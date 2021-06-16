Hygge (pronounced hue-guh), a Danish concept taking the country by quiet storm, embodies coziness, comfort, calm, serenity and welcome — a word difficult to define but an ambiance instantly recognized deep in one’s soul — that feeling we get holding a new baby, walking in the first snowfall, enjoying a warm summer evening with a glass of wine in the garden or simply one perfect rose. Chaos is my hygge, surrounded by butterflies, bird song, fireflies and summer flowers, exploring Nature, and discovering her quirks and unexpected delights.
This has been a week of surprises and mysteries, some hygge, others not so much. The summer of this new decade brings the return of some forgotten June favorites. Though some plants seem to be taking a year off flowering, a few complete surprises have caught my eye.
As Queen Anne’s lace has come into bloom, I spotted pale pink in the middle of them — and there it was, a proud stand-out at over 6 feet tall. I long ago learned of someone who had found and isolated pink Queen Anne’s lace from the wild, and as an ever eager acquisitor of unusual wild botanicals, I needed the plant in my life. I sent for five precious (and costly) seeds. None ever bloomed pink, if indeed they came up at all. Disappointed, I gave up on them but always made a point to check wild Queen Anne’s lace stands for a hint of pink I now knew existed. Two years ago, I found a single pink one where I had planted those few seeds all those many moons ago. I protected it fiercely, saving those precious seeds and replanting them, but none returned pink last year. It appears they had to do it on their own terms, some 30 feet away. I’m sure bees will hybridize them with white flowered ones; it will be a crapshoot if any future seeds grow up to be pink.
I nearly pulled up another of my wildflower favorites (again) when weeding around my front walk. There were all those dandelions — I enjoy the sunny cheerfulness of dandelions in spring, but enough is enough — so I started to pull them out, until a memory poked my brain to make me recall a single chicory plant blooming there last summer — a delightful surprise as I love those soft blue flowers on country roadsides. I once had a vision of chicory flowers on my pond bank, and ordered a quarter pound of seed — which would have been a glory of chicory — and promptly pulled them all out when they came up because I thought they were dandelions as the basal leaves look alike. Dandelions are now required to show their flower ID before I pull them.
While enjoying my coffee-infused hygge on a recent lazy morning, a rosy-purple flowering something I didn’t immediately recognize yanked me out of my reveries to the same perennial bed that had presented me with the pink Queen Anne’s lace to discover a betony (Stachys officinallis) come to call, poking up its lovely, salvialike spikes between day lily blooms. A perennial herb in the mint family often grown for tea, betony is a beloved wildflower herb in its native Europe with long history as a “heal-all” plant of medieval herbalists, not only medicinally (reputedly curing 47 different diseases) but also as a bee plant for its flavor in honey and a dye plant valued as the source of a yellow dye. Betony was also believed to have magical, protective qualities effective against sorcery, and it was often braided into amulets to ward off ghosts and evil spirits.
I grew betony for several years in my once-extensive herb garden, but it disappeared one year, though it should have self-seeded. Lost forever, I thought. As it is often sold under the variety name, Stachys “Hummelo,” popular as a perennial for its 3-foot flower spikes blooming from June to frost, somewhen in the distant past I may have planted another in the place where it has appeared. If so, the question begs to be answered: Where has it been all this time since? Perhaps some of Nature’s mysteries aren’t meant for solving. I’m just happy to see this old favorite again.
Disturbing our peaceful hygge of Chaos, a much less-than-welcome surprise greeted us on a morning last week, when we woke to find a major limb of the oak I have come to think of as the “hawk tree” had broken and come crashing down over the fence and half in the street but still attached 30 feet overhead. This unexpected introduction to arboreal chaos was followed by introduction to a tree guy, who will eventually come with a bucket truck to remove it. Fortunately, it was not the limb with the hawk nest, which was timely empty as nestlings have fledged and flown. It did no real damage to the flower bed in which it now rests.
There was no apparent reason for a such a large, healthy limb to break, but after talking to our knowledgeable tree guy and doing a bit of research, I discovered what happened is known as “sudden branch drop syndrome,” which may occur on a hot, calm summer evening with a loud crack and pop as a tree sheds an apparently healthy limb about 3 feet from the trunk. While the cause is not fully understood, one theory suggests sudden branch drop may occur when calm, hot, humid conditions follow a long wet spell and a tree can’t sweat enough (release water from its leaves, called evapotranspiration) to cool itself, increasing the moisture content in branches and causing vascular issues that lead to limb failure and self-amputation.
Older oaks (as ours is) are particularly vulnerable — as well as maples, elms, and lirodendrons — especially in a year when excess rain causes a heavy growth of leaves. If it once happens to a tree, it may again. There is no cure for an issue that isn’t a disease, but it is advised to keep trees trimmed of limbs overhanging a roof or other structure to minimize damage if a branch falls, and trees should be monitored for signs of bacterial infection or cracks that could contribute to the syndrome.
As summer progresses with ever hotter days, I will have to learn to look up while working under our oaks, lest my hygge be permanently interrupted. Or spend my summer evenings on the deck instead, sipping my iced tea while fireflies flash or watching while young hawks learn their wings.
