A few honeybees drawn out by sunny winter afternoons are investigating bright yellow flowers of mahonias outside the sunroom window, their wings flashing iridescent in the sun’s rays. We had covered those mahonias, buds and open flowers, with cautionary blankets against the recent near-zero and low-teen cold temperatures, as warm December had urged them a month too soon to bloom. The flowers had been lost in our disastrous two previous winters to arctic blasts that turned the buds black and shriveled, not only cheating bees out of midwinter sustenance but also depriving cedar waxwings of tasty late spring berries. I was determined it should not happen again.
So far, our precautions have appeared to work; flowers and buds are still yellow and fresh. It may not have been necessary, as one planted at the edge of the woods and uncovered seems to be fine, but I wasn’t willing to take chances. Though mahonias themselves (Mahonia aquifolium, aka Oregon grape holly) are evergreen and hardy north into Canada, the flowers may not survive in our zone 6 when they open early with unseasonably warm days and wither from our inevitable Arctic blasts.
Our visiting honeybees are feral, gone wild and nesting in hollow trees; descendants, I think, of a long-gone colony kept by a neighbor, also decades gone. One such tree was felled by another neighbor a few years ago, not knowing they were in residence but queens must have lived to begin again as there is never a shortage of wild honeybees in the garden; clustering around water droplets on lily pads in the pond; gleaning pollen and nectar from clover, dandelions and daisies; mining hellebores for liquid and powdered gold at the end of winter and mahonias in January to take crops full of nectar and pollen-laden baskets on their legs to their waiting broods to sustain the colony until dawning of spring.
I always feel I should go talk to them, greet them and extend my welcome, tell them the latest “buzz” and ask for their blessings. Traditionally, being social animals, cultivated honeybees are reported to love gossip of all kinds and want to know what is going on in the world of their human keepers. It appears (as stories go) they also like being told about marriages, divorces and babies being born. Newlyweds should be introduced to the bees, and a plate of honey cakes set out so they might also participate in the celebration — quite possibly with the hope of making friends with the honeybees so that, by inviting them to a banquet, they will not be angry and sting their hosts — and indeed, if not threatened, they are quite gentle creatures, as to sting results in their own deaths.
Myths say if they are not told when their beekeeper dies and their hives draped with a black mourning cloth at midnight, they may fly off and not return, or may die themselves in grief. Tales have been related of bees, when informed of a death, gathering at funerals and graveside services of their deceased owners.
Honeybees have always been revered from ancient days, cultivated for some 9,00 years. It is believed they carry a vast repository of ancient knowledge. Called by Egyptians “Tears of Ra,” their sun god, honeybees were regarded as messengers of gods and often depicted in hieroglyphs in royal cartouches. The species name, Apis mellifera, may have derived from a nymph Melissa, who discovered honey and with goat milk fed it to the infant god Zeus; though there are many stories and myths with varying content, including one in which nymphs (all named Melissa) were changed into honeybees and carried knowledge to and from deities, as bees were first discovered in caves, sacred and mysterious places connected to the nether worlds. Many goddesses — Gaia, Aphrodite, Persephone — were often referred to as Melissa in their different aspects. Honeybees needed to be cosseted and valued, even worshiped: They were a vital necessity in the ancient world, supplying honey, a valuable trade item, and beeswax for candle making, seals, as molds in metalworking and for sealing food jars for preservation.
In Celtic mythology, honeybees were a potent feminine symbol of fertilization; they produced a delicious and healing magic elixir, and carried messages between man and the divine, beliefs stemming from the idea of an esoteric but essential symbiotic relationship between humans and bees.
European honeybees did not arrive in North American until the 17th century, brought to pollinate imported European food crops with which native bees were unfamiliar and ignored, as they did not evolve alongside those plants. Plants such as oranges and a good share of the vegetables and fruit we take for granted in our supermarkets needed the bees in order to produce. The bees also supplied honey and beeswax for the colonists; neither staple is produced by native bees.
Honeybees have spread so far over the world they now pollinate 70 of 100 crops that feed 90% of Earth’s population. A lot of controversy swirls around about invasive honeybees and our own valuable native bees competing with each other in our environment, but we need both. Our lives depend on all bee species.
Honeybees are also said to serve as confessors for secrets, desires, woes and sins as well as tales of gladness and good news. Because ours are not domesticated, they may not be too interested in my anguish over my deer-eaten hosta favorites, but it never hurts to try. If I listen carefully in return, they may hum some of that ancient and arcane knowledge in my ear and help me learn how to be a better steward of our planet.
Perhaps if I ask nicely, they might consent to have a word with our deer Agnes about her hosta diet.
