cicadas done and except for hooting of an occasional owl, it is quiet until daylight when a few awakening crows begin to mutter. The hawks are gone; probably to more plentiful hunting grounds now that they have divested this neighborhood of squirrels and rabbits.
The waxing moon has long set and the night is dark as the pit when I venture carefully down paths; a few moths soundlessly brushing my face with delicate, ghostly wings. A few lonely late season fireflies flash fairy lights, searching for love in tree tops. Myriad pairs of spider eyes glitter in my flashlight beam from all corners and I have to be careful not destroy their painstakingly built webs across the path—though not afraid of spiders, I’m not fond of them skittering across my face or caught in my hair when I inevitably run into one. I’m sure they don’t relish the experience either.
Most August afternoon hours are spent relaxing in the coolness of fans on the back porch, or for me, in the studio. Mornings before the intensity of the sun’s radiation drives us indoors are still being spent, one more time, (but I’m sure not the last) with weeding and cleanup of spent flower stalks. Dead daylily foliage thickly layers the soil, as many have gone into summer dormancy. It probably isn’t necessary to clean them up--Mother Nature’s way of mulching-- but all those grey, withered leaves don’t contribute much to aesthetics of the garden. If I just have patience, new leaves will soon cover them up, but I still try to tidy them up a bit.
Our crape myrtles are just now coming into bloom; but many buds are still tightly closed, and one is sprouting new growth without a sign of any bud though a good eight feet tall already, making up for being cut back to the ground in May. It looks like a late season for them. While inspecting the progress of crape myrtles, it was a surprise to notice blooms on nearby, normally spring-blooming white wisteria. What was up with that? Botanical confusion seems to run rampant in Chaos these days.
Some of the hydrangeas are late; no signs of flowers showing yet on David Ramsey, an upright pink and blue mophead; the hardiest of its species that usually blooms in May on old wood, but was damaged by February’s freeze. Also blooming on new wood, it should be in flower before the end of the month. My favorite hydrangea, elegant pink and blue lacecap “Twist and Shout” (Hydrangea macrophllya) has been blooming for a month and shows no sign of stopping. Neither of these should be cut back in fall as buds will be set for next year, except for removing dead flowers—but being careful not to remove branch tips where new buds form in the process. I usually leave them for spring cleanup.
Blue is once again the color of the month, with deep blue of leadwort (ceratostigma plumbaginoides groundcover, the dark cobalt of black and blue salvia—that have been sporadically blooming several weeks early (more plant confusion)—coming into full flower, and native ruellia cheerfully filling random corners. While often referred to as hardy petunia, which it resembles; prolifically flowering, fuzzy-leaved, foot tall ruellia humilis is not related to petunias at all but is in the acanthus family. Tough and hardy, not much bothers it, even deer; other than leaf-cutter bees using bits of the flowers for their nests; and being a larval host for buckeye butterflies. Blooming from July until frost, its soft lavender/blue flowers are open for only a day, followed by seed pods that explode as they ripen, seeds flying as far as ten feet away. A prairie plant often seen on country roadsides, it loves rocky, dry soil, hot summer sun and would make an excellent addition to a rock garden.
I’ve tried to tame it, transplanting it where I would like it to grow, but with little success. Typical wildflower, willful and independent, doing life on its own terms.
Much like some of my favorite people.
