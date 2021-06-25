“Summertime, and the livin’ is easy.”
One of my favorite songs from my childhood was “Summertime” from the 1935 opera “Porgy and Bess” by George Gershwin, thanks to a record player I received as a Christmas present one year (it was in a blue and white case that closed and had a handle for portability) and a stack of 78’s (78 rpm records on shellac — pre-vinyl for you young’uns) my father unearthed in a junk-shop foray. My eclectic, truly diverse tastes in music ranged from opera and Broadway musicals to Gene Autry and Doris Day — at least until I got to my teen years and discovered Elvis and rock ‘n’ roll.
June nights always do it for me, and I found myself listening to Ella Fitzgerald’s cut of “Summertime” on Sunday night as the sweet, earthy scent of rain drifted through my bedroom window, and I drifted off to the last golden notes of her voice and the gentle rumble of thunder while rain gently pelted dogwood leaves just outside. I was grateful in the knowledge that I wouldn’t have to hook up our watering system in the morning and that I had the foresight to stow deck cushions before I came in for the night. Nothing dispels heat-and-dry doldrums quite like a summer thunderstorm and 2 1/2 inches of water in the rain gauge, if only temporarily.
The blessed cool morning air meant I donned socks and shoes and a light jacket to walk through the garden in the early hours. Our coming week promises to be more of the same: balmy summer days without the searing heat, perfect for being in the garden. More blessed rain is predicted (true, rains inconvenience those with weekend plans, but in midsummer, gardeners can’t be too choosy or they will have to pay big water bills). It hardly seems it’s almost July. Solstice has passed; moment by moment, days are already getting shorter, and I’m still back here pulling spring weeds.
Spiderworts have had their days and been cut back; they should regrow and bloom again in a couple of months. Late daffodil foliage has finally met the compost pile, and we are digging huge clumps of surprise lilies to divide and replant.
It’s time for one more cutting of chrysanthemums before July. Mums and fall asters both benefit by removing about a third of top growth monthly, beginning in April and stopping after June; it will make them bush out more, produce more flowers in fall and be less likely to flop. My mum cuttings will be stuck in potting soil to root and start new plants for September planting. Cuttings can also be stuck directly into the ground but are a little slower to take off.
I don’t have to worry about cutting back tall phlox. Agnes and her whitetail deer clan did an excellent job during their leisurely stroll and garden tour one night in late May during a lapse of Liquid Fence, though it means bloom time will be a little later this year. To my irritation, day lily buds were munched as well. I didn’t mind so much about common orange “ditch” lilies (Hemerocallis flava), though they aren’t quite as showy as they would have been. But I’m a bit peeved by the loss of choice cultivars I was looking forward to seeing. I just have to remember my oft-repeated mantra: If nothing’s eating the garden, you aren’t doing it right. However, I don’t think that saying was meant to include deer — or groundhogs, for that matter
Pollinators are at their peak this time of year. Butterflies are here in numbers I haven’t seen in years. Monarchs have returned to Chaos, giant fritillaries are once again pirouetting among flowers and Dutchman’s pipevine is alive with fearsome looking black-and-orange swallowtail butterfly caterpillars. I’m seeing praying mantids, assassin bugs, beetles (though very few Japanese beetles), many caterpillars, and katydids, and the garden, surrounding woods and fields are alight with firefly magic. Bees are busy at every flower, from big, buzzy bumblebees, carpenter bees and honeybees down to wee native bees hardly bigger than a thought. Hummingbirds are making Chaos their home, and songbirds are on their second broods of babies. Our efforts to provide our insect world with life-giving habitat and no-chemical gardening is paying off in achieving balance with the natural world. We see only minor insect damage and toads, lizards, birds and bats as well as foxes and other mammals are finding food and raising babies in the garden.
So it was with great dismay and sinking heart I read that Joplin will be implementing a fogging program for mosquito control. The chemicals are toxic to many of our valuable beneficial insects and pollinators. Monarch butterflies in particular are highly susceptible, and tiny native bees we vitally need to protect may be killed along with the few mosquitos that are actually eliminated. While I totally understand the need for mosquito control to prevent the spread of Nile virus and other mosquito-born diseases, research has indicated that fogging is only minimally effective, as it kills only active mosquitos at the time of the fogging. Because they can fly up to a mile, mosquitoes will repopulate a sprayed area in a few days, often necessitating repeat applications. Fogging residue is harmful to aquatic life and nesting baby birds, and may settle on food plots as well as on flowers that pollinators forage for nectar and leaves that caterpillars eat. Birds and other insect-eating animals may pick up and eat poisoned insects. In spite of assurances that selected fogging insecticides are not harmful to humans, instructions on keeping pets and children indoors, covering water dishes, ponds and birdbaths, closing windows and avoiding outdoor activities during and after fogging tell a somewhat different story. Fogging should only be done in evening and very early morning hours when mosquitos are active to be effective at all (unfortunately, also when fireflies and moths are out). To express your concerns, please contact the Joplin Health Department at 417-623-6122 to inquire about fogging schedules and to request your area be avoided if you are a beekeeper, organic gardener, have health issues or other concerns.
Meanwhile, the best long-term defense against mosquitoes is to make sure there is no standing water in your yard for them to breed; use mosquito dunks (Bacillus thuringiensis) in water barrels, containers and ponds with no moving water; keep birdbaths clean; grassy areas mowed; and above all, encourage mosquito-eating bats, dragonflies, toads and hummingbirds in your garden. See our Facebook page for a nontoxic mosquito repellent for your outdoor living areas.
Help keep our world safe, especially from ourselves.
