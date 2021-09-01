I’m becoming a creature of the night with owls and bats. In late summer and early fall, I’m most often found wandering along the garden paths in the vespertine hours, when moon flowers open glowing white trumpets to exhale their lemony scent into the cool dark, drawing night-flying moths and when leopard frogs are singing in the pond under the starry canopy overhead. There are even fewer mosquitoes, though they won’t be completely gone until mid-October.
Gossamer strands of spider silk crisscross the entire garden like the finest thread, reminding me of an ancient fairy tale of cloth that was so finely woven it could be passed through the eye of a needle. I wonder if fairies gather the silk at dawn to weave coverlets, as it is often gone by morning; except for that of the dainty spiny micrathena orb weavers (recognizable by spikey, angular bodies), who manage to spin their webs directly across the most-used paths at exactly forehead level, as one did directly across my studio porch. The first night, I accidently ran into it (and yes, I apologized to the spider). The second night, I forgot it would be there and did it again — my bad, and again, I apologized as if the spider cared. The third night, the web was there again — but 8 feet high and above my head, where the canny spider learned it would be safe from this irritating, clumsy human that tore her house down and caused her so much extra work.
It seems as if September is all about spiders; but that is simply another nature myth. Though there are many more spiders in May and June, in late summer they are mature and more visible, especially orb weavers with their gigantic, beautifully constructed artwork strung across doorways and over decks where there are lights to attract moths and other night-flying insects. In contrast, our most familiar orb weaving garden spiders, beautiful black-and-yellow argiopes, spin their marvelous, symmetrical webs during the day between plant stems. And small micrathenas can mostly be found in the dark woods, where their delicate, nearly invisible traps built for very small moths and flies stay up during the daytime until damaged or torn down by an unwary human or bird but are promptly rebuilt.
I’m watching a half-dollar size spotted orb weaver (Neoscona crucifera) spinning her perfectly woven web every evening over a light (and attached to the French door, rendering it off-limits) where she can be guaranteed a buffet — but by the wee hours of the night, it is nearly wrecked and stuffed with tightly swaddled insect bundles. She will eat her tattered web by morning and hide under the eaves to do it all over again the next night. She has not one, but two much smaller, non web-weaving male suitors hanging out on the periphery of her web, waiting for a chance to get lucky before she makes a meal of them. Once mated, she will tuck a fuzzy, beige sac egg sac up in a corner of the eave, leaving babies to hatch in spring, while she dies with cold weather. A small green tree frog lurks nearby, also enjoying the feast of insects around the light.
I was fascinated by a miniscule spider — not much bigger than this: (@), too tiny to identify — that has built a messy, disorganized web under a hanging basket on the studio porch. While top and side support strands were securely attached to porch posts and plant, the bottom thread was tied to a small stone as a weight, swinging in mid-air 4 feet up. How can a spider with a brain about the size of a dust speck know how to engineer that? Or have the “muscle” to lift a stone that would be equivalent to a car-size boulder for a human? A tidy wee orb weaver about the same size on the other side of the plant has a perfectly spun web a mere 2 inches across.
When taking a break in the cool night air and visit with our resident spider, I opened the screen door to meet a raccoon kit who was as curious to see what was inside my porch as I was to see what was outside. But caution outweighed curiosity, and he scampered along to be joined by a pair of siblings, all three ducking and weaving, peeking out from behind flower pots to get a good look at this odd-looking human creature. I didn’t see Momma, but she was undoubtedly keeping a close eye on her adventuring babies. I think they are living under my studio; working late at night I hear them getting into water barrels, raiding compost bins and causing general clatter. If they discover my open door, it may be a startling event for all concerned.
Meanwhile, as I write this in real time, 186.6 million birds are in flight, migrating south to winter quarters. Many use Western migration routes, but the bulk come from eastern Canada and the Great Lakes region, over the Midwest to Texas and beyond. And how do we know this? U.S. weather surveillance radar network is tracking them live, this count only from Tuesday night, August 31, to the morning of September 1. Billions of birds will fly over our Ozarks before migration is over, visible and audible to watchers of the night sky. Migrating birds travel by night to minimize dangers from predators, and we are encouraged to turn off unnecessary outside lights to help avoid birds becoming disoriented. Though fall migration began a few weeks ago, and will continue into October (hummingbirds will begin migration about September 18-19), we will see winter birds arriving as well as many more birds than usual, resting and refueling for evening flights. Migration maps are provided by Cornell University, funded by grants with support from several organizations including NASA. To see updated migration maps and more info: https://birdcast.info and https://www.birds.cornell.edu/home.
Guess I’ll be getting out bird feeders and cleaning them up — and stocking up on bird seed. Our guests will be wanting dinner.
