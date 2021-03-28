I’m nothing if not stubborn. I recently called my daughter by that very adjective; she said yes, and she got it from her mother. I couldn’t argue with that.
Perhaps determined would be a less judgmental term. Whatever. I don’t like being thwarted by Nature, and even though she is usually right, it’s satisfying to win once in a while. I’m determined this will be the year I grow sunflowers again. I grew them in my garden for many years, loving their sunny faces tracking the sun in midsummer, entranced by the incredible spiral seed formation that bursts from the centers of the flowers in the intriguing and beautiful mathematical Fibonacci sequence that appears everywhere in nature, from the formation of plants and sea life to hurricanes and even spiral galaxies. Blue jays squawking and clinging to ripe seed heads in fall are as entertaining as the flowers themselves, delightedly robbing seeds before I have a chance to harvest them. They are a golden mother lode for bees and pollinators of all kinds; a honey pot of nectar and pollen, and an endless source of bug-watching fun.
In recent years, I’ve planted sunflower seeds only to have them befall some act of Nature or other. One year they drowned in too much rain and little sun; the next, hail got them; the following spring, the seeds disappeared — I suspect squirrels might have had a paw in that crime. Last year, they germinated successfully in pots at the foot of the deck, and I was ready with twine to tie them to the deck rails to keep them safe from wind and storms; but alas, something ate the tiny seedlings overnight. I replanted; it happened again, and I ceded that battle.
But this year, I refuse to be defeated. Seeds will be started in flats on my heated propagating bench in the potting shed to plant by the herb garden fence and around bird-feeder hooks for fall harvest by our winter birds. This year, baby plants will be girded with cages of chicken wire to keep thieving robins, squirrels and groundhogs at bay until they are big enough to fend for themselves. Depending on variety, sunflowers take from 50 to 100 days to bloom from seed, so I need to start them soon. My favorites are the huge, 10-foot tall Mammoth Gray Stripe, but I also like shorter, red-petaled Velvet Queen. I’ll watch for sprouts of stray black oil seeds I’ve been feeding birds all winter, but those feathered flying stomachs may not have missed any. I do need to clean up the heaps of hulls under the feeders, as sunflowers (seeds and plants) have allelopathic chemicals — similar to juglan produced by black walnuts — and may inhibit growth of nearby perennials. It may look like good mulch, but it is definitely not.
I’ll start morning glory seeds at the same time in recycled six-pack flats on the heated propagating bench in the potting shed. A most cherished childhood memory is of Mama’s Heavenly Blue morning glories cascading over wagon wheels my father mounted on tall posts by the screened back porch to enjoy during our summer breakfasts. I’ve seldom let my garden be bereft of those glorious Heavenly Blues, the highlight of my July garden; though I’ve tried other varieties, none quite evoke the nostalgia of those old favorites. I love them clambering up past the deck railing to bloom in summering brugmansias and into overhanging tulip magnolia branches for my own morning delight.
I’m already a bit late with them, as morning glory seeds and their moonflower vine cousins, Ipomea alba, should be started in mid-late March for July bloom. They are notoriously slow to germinate: To speed things up, the old tried and true method was to tediously nick each hard seed with a fingernail file and soak for a few days, but several years ago I discovered simply pouring boiling water over them (to soften the hard outer coating) in a small container and letting them soak overnight was way easier. Both morning glory and moonflower vine seeds respond well to this rather drastic-appearing treatment, germinating in a day or so, and can be potted to grow and then set out when until all danger of frost has passed. I’ll plant them in alternating spots, as I don’t know how well sunflowers tolerate morning glories. Neither seems to mind the toxic proximity of our nearby black walnut.
Our last average frost date is mid-April. Though it is warm, I like to wait on the tenderest plants until at least May 1 — the frost date is just an average; the last frost is variable and might occur in early March or much later. One memorable May 5, snowfall killed nearly every opening iris bud in town and canceled our local Mother’s Day iris society show. In other years, March has flown in with 80-degree days and never paused.
Tomatoes, squash, cucumbers, peppers, beans, late peas and all tender plants should also wait until May 1 to plant. Even though the sunshine is tempting and it feels like spring, planting early is gambling with garden dollars and time spent. Night temperatures have not yet leveled off above 50 degrees. Tomatoes in the ground now will not be any further along in a month than those planted later. It is high time for lettuce, radishes, spinach, beets, early snow peas and cole crops such as cauliflower, cabbage and Brussels sprouts. It’s not too late for potatoes and onions, but don’t wait much longer. Get asparagus, strawberry plants and berries (blackberry, raspberry, blueberry and grapes) in the ground yesterday. Pansies and primroses are OK, but not marigolds, impatiens, periwinkles or zinnias.
In my stubbornness, Nature always reminds me that luck combined with determination and patience are keys to enjoying her bounty. Plus, getting on her good side by doing it her way never hurts.
