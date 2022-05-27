I may need an intervention. I swear, I only went for two things. I even had a list. I didn’t really intend to shop. I just wanted oxygenating grass for our pond and a Mona Lavender plectranthus for our big blue deck pot, having lost my cuttings over winter in a minor disaster when its vase got tipped over and crushed my streptocarpella.
OK, three things. I knew where to find them.
But when we went through that greenhouse door at Westwood Gardens (one of my favorite plant places) in Rogers, Arkansas, a bit of plant lust got into my eye, and any common sense I had flew to the ceiling, fluttering up there like a lost hummingbird.
My brain turned to mush over benches full of tiny pots of succulents as if they were homeless kittens. I drooled over angel wing begonias and whimpered over gorgeous Rex begonias that I knew taking home would mean certain death (for them, not me).
I quickened my step passing by lush, blooming perennials as if they were an infectious disease, avoiding tree and shrub sections altogether, and averting my eyes from plants for which there was no remaining garden space unless I removed excess natives (aka weeds).
I was sorely tempted when a glowing golden heuchera caught my eye, wondering if I could put it in a pot or envisioning it next to a blue hosta, right over there in the next aisle away … but no … my mission was container plants. I might regret not getting that.
I found my plectranthus, irresistibly named Velvet Elvis, a new introduction with promises of purple-black foliage and huge lavender flowers twice the size of Mona Lavender. Often lumped together under the common name of Swedish ivy, plectranthus is a large genus of some 85 species in the mint family native to Southern hemispheres. It consists of annuals and perennials in widely differing shapes and sizes: bushy, trailing, variegated, scalloped leaves, fuzzy, menthol-scented, purple-leaved with masses of purple/blue flowers. Excellent as container plants, many plectranthus are stunning as garden annuals and ground covers as well.
Close by were two old favorites: streptocarpella, its delicate purple flowers hovering over velvety leaves reminiscent of African violets, and strobilanthes (Persian Shield), my cuttings of which were lost with the ill-fated plectranthus. With iridescent silver/purple leaves, strobilanthes is a tender, heat-loving perennial sub-shrub native to Myanmar (Burma), often grown as an annual or houseplant. I managed to leave there with only one, but very full, flat of plants, few of which were on my list, and a credit card quivering in shock (not for the last time).
But plant fever wasn’t done with me.
I still wanted the pond plant, so next was Bogles Garden City in Bella Vista. My common sense was still looking for a way out of Westwood, and hadn’t caught up with me yet.
More tiny pots of succulents greeted me inside the greenhouse door, and many found their way into a cart that magically appeared before me. Pond plants were way in the back corner (marketing strategy) with scads of annuals and houseplants on the way, and a bench of batwing begonias seeking forever homes. I resisted advances of peach-flowered brugmansias, but only because there is no room for another 6-foot tree wintering in our living room.
Most of the tiny succulents were designated for three dish gardens that I remembered needed renewed, so it was not without reason. Just because they weren’t on my written list was no cause for any snarky remarks.
A new list had to be conjured for a road trip with gardening friends later in the week to Arnold’s Greenhouse, a plant destination located in the middle of wheat fields near LeRoy, Kansas, a town of maybe 500, including dogs. Apparently my common sense was still lost in Arkansas, so when I passed through that plant portal, it was no holds barred. More unusual succulents were “needed” as replacements for those lost in the electrical failure of February 2021, and more angel wing begonias, the likes of which I had never before met and whose acquaintance I found I greatly desired.
An excellent small cafe in LeRoy was a welcome stop for a lunch break and to recharge for the next venture.
With our bellies full, we weren’t done yet. There was one more on-the-way-home stop at In the Garden in Pittsburg. I had run out of lists, but that didn’t end my fun.
Coming with me were a fragrant purple petunia, a pretty double petunia that jumped into my cart to keep the purple one company, a deep copper coleus to go with a chartreuse sweet potato vine and delicate white euphorbia Diamond Frost, and my find of the day: a tiger (variegated) Boston fern. I haven’t space to mention how many other plants came home with me, but they included a beauteous Rex begonia that insisted I couldn’t kill it. We shall see. I hope it said its prayers.
Only one more short list is on my agenda. I didn’t get impatiens, periwinkles or rose moss for my summer garden pots, so the hunt is on at local garden centers. If another golden heuchera should cross my path, I will have no regrets this time.
I have yet to see anything of that pesky common sense. It was sure fun plant shopping without it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.