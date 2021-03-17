“Every spring is the only spring, a perpetual astonishment” — Ellis Peters I really intended to get serious about working in the garden this week. It was 75 degrees and sunny, perfect to get down to the business of cutting back those old, tired stalks and tatters of the year gone by. The garden was busy with tiny bees and wasps I’ve been waiting to see emerge from winter hibernation, going about their lives among awakening flowers. I put on my newest garden apron over clean but soil-stained sweat pants, pruners in the pocket, got out my ancient wheelbarrow and donned the only pair of gloves without holes I could find, ready to get down and dirty — but somehow the wheelbarrow was left parked in the path, forgotten — as just for a minute, I would check to see what was happening with trilliums. And were bloodroots in bloom yet? Treetops were waving in the gentle wind, branches writing invitations to nesting birds on the blue canvas of the sky, and sweet fragrances of daffodils swirled like ribbons through the woods. The gloves came off, tucked into my apron pocket as I stooped to look into faces of hellebores, got down on my knees to see silky golden petals of tiny buttercups close-up, brush twigs from velvety, impossibly emerald green moss and, yes, to find a colony of bloodroot, white petals dancing with light breezes at the feet of a dogwood. Virginia bluebells, buds tightly closed in the morning, were open pink and blue by afternoon under the warm spring sun. I snapped off old stems of lilies and last summer’s wild sunflowers as I went, gathered up arm loads of fallen branches, pulled old leaves from wild irises and poked under leaves to see if hosta noses were testing the warm air. But the serious work was mostly forgotten, as I often found myself idly spinning in place among the burgeoning of spring, bemused and astonished by Nature’s magic come to pass in just one short week. I’ve looked for damage from the February storm, but there appears to be very little among shrubs and trees — so far. Japanese maples are budding with no apparent loss of life or limb, and nothing native seems to have even taken note of the cold snap. The mantra of this spring is “wait and see.” Don’t cut anything back for at least another month or more; even if it appears dead, it might not be. Big trees that suffered loss of early buds will simply put on new growth. Redbuds are blooming, with minor loss of buds. Dogwood buds are healthy, splitting and ready to open with a few days of sunshine. Forsythias, viburnums and lilacs are budding, oak leaf hydrangeas already have tiny leaves. As for mop-head hydrangeas (those beautiful pink and blue species we love) we won’t know until possibly sometime in late May, so I won’t even think about pruning them until then. We won’t count crape myrtles out until then also. Though the top growth can be tender and die back in temperatures below 10 degrees, when I nicked the bark with my fingernail; amazingly, I found the inner cambium layer green and very much alive. Most of this year’s flower buds on our tulip magnolia are lost; not totally unexpected as it gets frequently frostbitten. The ground underneath is littered with blackened and dead buds; only four or five blooms out of thousands opening so far. I was sad to see the flowers of the Oregon grape hollies gone, but that is not unusual as prolonged hard freezes often take out their January blooms. I do expect to see some losses with roses. While climbing New Dawn is tough and hardy, it may lose a few canes — not much of a loss, it needed pruned anyway. I’m not so certain about Peggy Martin. Noted as a survivor through Hurricane Katrina, Peggy is a New Orleans rose, a genteel lady of the South who most certainly had never met the likes of the wrath delivered by February’s polar blast. She may have, as ladies of the South often do, the strength of a “Steel Magnolia” after all; though new leaves sprouted in January are toast and most twigs appear dead, her main trunk and long canes are green and very much alive. Meanwhile, our vintage Seven Sisters has just shrugged and continued on as she has for nearly a hundred years. No little spit of Arctic temper can faze that old gal. Hybrid tea roses may have died back to the graft union but they may eventually sprout new growth; even as late as May or early June, unless the graft was unprotected and killed as well. If that happened, new growth will come from the hardy rootstock and not the grafted rose; obvious by long, exceedingly thorny canes and possibly red single flowers in spring. Canes brown clear through are dead and should be pruned back to about a half-inch into live green wood; then it is wait-and-see and hope for the best. Time will tell. Some damage may not yet be apparent. In truth, some losses may be attributed to last summer’s drought damage not showing up until this year with winter getting the blame. Until we certainly know plant death, we won’t prune (except the roses), dig up or pull out anything, conduct any memorial services or build any sacrificial bonfires. And as usual with spring, in the words of Mark Twain: “In the Spring, I have counted 136 different kinds of weather inside of 24 hours.” Thunder rolled, rains came, the wonderful 75 degrees vanished and the lovely but fragile and fleeting bloodroot flowers were gone too soon. But the sun will be back, daffodils undaunted, and there will be trilliums. Nature promised.
“Every spring is the only spring, a perpetual astonishment”
— Ellis Peters
I really intended to get serious about working in the garden this week. It was 75 degrees and sunny, perfect to get down to the business of cutting back those old, tired stalks and tatters of the year gone by. The garden was busy with tiny bees and wasps I’ve been waiting to see emerge from winter hibernation, going about their lives among awakening flowers. I put on my newest garden apron over clean but soil-stained sweat pants, pruners in the pocket, got out my ancient wheelbarrow and donned the only pair of gloves without holes I could find, ready to get down and dirty — but somehow the wheelbarrow was left parked in the path, forgotten — as just for a minute, I would check to see what was happening with trilliums. And were bloodroots in bloom yet? Treetops were waving in the gentle wind, branches writing invitations to nesting birds on the blue canvas of the sky, and sweet fragrances of daffodils swirled like ribbons through the woods.
The gloves came off, tucked into my apron pocket as I stooped to look into faces of hellebores, got down on my knees to see silky golden petals of tiny buttercups close-up, brush twigs from velvety, impossibly emerald green moss and, yes, to find a colony of bloodroot, white petals dancing with light breezes at the feet of a dogwood. Virginia bluebells, buds tightly closed in the morning, were open pink and blue by afternoon under the warm spring sun. I snapped off old stems of lilies and last summer’s wild sunflowers as I went, gathered up arm loads of fallen branches, pulled old leaves from wild irises and poked under leaves to see if hosta noses were testing the warm air. But the serious work was mostly forgotten, as I often found myself idly spinning in place among the burgeoning of spring, bemused and astonished by Nature’s magic come to pass in just one short week.
I’ve looked for damage from the February storm, but there appears to be very little among shrubs and trees — so far. Japanese maples are budding with no apparent loss of life or limb, and nothing native seems to have even taken note of the cold snap. The mantra of this spring is “wait and see.” Don’t cut anything back for at least another month or more; even if it appears dead, it might not be. Big trees that suffered loss of early buds will simply put on new growth.
Redbuds are blooming, with minor loss of buds. Dogwood buds are healthy, splitting and ready to open with a few days of sunshine. Forsythias, viburnums and lilacs are budding, oak leaf hydrangeas already have tiny leaves. As for mop-head hydrangeas (those beautiful pink and blue species we love) we won’t know until possibly sometime in late May, so I won’t even think about pruning them until then. We won’t count crape myrtles out until then also. Though the top growth can be tender and die back in temperatures below 10 degrees, when I nicked the bark with my fingernail; amazingly, I found the inner cambium layer green and very much alive.
Most of this year’s flower buds on our tulip magnolia are lost; not totally unexpected as it gets frequently frostbitten. The ground underneath is littered with blackened and dead buds; only four or five blooms out of thousands opening so far. I was sad to see the flowers of the Oregon grape hollies gone, but that is not unusual as prolonged hard freezes often take out their January blooms.
I do expect to see some losses with roses. While climbing New Dawn is tough and hardy, it may lose a few canes — not much of a loss, it needed pruned anyway. I’m not so certain about Peggy Martin. Noted as a survivor through Hurricane Katrina, Peggy is a New Orleans rose, a genteel lady of the South who most certainly had never met the likes of the wrath delivered by February’s polar blast. She may have, as ladies of the South often do, the strength of a “Steel Magnolia” after all; though new leaves sprouted in January are toast and most twigs appear dead, her main trunk and long canes are green and very much alive. Meanwhile, our vintage Seven Sisters has just shrugged and continued on as she has for nearly a hundred years. No little spit of Arctic temper can faze that old gal.
Hybrid tea roses may have died back to the graft union but they may eventually sprout new growth; even as late as May or early June, unless the graft was unprotected and killed as well. If that happened, new growth will come from the hardy rootstock and not the grafted rose; obvious by long, exceedingly thorny canes and possibly red single flowers in spring. Canes brown clear through are dead and should be pruned back to about a half-inch into live green wood; then it is wait-and-see and hope for the best.
Time will tell. Some damage may not yet be apparent. In truth, some losses may be attributed to last summer’s drought damage not showing up until this year with winter getting the blame. Until we certainly know plant death, we won’t prune (except the roses), dig up or pull out anything, conduct any memorial services or build any sacrificial bonfires.
And as usual with spring, in the words of Mark Twain: “In the Spring, I have counted 136 different kinds of weather inside of 24 hours.” Thunder rolled, rains came, the wonderful 75 degrees vanished and the lovely but fragile and fleeting bloodroot flowers were gone too soon. But the sun will be back, daffodils undaunted, and there will be trilliums. Nature promised.
Sandy and Jim Parrill garden at Chaos, their acre of the Ozarks in Joplin. Sandy is a lifelong gardener and a Missouri master gardener. Jim is a former garden center owner and landscaper; both are past members of the Missouri Landscape and Nursery Association. Email them at sandraparrilll@sbcglobal.net and follow their Facebook page, A Parrillel Universe of Wonderful Things.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.