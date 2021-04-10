I thought (my first mistake, thinking) once winter was over, bird feeders were taken down and our small feathered friends gone about their spring business, the pair of red-shouldered hawks lurking about would move on to hunting rabbits and mice instead of songbirds and squirrels, but it didn’t happen. They are now nesting high in an oak tree over our bedroom, settled in comfortably and going so far as to claim the use of one of our birdbaths for their libations and another oak on the opposite side of the house as a look-out. I fear for cardinals who like to use our nearby magnolia to build their own nests, and I haven’t seen much of our squirrels lately. Upon retrospect, as hawks may reuse and refurbish the same nest for several years, they may have been around last year but unnoticed. I do recall seeing a nest in that same spot but no bird and assumed it was a squirrel summer nest, as both squirrels and crows have used that same tree in the past.
Red-shouldered hawks, Buteo lineatus, are common residents of our region, medium sized and somewhat smaller than the red-tailed hawks we often see lurking on power lines along highways, waiting for road kill to snatch for dinner — and so far less aggressive, for which we are grateful, having heard friends tell stories of their trials with a red-tailed pair, being attacked by their territorial squatters and having to garden in hard hats. The female lays from two to five eggs that hatch in approximately 30 days, the male taking turns sitting on the nest so the female can hunt. It will be another 45 days or so before the babies fledge, which means it may be sometime in June or July before they are done with us — if then. The young often stay with the parents for quite some time, being fed and learning to be predators on their own.
Though I have mixed feelings about having them living in our garden, it is a thrill to see them wheeling through the sky, their clear “kee-yah!” piercing the air, and watching crows and jays, who are not fond of hawks at all (hawks predate their eggs and young) gang up to mob them ferociously, often followed by tiny but fierce wrens getting in on the action. Owls are often predators of red-shouldered hawks, and that causes me concern for our hawks in turn as at least one pair of barn owls are in the neighborhood, often roosting in an oak by our back door — a mere 20 feet away from the hawk nest.
I do need to stop fretting about the natural order of bird life and explore other delights of spring happening too fast to keep up. Dogwoods and redbuds are blooming concurrently this year. Our big Korean spice viburnum and lilac simply burst into bloom from tight buds one morning to full bloom by evening, filling the air with sweet, musky perfume of a thousand romantic Arabian nights. Woodland phlox have joined the Virginia bluebells in a harmonic of soft blue among the gold of daffodils throughout the woods. I am stunned with the suddenness of a green tree canopy overnight, it seems, where yesterday there were only bare twigs with a slight haze of green. A bit of rain pushed and intensified every growing thing — especially the weeds. I know my gravel walks are there, under all that chickweed and annual grass, somewhere.
A brilliant yellow-and-black tiger swallowtail butterfly joined me as I pulled weeds along a woods path, flitting among daffodils inches from my face, paying me no heed in its concentration on the sweet bounty of nectar offered by the flowers and posed for the camera (video can be viewed on our Facebook page, A Parrillel Universe of Wonderful Things) as I recorded this springtime miracle. One of the most common swallowtails of our region, Eastern tiger swallowtail caterpillars are hosted by a number of trees, including ash, cottonwood, willow and, here, wild cherry, magnolia and liriodendron, where I see the butterflies flitting among the topmost branches all summer long.
A handsome gray tree frog, all of 2 inches big, hung out all afternoon on the handle of a watering can, surveying the world with enigmatic, dark-slitted eyes, waiting for evening to hunt slugs and insects of night. While gray tree frogs (Hyla versicolor) can change coloration from gray to green in a matter of seconds, this one didn’t seem to care that it might have been better camouflaged against the green watering can and kept its natural gray and black. I resisted picking it up to get up close and personal with its cuteness, as this species of frog produces a toxic skin secretion that can cause extreme discomfort to eyes, lips, mucus lining of the nose, or open cuts and abrasions — of which I had plenty after spending the day working in the garden. Social distancing seemed best, and I’m sure the frog agreed. I’m hoping it won’t be spotted by our resident hawks, or it may be dinner. All the toads and frogs that live in the woods and garden will soon be filling the night air with their melodious, sometimes raucous mating songs, and the ponds are clean and ready for their eggs, as are the goldfish, who are ready — as is the nature of Nature — for a resulting tadpole feast.
One recent evening brought Agnes and her clan out of the adjacent woods — and brought a bit of a mystery, as a large orange cat came out of our woods to meet one of them, stroll past and continue on through the field with the deer following closely behind. I wonder what sort of relationship exists between the cat and that deer. I’ll be watching.
Ah, spring. The workings of Nature are always a mystery, and always marvelous. I do so love a good mystery.
