Just when I think I might begin to understand the mysterious vagaries of Nature, she will have ways of letting me know that we really haven’t a clue. She changes things before our very eyes, sometimes while we actually watch them — much like in quantum biology (and really, isn’t that what Nature is all about anyway?). I love reading and learning about the spooky mysteries of quantum realities and parallel universes, even though I don’t really understand the science of the infinitely small and how it relates to the universally huge — anymore than many scientists who research it do. It’s one of those things that the more you learn, the less you know or understand. Like Nature, but I think I’ve said that before.
As we’ve been cleaning out spring, pulling weeds and hauling off great numbers of wheelbarrow loads of spent bulb foliage, hellebore flowers gone to seed and yellowed Virginia bluebells — the usual end of spring cleanup stuff — I’ve discovered several Sparkler alliums (Allium Schubertii) growing randomly here and there, almost all hiding behind taller plants. Did I plant them there? I think not.
I recall buying a few, some years ago. At $7.95 each, I’m sure I only parted with cash for three at the most, no matter how cool I thought they were, planting them all at the front of the border to show off, as they grow at most 12 to 15 inches tall. I enjoyed them for a single spring — disappointingly because they are supposed to be perennial and hardy.
This spring I’ve found six, so far, only two in their original spots. My theory is that seeds from the original bulbs scattered and these are their offspring. It often takes up to seven years from seed to a bulb big enough to bloom, foliage going unnoticed among and behind sedums, tiger lilies and irises before disappearing into summer dormancy. But that’s just my pragmatic theory; the time-traveling parallel-dimensions one is more fun.
Sparkler, appropriately named, produces a 12-inch sphere of pinky-purple flowers on stems of varying lengths, like a giant Independence Day firework. First cultivated in 1594 and native to central Asia, Allium Schubertii (named in honor of German plant collector Gotthilf Heinrich von Schubert) is much loved by nectar-seeking bees (but hated by deer) and florists alike, as both fresh and dried flowers are wonderful in arrangements. I’ve saved the dried flower heads in the past, and this year I’m thinking to spray paint them white, dust with glitter and put in arrangements with pine and holly berries. The apple-size bulbs are available in fall with tulips and daffodils, though they are uncommon at garden centers and might have to be catalog ordered.
Most alliums I’ve ever planted have exhibited the same mysterious behavior, pulling a disappearing act only to reappear like mysteriously missing people who return miraculously alive years later. This May started out with a surprise 3-foot-tall pair of pink Allium giganteum returning to bloom with irises. They were planted six years ago when that bed got a makeover after our dying oak was removed and have not been seen since. One big allium, a survivor in the oldest part of the garden (from long before I was planted here) appears once every 10 years or so among the day lilies. I’m watching for it; this may be one of those years.
Many gardeners happily succeed with these beautiful members of the onion family, but I finally gave up on planting any more alliums as one of those plants this garden won’t reliably grow, even though others, such as garlic chives, are pestiferously happy here. It may be an issue with available sun.
Meanwhile, in the corner of the front garden, a standout shrub among other family members with not quite stellar reputations is Buddleia alternifolia, weeping butterfly bush. Native to China, buddleias (specifically B. davidii, sometimes called butterfly bush or summer lilac) is known for attracting butterflies and other pollinators, but not much else (few insects feed on the foliage). Once popular as stars of butterfly gardens; they have fallen on hard times with naturalists and native garden purists for scattering progeny far and wide to the point of invasiveness and disparaged as caterpillar food.
B. alternifolia, however, is a more socially acceptable buddleia cousin, seldom self seeding, flowering prolifically on long, gracefully arching canes with silvery leaves. In mid-May the softly vanilla-scented, lilac-blue flower clusters are alive with nectaring bees, swallowtail butterflies, moths, wasps, flower flies and swarms of other pollinators as well as hummingbirds and orioles that come to take advantage of the sweet, nectar-dripping feast. Insect-eating birds flock to feed on the bugs it attracts. As caterpillar food, this butterfly bush is host to a checkerspot butterfly. Drought tolerant, long blooming, winter hardy and deer resistant, Buddleia alternifolia has been given the nod by the Audubon Society. It needs full sun and good drainage to do its best. Unlike other buddleias that can be cut to the ground each spring, alternifolia blooms on old wood and should be pruned after flowering, only lightly for shape; not removing more than a third of its growth and never in fall or early spring.
Among other surprises were blooms on our Kousa dogwood that Jim has been threatening with turning into a walking stick if it didn’t do something soon. Kousas, native to Japan, bloom later than our natives; pure white, pointed four-petaled flowers bloom in layers around the tree, followed by red fruits loved by birds (edible, but sort of blah), garnet-red fall color and interesting winter bark. Slow-growing kousas may reach 25 to 30 feet and spread nearly as wide and be 10 or more years old before they bloom.
Jim still isn’t allowed to touch the crape myrtles, though the window for sprouting from the old trunks is fast approaching closure, and I suspect he has been covertly sharpening his saw.
Patience, Grasshopper.
