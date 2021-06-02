Spring has had it with us. She’s booking it out of here on a fast run, dumping her last buckets of rain and leaving behind a mess to clean up. All her early joyous expectation and eager exuberance — flowers tumbling over one another to greet spring rains, soft sun and looking for love with birds, bees and butterflies — is just a lovely memory of when she was young. It’s June at last — though it didn’t feel much like it for a few days with rain and chilly nights. Sneakers I’d shoved in a corner to trade for the freedom of sandals and flip-flops went back on my feet; T-shirts and tank tops were covered with hoodies and sweatshirts I thought I was happily done with until fall.
Spring may have abdicated, but it appears rain hasn’t. And we may be in for a stormy summer if forecasts don’t lie. It’s been so damp and cloudy, I’m almost afraid to stand still for long, lest fast-growing mosses overtake my toes and I become a permanent part of the woods (I might be exaggerating a bit). The cleaning up of spring’s leavings (and the beginning of summer chores — oh so many weeds and tree seedlings) isn’t waiting for rain to stop, however. Most daffodil and bulb leaves have gone; late varieties are still green and will have to wait another week or so to be pulled. Hellebores have all been dead-headed, but with weather delays, most seed pods ripened and spread seed before I could get it done, which means more hellebore babies. Most will have to be removed next spring lest we have a hellebore monoculture in our woods garden. I’m still weeding out last year’s crop by handfuls, though I would love to see them all mature and bloom to reveal what beautiful new varieties Nature and the bees have wrought.
Lack of serious sun and too much water, combined with the effects of the devastating February cold, has delayed growth and flowering in some perennials and shrubs. Sun-loving annuals are in stasis. Few azaleas bloomed at all; many had to be pruned severely, and some were lost completely. Climbing Hurricane Katrina rose Peggy Martin died back to her roots, but that tough Southern belle persisted and is still alive and blooming, if only a foot tall. New canes are growing fast. As it is not a grafted rose, new growth is the original plant, but it will be at least another year before Peggy again puts on her full ballgown and covers the fence. Climbing New Dawn rose is struggling to bloom, but flowers are small and it has lost at least half of its canes. Even hardy, half-century old Seven Sisters died back to a central core, a third of it’s former self, though blooming nicely. Dr. Huey, a vintage, thornless red, single-flowered, spring-blooming climber, is now barely 6 inches tall. My only other rose, a 30-year-old miniature Mother’s Day gift, is sadly gone completely.
Jim is finally greenlighted to cut down the tall trunks of crape myrtles. There is some new growth low but most is coming from the hardy roots. By late summer they will be tall and full of flowers, though it will be a few years to reach their former glory.
Not everything has slowed down because of the rain, however. Hydrangeas are loving it; especially native oak leaf and Annabelle (Hydrangea arborescens) growing by leaps and bounds. An oakleaf hydrangea in the front corner of the garden has taken advantage and filled its entire corner, half again as big as it was last year. Mopheads (Hydrangea macrophylla) are already budding; last year’s canes were definitely dead and have been removed. Ferns and hostas are in their element; it has been said the best fertilizer for hostas is water. Many have flowers already opening. It seems early, but this year feels nearly as surreal as the last with nothing appearing to be happening quite at the normal pace; things are either speeded up, slowed down or not occurring at all.
As spring segues into summer, undaunted wildflowers are coming into their own in no grand rush, adapting to slower-paced bee and butterfly time and lasting for weeks. Native coreopsis is a blaze of gold surrounding spiderwort’s blue glow and delicate pink ladies, aka showy evening primroses (Oenothera speciosa). Not native but naturalized Queen Anne’s lace, field daisies, catmint and rose campion draw swarms of butterflies and bees. Swamp milkweed may soon host monarch butterfly caterpillars. I was thrilled to find a monarch taking advantage of earlier-blooming wildflowers, after not having seen any here at all for a few years. I’ll be watching for eggs and caterpillars.
We were astounded and dismayed to find deer tracks through the herb garden and into the front yard, noting that, though hostas were bypassed, they snacked on black-eyed Susans and then went straight for tall phlox, leaving an impressive pruning job in their wake. The discovery was promptly followed by a liberal application of stinky Milorganite fertilizer and the smearing of Vicks Vaporub on the fence. The deer may have lost their taste for hostas after Jim sprayed Liquid Fence around them, but with so much rain, it will soon be time for another protective application.
Other babies in the garden are being well-fed. Mama red-shouldered hawk swooped into the walnut tree over our deck as we sat outside, showing off a snake she carried in her talons before taking it home to her oak tree nest, where we could see at least two, maybe three, young hawk heads poking up, eager for lunch. The hawks are comfortably at home in Chaos; even taking turns bathing in our pond, splashing water everywhere to our delighted amusement last week.
Our resident matriarch deer we have dubbed Agnes was hugely pregnant last week; we expect to be entertained by her usual twin fawns trailing after her soon.
Just not in the front yard.
