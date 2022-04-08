Ah, sweet spring. How do I love thee? Let me count the ways.
I can’t get enough of spring. I just want to throw my arms around it and hug it, in spite of its behaving like a naughty child with temper tantrums and days of screaming “I hate you.” Its fresh sweetness and new life, full of hope for tomorrows, more than makes up for its split personality.
I should have known better than to put any stock in weather forecasts last week. March apparently wasn’t happy about leaving, storming and crying, and when snow began to fall, it might have heard a few of my choicest words as I dragged my winter jacket out one more time.
But no real harm was done, except possibly for those misguided souls who thought they could get away with planting tomatoes early. April arrived all warm and sunny smiles, shoving grumpy March out of the way.
The garden ignored them both and went on doing what it does best: not waiting for chilly days and rain to stop so we can get on with cleaning up things. Thick leaf litter we haven’t been able to remove as yet hasn’t stopped much of anything from growing, and I’m reminded again that these are wildflowers, nobody cleans up for them in the wild and they manage very well.
Hostas are coming up like weeds, and there is little bare soil with all the wild ginger, violets, Dutchman’s breeches and Virginia waterleaf under the daffodils, hellebores and Virginia bluebells. Mayapples are umbrellas over a froth of tiny white false rue anemone. I haven’t spotted any elves under them, but I think they must be there, tipping up little brown jug flowers stolen from heartleaf ginger (Hexastylis arifolia). I might hear their tipsy chuckles mingling with tinkling of wind chimes and pattering of rain showers. A prevalent aroma of Juicy Fruit gum came from, to my bemusement, a clump of giant red trilliums (trillium Choropetalum).
Toads are trilling love songs in the pond, bluebirds and wrens are busy with nests, and hawks are cruising the garden as if it belongs to them — and I guess it does. We are squatters in their territory, not the other way around. I can’t yet see if they are reusing last year’s nest. Black vultures have returned, swooping and gliding, riding thermal currents high overhead, as graceful in the air as they are ungainly on the ground.
Deer haven’t scoped out the garden yet, but raccoons are having nightly romps, playing with garden ornaments and leaving them tipped and scattered like a 3-year-old’s toys. A redheaded woodpecker has been busy with home construction at the top of a redbud snag, hammering industriously all day long. Fish crows (Hurricane Katrina refugees who migrated from their native Gulf Coast to escape the storm and never went back) are loudly making their opinions known, their raspy, rusty-hinge voices strident in airborne discussions with hawks and native Ozark crows.
Brent and Becky’s bulb catalog arrived this week, and all willpower has flown out the window. I have no more room for daffodils, but there are at least 10 new varieties that should live here somewhere, besides all the specialty bulbs I need (and want). Popsicle sticks make great markers to save any available spots while I can see where bulbs and ephemerals are already established, with tips painted red and written on with pencil what I want to plant there, so I can find them when my new bulbs arrive in October.
Garden guru P. Allen Smith suggests digging holes, putting small pots in them and filling them with the dug soil so at planting time, pots can be lifted, bulbs placed in the convenient holes and the soil dumped over them. His hint may be practical for a small garden and a dozen or so bulbs, but I wonder, reading his newsletter, if he followed his own suggestion to plant his “over 1 million daffodils” last fall at Moss Mountain Farm this way? I suspect not. I’ll wager he used bulb planters, or maybe picks if his Daffodil Hill soil is as rocky as the rest of the Ozarks, and plenty of hired minions (with good backs). I also strongly suspect he does not cut off faded blooms, nor sprinkle a tablespoon of 5-10-5 fertilizer at the base of each bulb as he suggests in his April chores list.
Peonies are coming up; time to gather and install wire supports while they are small. It’s inevitable: The instant they bloom, rain knocks the heavy flowers to the ground if they are not supported. My favorite supports are circles made with three or four sections of low, inexpensive green wire fencing found at big-box stores. I find they work far better for me than “peony rings” sold for that purpose, which seem to always tip over (more raccoon mischief, maybe) or peony stems don’t grow through them as designed. I also use fence wire circles to corral huge clumps of daffodil foliage to keep them from flopping over and smothering its neighbors as leaves elongate and grow after blooms have faded.
I know April can be as temperamental as March, with mood swings and thundery tantrums of her own, but I’m hoping she will simply trip the light fantastic with nice showers and sprinkles and keep any storms firmly stuffed in her Easter basket. I don’t trust her, though, lovely as she is. I know her well. She’s fickle, caught dallying with Jack Frost too often in the past. Old blankets are kept handy to cover tender hosta growth, and I’m stifling urges to clean out the greenhouse and set the tropicals on the deck to summer before the last average frost date of April 20.
And my warm jacket is hanging behind the kitchen door, under my raincoat, just in case.
