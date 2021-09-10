Just as I am seriously thinking about putting away tank tops and digging jeans and boots out of the depths of the closet (no matter that these early September days are still stubbornly hot and dry) in hopeful anticipation and dreaming of the year winding down with the garden getting ready for a nap, Mother Nature is instead preparing for spring and the garden is bustling with new life. Not only is she pregnant with fertile seeds of grasses, wildflowers and fall berries bursting with seeds; butterfly and other pollinator eggs are still hatching and the last broods of caterpillars are hurrying to fatten up to form chrysalids and emerge into butterflies, some to make their long migration journey before snow flies; or swathing in cocoons for their winter sleep in the protective womb of Mother Earth.
Early morning sun slanting through the trees at a gentler angle turns spiderwebs into strands of glittering silver and suffuses the deck with an amber glow as life everywhere is not waiting for the warm rains of spring. Rattlesnake ferns (Botrypus virginianus) are unfurling leathery fronds and tall, fertile stalks that will stay green all winter. Grape hyacinths are pushing up grass-like blades in paths, under trees, everywhere underfoot; and I have to be careful not to pull them out with weedy grasses in my impatient, sporadic fits of weeding. Fat clumps of daffodils with bulbs pushed up above the ground in over-crowded clumps (should have been divided in June, but life happened and I lost the “‘round tuit” I should have gotten) poke up green spears and evergreen Salvia lyrata is springing into thick new growth in the lawn.
Black-eyed Susans, echinacea and foxglove penstemon are newly lush rosettes, in spite of hot, dry soil, and ajuga that slept through July and August has awoken with new vigor. Spiderwort, after a summer hiatus, is up for a return engagement, steely blue leaves tinged with a hint of purple winter color (though they won’t bloom again until spring, in spite of what garden books say about cutting them back for a second summer bloom).
And the dandelions — the inimitable, ever-present dandelions, formerly known as weeds — are thick between patio bricks, to bloom on warm January days for feral honey bees seeking midwinter sustenance. Every columbine seed scattered in spring has germinated, I think — they are everywhere, maybe even more so than the pesky dandelions — but they get to stay and bloom for the return of hummingbirds in spring. Many perennial wildflowers seedlings are also growing fast to store food in roots for spring emergence after a winter nap.
Our tulip Magnolia soulangeana, grown to great height and spread over the last 40 years, now reaching far out over the lawn and shading the deck, promises to be glorious in spring with a bud on every branch—if weather permits. Lilacs, though almost every leaf has gone, are swelling with buds. Dogwoods are sporting knobby little buds alongside bright red berries that invite robins and cedar waxwings to partake of the feast and spread seeds far and wide in the never-ending circle of life.
Nature doesn’t play favorites, however. She apparently loves what we call weeds as much as her flowers — though who are we to say ragweed isn’t as much a flower as a daisy? It depends on the point of view, I suppose. Chaos is invaded with annual fall weeds — pigweed, spurge, mulberry weed, that darn ragweed, oxalis, clearweed, garlic mustard and a host of others we don’t wish to extend our welcome mats to — and there is little we can effectively do about it except pull the ones we see, and there are always more to take their places.
Several methods have been suggested to fight the weed wars. As an old garden adage goes, “one year seed, seven years weeds”; so it is prudent to do something now to prevent having to resort to armed combat with grenades and flamethrowers later. Not letting them set seed is the first rule of war, so hand pulling is best, hoeing next or weed-whacking while they are young (does not work on crabby mulberry weed, beheading only turns it into Cerberus, the snarling three-headed hound of Hades; just pull the darn stuff, being sure to get the roots).
A preemergent such as Preen (after the first missed rule) prevents seeds from germinating (but also wildflower and perennial seeds we may want, such as larkspur, coreopsis, columbines); cloth weed barrier winds up being more trouble and expense than it’s worth and doesn’t help much, as weed seeds germinate on top of it and put roots down through it. Black plastic weed barrier is an abomination only useful as a painting tarp. Glyphosate weed killer is hopeless, for that matter; most chemical pesticides backfire sooner or later.
Mulching is probably the second-best method, as weeds are more easily pulled and mulch does have the benefit of helping hold soil moisture; though in the end, most weeds don’t seem to care if it rains or not or if soil is not compatible with ordinary life (compaction rock? No problem. Concrete? Bring it on!). They should use mulberry weed to terraform Mars, I’m sure it would have no issue getting established.
I win a few battles, I but know I’m never going to win the weed wars. I think I’ll pour another cup of coffee, sit in that golden morning sun and watch butterflies and frogs and spiders. Weeding can wait for another day, and maybe by the time I get a ‘round tuit, winter will be here and I won’t have to think about weeds until spring.
