It already looks like fall in Chaos. As usual for August, our big lirodendron has dropped loads of excess leaves it so exuberantly grew when spring was new and rain was plentiful. The huge leaves cover lawn and garden in a thick golden-yellow blanket that crunches under foot, a reminder of autumn days to come but without the promise of hot apple cider and pumpkin pie that goes with them. The walnut tree over our deck, apparently not wishing to be left out of the fun, is also furiously shedding leaves, littering the deck — as well as the hair of anyone who steps out the door. A leaf blower resides on semi-permanent basis just inside the French doors, ready at a moment’s notice should we have guests or wish to enjoy refreshing cool breezes of an outdoor evening after a sweltering day.
Many trees in our garden are dropping leaves early as a result of the heat wave a few weeks ago with a period of no rain, but it is late in the season and they should not suffer long term effects. I was poised to prune lilacs with dry, withered leaves and dead-appearing trunks, but upon closer inspection, all had healthy green buds so they get a wait-and-see pass until next spring.
The same hot dry spell was hard on hostas and shade perennials lush with a summer of ample moisture, leaving many with scorched leaves and withered blooms in spite of auxiliary watering. A few hostas and astilbes have retreated into early dormancy (I hope) but should return in spring; others will recover as we transition into fall. Though we may still have temperatures in the 90s, the angle of the sun will be lower and less blistering. Tomatoes and vegetable gardens may love the heat, as do sedums, bidens and other fall wildflowers, but it will certainly keep me indoors avoiding garden chores for a while.
In spite of the soul-withering heat and humidity, August does hold magic (not the least of which is its vanishing act as we prepare to flip the calendar page with the arcane pronouncement of “September”) providing some of the best entertainment the universe has to offer; from celestial fireworks of meteor showers to the mystical metamorphoses of earth-bound caterpillars into colorful flights of butterflies and moths released into the air as if from a wave of a magician’s scarf.
With a final flourish, the last days of August came with the presentation of pristine, fragrant white spider lily blooms appearing overnight, as if Mother Nature was holding them behind her back in a grand finale. Spider lilies (Hymenocallis caroliniana) are to the late summer garden for me as lady slipper orchids are to spring —only one plant of each, rare, precious treasures, jewels of the garden.
Native to the Southeastern states, spider lilies can be found growing along isolated, damp river bottoms in the southeastern bootheel of our state. I have never seen one growing in the wild; mine was acquired from Missouri Wildflower Nursery several years ago and has been steadily increasing in size every year. Spider lilies, bulbs in the amaryllis family, are reputed to like moist soil that never dries out, but as with many other natives, hymenocallis seems adaptable to variable growing conditions and has been thriving in my dry garden; though I was beginning to doubt we would see blooms at all this summer, as they are late by almost two weeks. It’s tardiness is hardly surprising however, as much of the garden this year has seemed confused and off what we consider normal —much like the rest of the world, weatherwise and all.
The Dutchman’s pipe vine on the herb garden fence that has been reduced to shreds by hungry swallowtail caterpillars is festooned with white blooms of autumn clematis (Clematis ternifolia, aka virgin’s bower) I’ve left to share its space. The spicy fragrance wafts through the air; mingling with the honey-licorice scent of goldenrod skyrocketing overhead. I can almost forgive this beautiful, invasive Asian alien for its seedlings scrambling through every garden bed, causing much swearing and yanking it out (or off; even young, its roots get a firm toehold and stubbornly refuse to be pulled) when it wreaths the arbor over the front gate in frothy white and frosts fences and shrubs with fluffy icing reminiscent of a winter snowstorm.
Crape myrtles cut to the ground in May are finally blooming; the last of them are just now showing buds, having reached their full 8-foot height. At this rate, they will still be blooming into October, when we’re decorating with those pumpkins and imbibing our cider.
When this hot spell is over, mid-September will be time to divide and move bearded irises. I want to relocate some of my favorites that don’t bloom well anymore, their beds now in nearly full shade; and also gather up piles of them I’ve accidentally pulled along with weeds and stashed for tending to later. Irises are tough; they suffer my procrastination patiently, simply waiting (with imagined eye-rolls and sighs as I walk by) for me to feel guilty enough to get around to them. I once forgot a crate of iris rhizomes I had set aside; when rediscovered two years later and finally planted, every one lived to bloom the following year.
Day lilies planted some years ago need moved for the same reason: The plants are languishing in too much shade. I haven’t yet decided what to plant in their place; perhaps tall phlox which must be moved to make room in one of our few remaining sunny areas. Phlox seems happier and less bothered by phlox red bugs when it grows in semi shade. It needs little fuss, so it will be a win on both sides.
If we are lucky, though it looks like the heat will be sticking around for a couple of weeks, September will bring multiple chances of predicted rain — and there is nothing I like better than a good thunderstorm to wash away the taste of August dust. Maybe one will even come with a bit of wind to blow away those pesky fallen leaves and my rake can stay in the shed for another month, but I’m not placing any bets. I recently heard an environmental scientist say that, due to constant chemical fluctuations in the atmosphere, weather will never be predictable with accuracy, and meteorologists are only playing an informed guessing game. I knew that all along.
