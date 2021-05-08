“Are you going to mow the lawn?” Jim asked me the other day. I surveyed the wildflower meadow of wild blue salvia, dandelions and white clover our backyard had become, abuzz with bees, butterflies and a hummingbird flitting in for a dip of nectar for a thoughtful moment, and said, “No. Not this part.”
My response earned me a side-eye look as his own mowing obsessive-compulsive disorder surfaced; but he knows better than to even think about it.
I’ll mow the rest of the lawn but leave the flowers for a while. Salvia lyrata, commonly called lyre-leaf sage, growing in our lawn in such abundance is a perennial in the mint family, native to most of the East Coast and growing west as far as Texas, first described by in 1753 by botanist Carl Linnaeus (the father of modern taxonomy, who named most everything botanical). He gave it the appellation “Salvia” meaning “to save” for its reported medicinal qualities, and lyrata, referring to the lyrelike shape of the leaves.
Salvia lyrata first got my attention several years ago in a Kansas nursery as a cultivar with deep burgundy leaves marketed as “Purple Knockout,” enthusiastically and convincingly described by the owner of said nursery as the best salvia to come along in years. Gullible, plant-obsessed me didn’t have to be told twice, and I just said, “Take my money.”
I planted it in my herb garden, where it persisted for years — there may still be some lurking there — but I soon discovered it was rather weedy, with rambunctious, takeover-ish tendencies, so I rooted most of it out. Its flowers are pale pink with burgundy calyxes. Weeks later, I discovered the native green-leaved, blue-flowered species growing in a ditch at the side of our street.
Nature, however, had her own interests at heart. A couple of years ago, I found the wild blue salvia blooming at the edge of the driveway close to the lawn and let it stay, perhaps in a momentary lapse of good sense because, well, Salvia lyrata is a native wildflower, and Nature knows, Chaos is all about those. I really didn’t expect it to take over the lawn, but it seems to be a done thing now. I admit to finding it quite delightful. A bit of research was informative; the formerly lowly, weedy Salvia lyrata is now being recognized as a desirable native ground cover and lawn substitute that takes mowing and foot traffic well and stays green through winter. It is also a valuable native pollinator food when in bloom. It is not, however, a plant for anyone who wishes to keep a neat and tidy garden.
Its purple-veined basal leaves slightly resemble ajuga, with flower stalks reaching 1-2 feet tall, blooming from late April into June. The showy flowers are tubular, inchlong, hooded and three lobed in pale blue to purple. The lower lip of the flower sticks out as a landing platform for a bee and has a unique delivery system — a bee (or butterfly) landing on the lip tips the stamens and dusts the insect with pollen. Hummingbirds are also eager visitors, zipping between salvia, native red honeysuckle and columbines blooming at the same time.
Salvia lyrata isn’t just a pretty wildflower. The leaves taste slightly of mint, and the entire plant, blooms and all, can be dried and brewed as tea that, flavored with honey, is said to soothe coughs and sore throats and is a restorative tonic after an illness. Considered a wild edible, young leaves are mildly mint flavored and can be tossed in salads or cooked like spinach with other spring greens. Blossoms, like violets, add a pretty touch to a salad or dessert. Even the seeds are useful when ground and mixed with flour in breads. But, as with many other native spring edibles and tonics, caution should be used at first; overindulging may cause upset stomach and/or diarrhea.
Also called cancerweed, Salvia lyrata root was used by Native Americans as a poultice for skin irritations including skin cancers, insect stings, warts, scrapes, burns and myriad other ailments. Today’s herbalists combine flowers and leaves with red clover or nettles in tea as a seasonal allergy remedy and powder seeds and roots for an antiseptic salve to draw infections from splinters, insect bites and poison ivy.
I’ll keep Salvia lyrata as a ground cover in our back lawn, I think — not that I have much choice, other than digging it out and going back to that mundane grass patch (which was getting to be a nonissue anyway with overly enthusiastic metal detecting holes, as I may have mentioned in a previous column). And it’s a good start to salvia season, loved by hummingbirds.
As summer moves on, annual red and purple Salvia splendens; blue Salvia farinacea, perennial in mild winters; perennial Salvia nemerosa; red Salvia greggii (Texas sage); wonderfully scented pineapple sage (Salvia elegans); Lady in Red (Salvia coccinea); culinary sage (Salvia officinalis) in the herb garden (necessary for Thanksgiving turkey dressing); and blooming from September until frost, cobalt Salvia guaranitica Black and Blue, aka anise sage (leaves smell of licorice) and a whole host of other salvia species are all hummingbird magnets. As a bonus, in my never-ending quest for deer-proof plants, salvias rank right up there on the list. Many are readily available at local garden centers.
Inspired by our meadow/lawn, this may be the year I plant more salvias for hummingbirds and add to the chaos that is Chaos.
It’s National Wildflower week. Celebrate and plant native wildflowers as a Mother’s Day gift for the mother of us all, planet Earth.
