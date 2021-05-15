I don’t have to win the lottery to be rolling in clover, as the saying goes. I just have to step out my back door. I might not be able to spend it, but among Salvia lyrata, buttercups, violets and other various wildflowers growing in what I loosely call a lawn, there is plenty of clover, and it’s making me rich in flowers abuzz with bees seeking sweet nectar and pollen.
Growing up as a country girl and living on a farm where we mowed what was green and didn’t worry about a perfect greensward spoiled me from caring much about grass. America’s obsession with immaculate, weed-free lawns hadn’t happened yet, at least not in small-town America, and nobody I knew owned such a luxury as a power mower — our only mowing power was provided by a kid who was expected to push a reel mower to earn his or her keep. On a farm, there was no such thing as “weed free” anyway with seeds from hayfields blowing into existing lawns.
No lawn seed mix could be found without the essential component of clover. Growing with grass, clover formed a dense, springy, foot-pleasing carpet crowding out other broadleaf plants such as plantain, dandelions, violets and other lawn weeds, stayed green all summer long and didn’t need fertilizers or chemicals to keep it lush and beautiful, as well as being ecologically sound, fixing nitrogen in soil, helping prevent run-off and providing much needed nectar and pollen for bees and honey.
Sadly, we lost clover in our lawns during the latter part of the 20th century, when chemical companies introduced fertilizers and broadleaf weedkillers. The brainwashing of America began, selling homeowners on the benefits of unblemished, parklike swards of grass, and instead of clover, we got fescue, Bermuda, zoysia and bluegrass that serve no particular purpose in the ecology other than emptying our pockets of money to fatten the profits of chemical manufacturers and lawn services. Perfect weed-free turf became a status symbol, and competition to have the best looking lawn on the block became fierce, with poised sprayers and spreaders full of broadleaf weedkiller and gas-guzzling mowers revving at spring’s starting gate. A lawn fanatic next door once told me I needed to get the weeds out of my grass so they didn’t blow over into his lawn. Sure, I said. Not.
In the ecological awakening of late, however, seed companies are bringing bring back clover and flowers in lawn seed mixes as we embrace a growing trend toward more naturalized lawns, welcoming back those “weeds” that help support the diverse biological systems we are finally acknowledging are so badly needed. I was gratified to see a popular “turf builder,” signature product of one major company, has now added clover to its mix, and on the market are several “lawn mixes” containing seeds of plants we have been connived into believing for the past 60 years are weeds. One such advertises it “contains 13 species of clover, grasses and low-growing wildflowers to create a flowering lawn,” supports pollinators, is low maintenance, needs fewer mowings and requires no chemicals.
While North America is home to a few native clovers, the white clover in most lawn mixes is Trifolium repens, native to Europe. Brought over by early settlers for forage, it has been established here for more than 300 years and, though listed on some invasive plant species lists, can be more properly identified as a naturalized weed. All clovers are valuable for honeybees, clover honey being tastiest of treats.
Often confused with clover but lacking the chevron pattern on its plain green leaves, black medic (Medicago lupulina) also grows in our lawn. Also known as nonsuch, yellow trefoil and several often profane names, it is a less-desirable and more weedy look-alike, with small yellow flowers. Another plant introduced from Europe for agricultural purposes, black medic was once considered edible, but from all reports, it is bitter and not very tasty. Medicinally, it is a known laxative with blood-clotting properties and not one to experiment with. In our lawn, while green and thick in spring, it dies out midsummer, making way for clover and grass to fill in. It may be kept under some restraint with high mowing, allowing desirable clover and grasses to choke it out.
Red clover (Trifolium pratense), a taller and more visible perennial clover in our garden with pinkish-red flowers, has introduced itself intermingled with field daisies, sage and catmint as a welcome invader. Also native to Europe, it likely came with early colonists as a medicinal plant and as cattle fodder. More than 10 million acres of clover were once grown for hay in the Northeastern U.S., and it became Vermont’s state flower.
Known as a shelter plant, red clover provides habitat for lacewings and parasitic wasps and is loved by bumble bees and other small pollinators. It is also a food plant for many moth and butterfly caterpillars. Like many pollinator plants, clover has unique signposts — the light green, decorative-appearing chevrons on leaves point the way to all-important flower heads with pollen and nectar, an example of specialized language evolving between plants and pollinators, neither of which could survive without the other.
I love red clover simply as an ornamental, but being in the legume family, with peas, beans and redbuds, all parts are also edible. Young leaves, harvested before flowering, can be used in salads, soups or cooked like spinach combined with other spring greens. Fresh flowers can be tossed into colorful salads with violets and redbud flowers, but the best use of flowers for me is clover tea. Flowers should be harvested and dried when fully open, at their peak but before petals begin to turn brown. Pour boiling water over a heaping teaspoon or two of dried flowers, let steep for about 10 minutes and drink hot or iced and, if desired, sweetened with a bit of clover honey.
Being in tall clover is a good thing. While the origin of the phrase may have had to do with cattle in clover being happy, well fed and contented, making farmers prosperous, I’m simply happy to know honeybees are busy making tasty clover honey for my breakfast toast and the clover in our lawn is providing those pesky whistle-pigs (groundhogs) with lunch, which means they are eating it instead of my hostas.
A Danish word, “Hygge” (pronounced Hoo-gah) loosely translates to something bringing a feeling of coziness and contentment. A lawn full of sweetly scented, blooming clover is one of those things. And I get four-leaf clovers.
