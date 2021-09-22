Lilacs in September? Surely not. But there they were, three of them, clustered together looking a bit bewildered as if they had gotten off the bus at the wrong stop; delicate lavender quite overwhelmed amongst the golden glow of bidens and hot cerise and pink of crape myrtles. No, Mother Nature hasn’t gone off her meds — at least, I don’t think so, though these days I often find I’m not quite sure about anything.
September lilacs are not so uncommon as one might think. It’s all about hormones, triggered by stress in response to weather. This mild summer with plenty of rain followed by a period of heat and brief drought caused early leaf drop, confusing them into thinking they had gone dormant and it was time to bloom. It won’t keep them from blooming in spring, though there may be a few less flowers, as buds for the following spring are formed in early summer. September flowers are usually smaller and sparse with a lighter fragrance. One lilac variety, Proven Winners Bloomerang, was hybridized for fall bloom, and often dwarf Korean lilacs will bloom a second time, but ours are the old-fashioned kind. It feels somehow wrong; a glitch in the Matrix perhaps, but I’ll enjoy them anyway as a gift from this truly chaotic gardening year and cut them for our breakfast table.
Rhododendrons and azaleas may do the same thing, especially in drought years, and I’ll be watchful for a bit of flowering on spiraeas and viburnums to go with the lilacs.
Monarch butterflies are beginning to migrate this week; weather service radar has tracked huge clouds of them riding the front that moved through recently, taking advantage of winds to help them along on their long southern journey. Huge yellow clouded sulphur butterflies, also migrating, have been leisurely drifting through for a couple of weeks, dancing ballets around matching yellow bidens flowers on their way to Florida and points south at about 12 miles per day. Hummingbirds are still zipping among geraniums and Black and Blue salvia and will likely be around for another few weeks before joining flocks already traveling through from the north, stopping for nectaring visits to their favorite salvia, morning glories and hostas on the way.
Chaos is full of shaggies and frowzies as the garden enters senescence. Tall ironweed and veronicastrum that provided drama to fill that hiatus between summer and autumn hang heavy, seed-filled heads. Our lone native thistle, fluffy pink flowers gone to gray seedy puffs with leaves withered and brown, has to go quickly before all those seeds escape. It is headed to a much more appropriate place by the herb garden fence where it can spread and provide valuable wildlife food. I’ll need gloves for that one.
This week will be tossing and pruning and weeding. So many choices — what to keep for birds: plenty of rudbeckia and coneflower and goldenrod for finches; what to leave to self-seed: milkweed, penstemon, larkspur, blue chicory; and what to reduce to stubble: mostly tall phlox growing in sun that the hot dry spell turned to withered stalks. Most other perennial stems will be left for hibernating native bees and tiny wasps. It’s time to chop off flowering garlic chives before seeds ripen; and much as I love the warm sunniness of bidens, enough is enough. I let too many go to seed last year and failed to cull them as they came up this spring, so as excess plants fade and go to seed, out they go too, to be tossed over the fence into our little wildflower meadow or join the thistle, leaving just enough in the garden to put on a show for next year without covering up everything else.
I would have left sunflowers growing around birdfeeder hooks for jays and cardinals, but our trio of rowdy raccoon brats (with encouragement by their equally rowdy mother, I’m sure) pulled them down in a futile attempt to get at sunflowers seeds in the one feeder I’ve filled for migrating and returning winter birds. There are few squirrels this year to compete with them at feeders; resident red-shouldered hawks nesting in our oak this spring saw to that. Pesty as they are, I’ll miss their antics this winter, and keep my fingers crossed that they aren’t all gone.
Wildlife activity is ramping up as critters prepare for winter. Groundhogs are topping off winter fat, having stripped Solomon’s seal to bare stems and moved on to clover in the lawn. They will soon be snugged up hibernating in their burrows, but those pesky raccoons — after a summer of grubs, frogs, bird eggs and whatever else they can lay their paws on — will be hunting for auxiliary snacks to supplement five-fingered raids of compost bins for kitchen scraps when their primary foods are hunkered down against winter. And that sunflower feeder is a primary target, as it is with squirrels. Deer, kept mostly at bay with repellents and Milorganite this summer, will be back hunting acorns, rubbing velvet off antlers on our young trees and marking territory as rutting season begins. Last year they destroyed one Japanese maple, stripping the bark to shreds, and left oak leaf hydrangeas in a welter of broken branches. One last, preemptive spraying of repellent, along with wraps and chicken wire guards to protect tree trunks, needs done this week before our garden becomes their party place.
I have to remind myself, in spite of my irritation at groundhogs’ appetites, hosta-munching deer, compost-tossing raccoons, bug-rooting armadillos and sunflower stealing squirrels, that I’m the one who is the trespasser, the invader in their world, and maybe I should just get over it and learn to live with them, help them survive, or at least, not hurt them. While not yet rare, they aren’t any less valuable than tigers, elephants or any number of exotic animals biologists are working to save from extinction (though I’m thankful to not live in a part of the world where some of those are as much garden pests as our native critters are — can you visualize a herd of elephants in your corn?) and could be next on endangered lists if we selfishly allow them to irk us to the point of eliminating them.
I have no one to blame but myself when they are in my garden. I did plant all those foods they enjoy that I don’t want them to eat — putting out the banquet but begrudging them a place at the table.
And, maybe, that just ain’t right.
