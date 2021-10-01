“There is no season when such pleasant and sunny spots may be lighted on, and produce so pleasant an effect on the feelings, as now in October.”
— Nathaniel
Hawthorne I’m spending most of my mornings on the deck lately, lazing in the warm golden light with a cup of coffee, not doing much of anything except bathing in the quiet peace and sweetness of early autumn air, moment by moment alternating with the sharp tang of fallen leaves and a breath of sultry sweetness from some unseen flower. Butterflies of summer flitting high in the lirodendron are mostly gone, replaced by juncos, chickadees and nuthatches shopping ripe coneflower and rudbeckia heads and darting from feeder to walnut or tulip magnolia overhead with sunflowers seeds to crack, shells littering the steps among fallen walnut leaves decorating the deck in a mosaic of yellow and tan. Mornings are mostly silent, only an occasional faint breeze fluttering the newspaper at my elbow; except for shrieking of hawks and crows discussing territorial rights with occasional raucous interjections of a busy-body bluejay, though I’m sure they didn’t ask his opinion or regard it at all. The soft conversation of smaller birds is often punctuated by a noisy wren going all Karen about her own territory, though she isn’t even much interested in the contents of the bird feeder she’s complaining about.
Last week, robins were swinging and swaying on the clothesline and splashing in the birdbath as if it were a resort pool; now, nary a one is to be seen. Perhaps that rowdy crowd was a bunch of northern tourists passing though. Local robins don’t migrate; instead flocking to woods to find safe cover among brush piles and thick cedars, only venturing out on occasional warm days to raid what’s left of poke and dogwood berries and a few earthworms lured by the sun to the surface of the lawn.
Rising sun’s rays catch golden glimmerings of gossamer silk drifting across garden and trees as spiders, newly hatched and so small as to be nearly invisible, float through the air on long silken threads; called ballooning. A baby spider’s first imperative upon hatching is to find a new location far away from its cannibalistic siblings, and be quick about it or be lunch. Young spiderlings may migrate this way for hundreds of miles where winds take them, even catching a ride on a jet stream. Some tiny travelers have been seen as high as 18,000 feet, hitching on aircraft and weather balloons. For others it may be just a short trip across the garden on a gentle breeze.
The limp, tattered web of my faithful companion, the spotted orb-weaver spider, hangs dispiritedly, broken and dirty from the eave, a withered walnut leaf caught in the center where once she held court. She has disappeared — last seen using shreds of the previous night’s web as if she couldn’t be bothered weaving a new one, and did not return the next night. Her life span may be over; spotted orb weavers seldom live for more than a year. I’ll carefully take down her what’s left of her web, watching for a rolled-up leaf where she may have spun her fluffy yellow mass of eggs in a thick wrap of tan silk, so I don’t disturb it. Young spiderlings, typically 100-300 per egg sac, should hatch in a couple of weeks but stay tucked away in her cocoon-like egg sac until spring when they begin their own ballooning odysseys.
Without leaving the deck, I can see “The Giant” colchicums blooming at the foot of the back steps, a glory of glowing, luscious violet-rose. Easy to grow and naturalize, the clump gets better each year. I planted one bulb there several years ago; now there are at least a dozen. Earlier colchicums (aka autumn crocus, or “naked boys” as per their habit of growing and discarding leaves in spring like lycoris aka “naked ladies”) blooming through the garden and woods are nearly faded as the taller, lustier giants come into bloom. Like daffodils, colchicums are highly toxic. Squirrels and deer won’t touch them — another reason they earn my appreciation. Some clumps need divided; with no roots this time of year, it is simply a matter of plucking the apple-sized bulbs out of the ground and replanting.
When I roused myself out of my cushiony chair long enough to stroll through the garden (I do pull a few weeds as I go; I think automatic weeding is programmed into my DNA, as Jim will attest, having nearly tripped over me on many occasions when I’ve stopped abruptly in front of him to yank out an offending weed), true autumn crocus surprised me blooming along our brick walk, as they always do. Completely unrelated to colchicums, fall-blooming crocuses are not toxic and many are members of the iris family. Blue Crocus speciosus is side by side with pretty yellow Sternbergia lutea (in the amaryllis family, to further add to crocus confusion). Lavender blue saffron crocus (Crocus sativa), the source of culinary saffron, won’t make an appearance for a couple more weeks. I’ll be watching for those to harvest the reddish-orange stamens.
I should be feeling a bit guilty (though truthfully, I don’t at all) lolling around on the deck, letting the gentle October sun soak into my bones and make me contentedly sleepy, when I know there are weeds and chores to be done; but I know these pleasant days are numbered with deck cushions and umbrella packed away for winter, and I don’t want to miss a one. There will always be weeds to pull, and if I procrastinate long enough, winter will take care of them for me.
I even welcome October thunderstorms; though keeping me from sun-drenched cat naps, thirsty trees and plants will be hydrated going into fall and winter. My coffee and morning paper will be just as good while watching the rain from my cozy nest in the sunroom corner, perhaps with a fresh-baked brownie and a cat or two snoozing on my lap.
